Could Le Pen win the French election? The Post answers your questions.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday finished on top in the first round of the presidential election. But far-right leader Marine Le Pen came in a close second, setting up a competitive runoff election on April 24. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Macron’s supporters are unnerved; predictions show Macron may edge out Le Pen later this month by as little as four to six percentage points. The incumbent centrist trounced Le Pen by more than 30 percentage points in the 2017 presidential runoff.

Both candidates rushed back onto the campaign trail after the election’s first round. Le Pen, whose victory would mark the first far-right presidency in French history, has framed the vote as a “choice of civilization.”

What questions do you have about France’s presidential election? Washington Post data scientist Lenny Bronner and Paris correspondent Rick Noack will answer your questions live on Monday at noon Eastern.

