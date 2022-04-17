The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Mariupol teeters as surrender deadline passes

Key updates
The latest on key battlegrounds in Ukraine
Members of the Donetsk People's Republic militia walk past damaged apartment buildings near the Illich Iron & Steel Works Metallurgical Plant, the second largest metallurgical enterprise in Ukraine, in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 16. (Alexei Alexandrov/AP)
By Bryan Pietsch
Today at 1:12 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 1:30 a.m. EDT
The weeks-long resistance in besieged Mariupol appeared to be cracking as Russian forces moved closer to capturing the seaside port city in southeastern Ukraine, with a Russian-imposed deadline for Ukrainian forces in the city to surrender passing early Sunday local time. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in video remarks posted Saturday evening that “the situation in Mariupol remains as severe as possible. Just inhuman.”

Meanwhile, officials in the capital Kyiv and the western city of Lviv reported explosions Saturday. Moscow has withdrawn its forces from those regions to focus on eastern Ukraine, but airstrikes have continued. Russian forces were continuing to gather around the eastern city of Izyum, farther inland from Mariupol, where significant gains have not materialized from small attacks, according to an analysis by the Institute for the Study of War, which said it was unclear whether the forces there were simply yet to be bolstered or if they were “setting conditions for a larger-scale, better-coordinated offensive” soon.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and other senior officials will visit Washington in coming days to attend financial meetings, a World Bank official told The Washington Post on Saturday, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the visit has yet to be officially announced. The visit marks the first time that a high-level Ukrainian delegation will travel to the United States since the invasion began.

Here’s what to know

  • Zelensky has asked President Biden to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, one of the most powerful and far-reaching sanctions in the U.S. arsenal.
  • Another Russian general, Maj. Gen. Vladimir Frolov of the 8th Army, died in battle in Ukraine, the governor of St. Petersburg said. It’s the latest in a string of battlefield deaths involving high-ranking Russian commanders.
  • Washington Post journalists who spent seven days on the ground in Bucha documented how for nearly a month in March, the Ukrainian city’s streets became a theater of Russian sadism amid mounting frustration over the Kremlin’s battlefield losses.
