Russia-Ukraine war live updates Mariupol teeters as surrender deadline passes

The weeks-long resistance in besieged Mariupol appeared to be cracking as Russian forces moved closer to capturing the seaside port city in southeastern Ukraine, with a Russian-imposed deadline for Ukrainian forces in the city to surrender passing early Sunday local time. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in video remarks posted Saturday evening that “the situation in Mariupol remains as severe as possible. Just inhuman.”
Meanwhile, officials in the capital Kyiv and the western city of Lviv reported explosions Saturday. Moscow has withdrawn its forces from those regions to focus on eastern Ukraine, but airstrikes have continued. Russian forces were continuing to gather around the eastern city of Izyum, farther inland from Mariupol, where significant gains have not materialized from small attacks, according to an analysis by the Institute for the Study of War, which said it was unclear whether the forces there were simply yet to be bolstered or if they were “setting conditions for a larger-scale, better-coordinated offensive” soon.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and other senior officials will visit Washington in coming days to attend financial meetings, a World Bank official told The Washington Post on Saturday, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the visit has yet to be officially announced. The visit marks the first time that a high-level Ukrainian delegation will travel to the United States since the invasion began.
MUKACHEVO, Ukraine — Deadly attacks rocked numerous cities and leveled buildings across Ukraine on Saturday, serving as ominous signals of how close destruction remains even in areas where Russian forces have recently pulled out.
Russia moved ever closer to controlling the already-devastated port city of Mariupol as its invasion of Ukraine continued into its eighth week. In Russian-occupied Kherson, satellite imagery that showed the digging of hundreds of fresh grave plots held haunting symbolism of the fate of civilians there.
U.S. officials and military experts are expecting that in the next phase of the war, Russian forces will concentrate their might on capturing the eastern region known as Donbas and the southern cities that provide crucial access to the Black Sea and beyond. But the latest barrage demonstrated that Russia is still capable of wreaking destruction well beyond where its forces are situated or have recently vacated, such as the capital of Kyiv and its suburbs.
Nearly two months into Vladimir Putin’s brutal assault on Ukraine, the Biden administration and its European allies have begun planning for a far different world, in which they no longer try to coexist and cooperate with Russia, but actively seek to isolate and weaken it as a matter of long-term strategy.
At NATO and the European Union, and at the State Department, the Pentagon and allied ministries, blueprints are being drawn up to enshrine new policies across virtually every aspect of the West’s posture toward Moscow, from defense and finance to trade and international diplomacy.
Outrage is most immediately directed at Putin himself, who President Biden said last month “can’t remain in power.” While “we don’t say regime change,” said a senior E.U. diplomat, “it is difficult to imagine a stable scenario with Putin acting the way he is.”
Russian-held areas and troop movement
BELARUS
RUSSIA
POL.
Separatist-
controlled
area
Kyiv
Lviv
Kharkiv
UKRAINE
Mariupol
ROMANIA
Odessa
200 MILES
Control areas as of April 16
Sources: Institute for the Study of War,
AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting
THE WASHINGTON POST
Russian-held areas
and troop movement
BELARUS
RUSSIA
Chernihiv
POLAND
Kyiv
Sumy
Lviv
UKRAINE
Kharkiv
Separatist-
controlled
area
Odessa
Mariupol
Berdyansk
ROMANIA
Kherson
Sea of
Azov
Crimea
Annexed by Russia
in 2014
100 MILES
Black Sea
Control areas as of April 16
Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI's Critical Threats Project, Post reporting
Russian-held areas
and troop movement
BELARUS
RUSSIA
Chernihiv
POLAND
Sumy
Kyiv
Lviv
UKRAINE
Kharkiv
Separatist-
controlled
area
Mykolaiv
Mariupol
Berdyansk
ROMANIA
Kherson
Odessa
Sea of
Azov
Crimea
Annexed by Russia
in 2014
100 MILES
Black
Sea
Control areas as of April 16
Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI's Critical Threats Project, Post reporting
Mariupol: Russian forces appear poised to capture this strategic southern port city, surrounding Ukrainian defenders holding out in the Azovstal steel plant, one of the largest iron and steel factories in Europe. After a weeks-long siege, Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told CNN on Friday that Mariupol “is no more.” In his Saturday evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said conditions in Mariupol remained “as severe as possible” and were “just inhuman.”
Kharkiv region: Indiscriminate bombardments in the eastern region have ramped up as Russian forces move into the area. The regional governor, Oleh Synyehubov, warned residents to be careful amid increased attacks on residential areas and businesses, including a World Central Kitchen partner restaurant. One person was killed and 18 were injured when a rocket hit the city on Saturday, Synyehubov said. In the city of Izyum, Russian troops continue to amass troops, according to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War.
Luhansk region: Shelling by Russian forces in Lysychansk is making it difficult for civilians to evacuate, regional governor Serhiy Haidai said Saturday. The city of Severodonetsk is “70% destroyed,” he wrote, while other towns have been destroyed “beyond recognition.”
Kyiv region: Russian officials said Saturday that they had struck a military hardware facility in the city after Moscow warned of retaliatory strikes on Ukraine’s capital after Ukrainian forces struck the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, the Moskva, with two Neptune missiles on Thursday.
Lviv region: Ukrainian antiaircraft systems downed Russian cruise missiles Saturday morning in the western region, the governor, Maksym Kozytskyy, wrote on Telegram.
Kherson: Although this port city on the Dnieper River was seized by Russian forces during the first week of the war, Moscow appears to have lost control of part of it after Ukrainian resistance and civilian protests, the U.S. Defense Department has said. New satellite imagery shows hundreds of graves being dug there.
