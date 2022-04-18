The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Forces in Mariupol defiant 24 hours after surrender deadline

Key updates
5 dead, 13 wounded in Kharkiv, Ukrainian government says
The latest on key battlegrounds in Ukraine
The last Ukrainian fighters holding out in the besieged southeastern port city of Mariupol rejected Russian demands to surrender on April 17. (Video: Reuters)
By Bryan Pietsch
, 
María Luisa Paúl
and 
Reis Thebault
 
Today at 1:00 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 1:20 a.m. EDT
By Bryan Pietsch
, 
María Luisa Paúl
and 
Reis Thebault
 
Today at 1:00 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 1:20 a.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

Ukrainian forces in Mariupol, the besieged southern port city that Russia has made its No. 1 target, showed no signs of surrendering more than 24 hours after a Moscow-imposed deadline to do so. Russia had told Ukrainian soldiers to lay down their weapons to avoid being killed, and it warned after their refusal to surrender that holdouts “will all be eliminated.”

Russia says it has taken all of the city except a steel plant where Ukrainian soldiers are holed up, and as its troops get closer to controlling Mariupol, the potential seizure of the city could change the tone of the war.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, echoing earlier comments from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said Sunday that the siege of Mariupol — which has killed an untold thousands of civilians — “may be a red line,” potentially derailing peace negotiations. High-level talks have yet to materialize between Moscow and Kyiv, with diplomatic discussions only taking place between lower-level bureaucrats and lawmakers, Kuleba said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Attacks continued elsewhere in Ukraine this weekend. In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, five people were killed and at least 13 wounded in the latest attack in eastern Ukraine, where Russia is expected to intensify its offensive in the days ahead. And near the capital, Kyiv, a Russian missile attack struck a town early Sunday, officials said.

Here’s what to know

  • Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Sunday that his country is running a $5 billion-a-month deficit and needs assistance. He is expected to visit Washington this week for financial meetings.
  • Russian forces are issuing passes for movement around the areas they control in Mariupol. Starting in coming days, the passes will be required for anyone leaving their homes, said Petro Andrushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol’s mayor.
  • No humanitarian corridors operated Sunday after Russian and Ukrainian forces did not agree on a cease-fire for evacuation routes, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
  • The Washington Post has lifted its paywall for readers in Russia and Ukraine. Telegram users can subscribe to our channel for updates
Loading...