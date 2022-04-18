Russia-Ukraine war live updates Forces in Mariupol defiant 24 hours after surrender deadline

War in Ukraine: What you need to know

The latest: The weeks-long resistance in besieged Mariupol appeared to be cracking as Russian forces moved closer to capturing the seaside port city in southeastern Ukraine, with a Russian-imposed deadline for Ukrainian forces in the city to surrender passing early Sunday local time. Meanwhile, officials in the capital Kyiv and the western city of Lviv reported explosions Saturday. Moscow has withdrawn its forces from those regions to focus on eastern Ukraine, but airstrikes have continued.

The fight: Russian forces continue to mount sporadic attacks on civilian targets in a number of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian prosecutors have been taking detailed testimony from victims to investigate Russian war crimes.

The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.

In Russia: Putin has locked down the flow of information within Russia, where the war isn’t even being called a war. The last independent newsletter in Russia suspended its operations.

