Russia-Ukraine live updates Kremlin begins battle for Ukraine’s east; Russia learning from mistakes, U.S. says

Kyiv said late Monday that Moscow had launched its long-planned offensive in eastern Ukraine, with the Kremlin’s forces attacking along the Donbas and Kharkiv front lines. The assault comes as the Pentagon warned that Russia appears to be learning from its failure to take the Ukrainian capital, citing attempts to improve command and control as well as logistics.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address that tough Western sanctions made it daunting for Russia to replenish its weapons supplies. “Restoring Russia’s missile capabilities will be unrealistic,” he said, adding that Moscow’s missile strikes were leading to the “missile self-demilitarization of the Russian Federation.” Meanwhile, the Biden administration said it had stepped up equipment deliveries to Ukraine, which are taking place at “unprecedented speed.”
The devastated Black Sea port city of Mariupol is still being contested by Russia and Ukraine more than a day after a Kremlin-imposed deadline to surrender expired, according to the Pentagon. The United States assesses that Ukraine’s stubborn resistance there has tied up roughly a dozen Russian units that might otherwise be deployed elsewhere. Control of Mariupol would allow the Kremlin to establish a land corridor linking Russian-annexed Crimea to eastern Ukraine.
Here’s what to know
The latest on key battlegrounds in UkraineReturn to menu
Kharkiv region: Nearly the entire front line in the eastern region had been attacked by Russian forces, Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s national security and defense council, said Monday. World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that provides meals in disaster areas and is linked to restaurateur José Andrés, was destroyed by a Russian missile, an official said.
Kyiv region: With Russian forces turning toward the east, the Ukrainian capital is coming back to life — but the mayor has urged those who fled to stay in safer areas, and more missiles struck the area over the weekend, according to Russian and Ukrainian officials. New images showed the extent of the destruction in Irpin, a key battleground on Kyiv’s outskirts pummeled by Russian forces as they attempted to seize the capital last month. Ukrainian defense officials likened the devastation to the Syrian metropolis of Aleppo. Ukrainian investigators have examined 269 bodies since the town was taken back from Russian forces in late March, Reuters reported on Monday, citing a police official. In a cemetery on the city’s outskirts, dozens of new graves have been dug.
Luhansk region: In the city of Kreminna, Russian shelling destroyed 10 houses and an Olympic training center, leaving at least four people dead, Serhiy Haidai, the governor of the easternmost region, said on Monday.
Mariupol: A sprawling industrial park is now a final holdout for this southern city’s resistance, with its network of underground tunnels providing cover for thousands of Ukrainian fighters, including many from the Azov Battalion, one of Ukraine’s most skilled — and controversial — military units. As many as 1,000 civilians are also hiding in the subterranean network, Mariupol’s city council said in a Telegram message on Monday.
White House says more sanctions against Russia coming; Biden to consult with allies TuesdayReturn to menu
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that there would be additional sanctions against Russia as punishment for Moscow’s continued invasion of Ukraine. Psaki did not specify what those sanctions would be but said the Biden administration was “continuing to review” its options and would probably have more information in the coming days.
“You will see us continue to expand our sanctions targets and to continue to take steps to both further tighten our sanctions to prevent evasion and put in place additional sanctions,” Psaki said.
Psaki also noted that the chairwoman of the Russian central bank had recently warned that the sanctions will “begin to increasingly affect the real sectors of the economy” in Russia and that “the period during which the [Russian] economy can live on reserves is finite.”
Such comments are a sign the sanctions are “really having the squeeze” that President Biden and his administration have conveyed, Psaki said.
Psaki also reiterated that there were no plans for Biden to visit Ukraine, as she said last week, despite entreaties from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for Biden to do so.
On Tuesday morning, Biden will hold a private, secure video call with allies — and not open to journalists — to discuss the United States’ “continued support for Ukraine and efforts to hold Russia accountable as part of our close coordination,” the White House said in a statement Monday night.
Felicia Sonmez contributed to this report.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: A barrage of missiles that hit Lviv on Monday killed at least 7 and injured 11, including a child, as Ukrainian forces clung on in the battered southern port city of Mariupol.
The fight: Russian forces continue to mount sporadic attacks on civilian targets in a number of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian prosecutors have been taking detailed testimony from victims to investigate Russian war crimes.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
In Russia: Putin has locked down the flow of information within Russia, where the war isn’t even being called a war.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.