Russia-Ukraine war live updates Forces in Mariupol defiant 24 hours after surrender deadline

Ukrainian forces in Mariupol, the besieged southern port city that Russia has made its No. 1 target, showed no signs of surrendering more than 24 hours after a Moscow-imposed deadline to do so. Russia had told Ukrainian soldiers to lay down their weapons to avoid being killed, and it warned after their refusal to surrender that holdouts “will all be eliminated.”
Russia says it has taken all of the city except a steel plant where Ukrainian soldiers are holed up, and as its troops get closer to controlling Mariupol, the potential seizure of the city could change the tone of the war.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, echoing earlier comments from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said Sunday that the siege of Mariupol — which has killed an untold thousands of civilians — “may be a red line,” potentially derailing peace negotiations. High-level talks have yet to materialize between Moscow and Kyiv, with diplomatic discussions only taking place between lower-level bureaucrats and lawmakers, Kuleba said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”
Attacks continued elsewhere in Ukraine this weekend. In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, five people were killed and at least 13 wounded in the latest attack in eastern Ukraine, where Russia is expected to intensify its offensive in the days ahead. And near the capital, Kyiv, a Russian missile attack struck a town early Sunday, officials said.
Five people were killed and at least 13 wounded Sunday in shelling in Kharkiv, the Ukrainian government said — the latest attack in eastern Ukraine, where Russian troops are expected to intensify their offensive in the days ahead.
The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office said on Telegram that authorities are investigating the early-afternoon attack, which damaged residential and city buildings.
In video remarks on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lamented the “constant shelling” in Kharkiv. He described the attacks as “nothing but deliberate terror.”
The most recent strikes, he said, held symbolic significance — Russian forces hit three streets with the names Culture, Shevchenko and Darwin, according to Zelensky.
“Apparently, these are especially dangerous words for Russia,” he said, adding: “This is something that threatens its existence.”
Though he did not specify which Shevchenko, Zelensky may have been referring to 19th-century Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko.
Earlier Sunday, Oleg Sinegubov, the head of Kharkiv’s regional administration, said three people were killed and 31 injured in Russian shelling over the previous 24 hours. He appealed to those still in the Kharkiv region to avoid being out on the streets.
Moscow’s forces have been massing around Izyum, a city about 70 miles southeast of Kharkiv, as Russia refocuses on eastern Ukraine.
The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based public policy research nonprofit, said Saturday that Russian forces around Kharkiv “generally held their positions,” though Ukrainian officials said this weekend that they had regained some territory.
Annabelle Chapman contributed to this report.
Kharkiv region: Ukrainian officials reported new casualties this weekend as Russian forces continue their buildup in the east. The governor of this eastern region, Oleh Synyehubov, warned of increased attacks on residential areas and businesses, including a World Central Kitchen partner restaurant. Shelling in Kharkiv killed five people and injured 13 on Sunday afternoon, Ukrainian officials said.
Kyiv region: With Russian forces turning toward the east, the Ukrainian capital is coming back to life — but the mayor has urged those who fled to stay in safer areas, and more missiles struck the area this weekend, according to Russian and Ukrainian officials. A Saturday attack on the capital killed at least one person and injured several, the mayor said. Another strike hit the Kyiv suburb of Brovary. In Borodyanka, a town near Kyiv, another body was found in the rubble of two high-rise apartments that were destroyed by shelling, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said Sunday, bringing to 41 the number of bodies recovered there this month.
Luhansk region: Serhiy Haidai, the regional governor, said Sunday that Russian shelling hit a residential part of Zolote, killing two people and wounding four. Local officials also accused Russia of shelling a church in the city of Severodonetsk on Sunday and said many other religious sites in the area have suffered damage. Haidai urged Luhansk residents to evacuate immediately, warning that this week “could be tough. Maybe the last one we have a chance to save you,” according to a report by the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN.
Mariupol: Ukrainian leaders on Sunday defied Russian demands to surrender the southern port city, saying the fighting continues in multiple locations. Russian officials have threatened to “eliminate” the final holdouts and say the resistance is limited to a large factory. Elsewhere in the Donetsk region, two people were killed by Russian shelling, the governor said on Telegram.
Mariupol in final siege; Ukrainian forces ‘will fight till the end’Return to menu
Ukrainian forces defied Russian demands to surrender in the key port city of Mariupol by a Sunday deadline, though the situation appeared bleak as forces remained holed up in the bombed-out city where tens of thousands of stranded civilians struggle to access basic necessities.
Analysts expect Russia to capture the devastated city soon while it refocuses its military might on Ukraine’s eastern region after failing to seize the capital, Kyiv.
The battle for control over eastern and southern cities is the latest stage in a war now in its eighth week, as Russia attempts to solidify its grip on an area that provides strategically important access points to the Black Sea and beyond. Ukrainian leaders, meanwhile, made pleas on Sunday news programs for additional U.S. support.
The officials said besieged cities including Mariupol remain under their control but described conditions as increasingly dire.
The “city still has not fallen,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.” “There is still our military forces, our soldiers. So they will fight till the end.”
