The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates More than 900 civilians believed dead in Kyiv region; Mariupol’s fate in balance

Key updates
The latest on key battlegrounds in Ukraine
A local resident walks with a bicycle in Mariupol on April 15. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)
By Amy Cheng
, 
Andrew Jeong
, 
Jacqueline Alemany
and 
Tobi Raji
 
Today at 12:20 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 12:21 a.m. EDT
By Amy Cheng
, 
Andrew Jeong
, 
Jacqueline Alemany
and 
Tobi Raji
 
Today at 12:20 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 12:21 a.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

The tragic human cost of Russia’s war in Ukraine is becoming even starker. Kyiv region police said Friday that the bodies of more than 900 civilians had been tallied in the area — more than 350 of which were discovered in the Bucha suburb. The vast majority of them were found with gunshot wounds. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told CNN his country had lost 2,500 to 3,000 troops since the Feb. 24 invasion, with perhaps another 10,000 injured.

Russia appears to be on the verge of capturing the devastated port city of Mariupol, which a regional leader said had been “wiped off the face of the earth.” Zelensky said in his nightly address Friday that the besieged city was the focus of meetings with senior defense aides. He declined to elaborate but pledged to do “everything to save our people.” Control of the Black Sea hub is of strategic importance to the Kremlin, as it would connect Russia-annexed Crimea with the Donbas region, now the focus of Russian attacks.

The United States on Friday confirmed Ukraine’s account that the Moskva, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, had sunk after being struck by Ukrainian-made anti-ship missiles. Blasts were heard outside Kyiv shortly after the Kremlin vowed to ramp up airstrikes on the capital in retaliation for purported Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory or assets.

Here’s what to know

Loading...