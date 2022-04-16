Russia-Ukraine war live updates More than 900 civilians believed dead in Kyiv region; Mariupol’s fate in balance

The tragic human cost of Russia’s war in Ukraine is becoming even starker. Kyiv region police said Friday that the bodies of more than 900 civilians had been tallied in the area — more than 350 of which were discovered in the Bucha suburb. The vast majority of them were found with gunshot wounds. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told CNN his country had lost 2,500 to 3,000 troops since the Feb. 24 invasion, with perhaps another 10,000 injured.
Russia appears to be on the verge of capturing the devastated port city of Mariupol, which a regional leader said had been “wiped off the face of the earth.” Zelensky said in his nightly address Friday that the besieged city was the focus of meetings with senior defense aides. He declined to elaborate but pledged to do “everything to save our people.” Control of the Black Sea hub is of strategic importance to the Kremlin, as it would connect Russia-annexed Crimea with the Donbas region, now the focus of Russian attacks.
The United States on Friday confirmed Ukraine’s account that the Moskva, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, had sunk after being struck by Ukrainian-made anti-ship missiles. Blasts were heard outside Kyiv shortly after the Kremlin vowed to ramp up airstrikes on the capital in retaliation for purported Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory or assets.
Mariupol: Ukrainian forces here are maintaining their hold on the Azovstal steel plant, one of the largest metallurgical factories in Europe, as Russian troops come closer to seizing this strategic southern port city. Mariupol has been under siege for weeks, creating a humanitarian catastrophe that has included the deaths of more than 10,000 civilians, according to its mayor. Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told CNN on Friday that Mariupol “is no more.”
Odessa: Ukrainian troops off the coast of this southern city struck the Moskva, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, with two missiles Thursday and caused it to sink, a senior U.S. defense official said Friday. The confirmation comes after Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed the Moskva was damaged after a “heavy storm” and a fire.
Kharkiv region: Moscow has been amassing troops, military vehicles and equipment in this region in preparation for its expected assault on the Donbas area to the east. At least 10 people, including a 7-month-old baby, have been killed in Russian shelling, the Kyiv Independent reported.
Luhansk region: New video footage and images from this region, which is part of Donbas, show burned bodies among the rubble of a nursing home destroyed last month. Regional governor Serhiy Haidai said Friday that Russian troops had shelled homes and infrastructure in the area, killing two civilians. Controlling this region, along with the neighboring Donetsk region, is one of Russia’s central objectives in the war.
Kyiv region: Regional police chief Andriy Nyebytov alleged Friday that officials had found “more than 900” dead civilians in the region of roughly 3 million people as a result of Russian attacks. He did not specify when the bodies were discovered. Ukrainian officials have claimed that Russian forces are attacking civilians in the Kyiv area, particularly in the suburb of Bucha, and have called for investigations of potential war crimes.
Zelensky asks Biden to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorismReturn to menu
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made a direct appeal to President Biden for the United States to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, one of the most powerful and far-reaching sanctions in the U.S. arsenal.
Zelensky’s request, which has not previously been reported, came during a recent phone call with Biden that centered on the West’s multifaceted response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to people familiar with the conversation.
Biden did not commit to specific actions during the call, these people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive dialogue between the two leaders. The president has told his Ukrainian counterpart he is willing to explore a range of proposals to exert greater pressure on Moscow, they added.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Ukrainian forces struck the Russian warship Moskva with two Neptune missiles, causing it to sink, a senior U.S. defense official said Friday. The confirmation comes after dueling reports in which Ukrainian forces claimed a successful attack on the flagship vessel in Russia's Black Sea fleet while Russian officials said the ship had experienced a fire.
The fight: Russian forces continue to mount sporadic attacks on civilian targets in a number of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian prosecutors have been taking detailed testimony from victims to investigate Russian war crimes.
