Britain’s Boris Johnson banned from Russia

LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other senior British politicians have been banned from entering Russia in response to what the Russian government said was the United Kingdom’s “unprecedented hostile actions” over the war in Ukraine.
The British leadership, it said, was “deliberately aggravating the situation surrounding Ukraine, pumping the Kyiv regime with lethal weapons and coordinating similar efforts on the behalf of NATO.”
The statement referred to “unprecedented hostile actions” by Britain and in particular highlighted British sanctions on senior Russian officials.
In addition to the British leader, others on the blacklist include Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon. Russia said more names would be added soon.
The United Kingdom has sent military assistance and financial aid to the Ukraine and has imposed sanctions on Russian companies, oligarchs and hundreds of Russian lawmakers. Britain’s Ministry of Defense also tweets daily bulletins on its latest intelligence assessments of the war in Ukraine.
Last week, Johnson made a surprise visit to Ukraine, where he held talks and toured the streets of Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Other Western officials, including President Biden and senior White House aides, have also been banned from Russia.
