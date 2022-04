Russia-Ukraine war live updates Forces in Mariupol defiant 24 hours after surrender deadline

Bullet Key update

Russian-held areas and troop movement BELARUS RUSSIA POL. Separatist- controlled area Kyiv Lviv Kharkiv UKRAINE Mariupol ROMANIA Odessa 200 MILES Control areas as of April 17 Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI's Critical Threats Project, Post reporting

Kharkiv region: Ukrainian officials reported new casualties this weekend as Russian forces continue their buildup in the east. The governor of this eastern region, Oleh Synyehubov, warned of increased attacks on residential areas and businesses, including a World Central Kitchen partner restaurant. Shelling in Kharkiv killed five people and injured 13 on Sunday afternoon, Ukrainian officials said.

Kyiv region: With Russian forces turning toward the east, the Ukrainian capital is coming back to life — but the mayor has urged those who fled to stay in safer areas, and more missiles struck the area this weekend, according to Russian and Ukrainian officials. A Saturday attack on the capital killed at least one person and injured several, the mayor said. Another strike hit the Kyiv suburb of Brovary. In Borodyanka, a town near Kyiv, another body was found in the rubble of two high-rise apartments that were destroyed by shelling, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said Sunday, bringing to 41 the number of bodies recovered there this month.

Luhansk region: Serhiy Haidai, the regional governor, said Sunday that Russian shelling hit a residential part of Zolote, killing two people and wounding four. Local officials also accused Russia of shelling a church in the city of Severodonetsk on Sunday and said many other religious sites in the area have suffered damage. Haidai urged Luhansk residents to evacuate immediately, warning that this week “could be tough. Maybe the last one we have a chance to save you,” according to a report by the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN.