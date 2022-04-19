Russia-Ukraine live updates Kremlin begins battle for Ukraine’s east; Russia learning from mistakes, U.S. says

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

By Andrew Jeong
, 
Bryan Pietsch
and 
Rachel Pannett
 
Today at 12:20 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 12:21 a.m. EDT
Kyiv said late Monday that Moscow had launched its long-planned offensive in eastern Ukraine, with the Kremlin’s forces attacking along the Donbas and Kharkiv front lines. The assault comes as the Pentagon warned that Russia appears to be learning from its failure to take the Ukrainian capital, citing attempts to improve command and control as well as logistics.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address that tough Western sanctions made it daunting for Russia to replenish its weapons supplies. “Restoring Russia’s missile capabilities will be unrealistic,” he said, adding that Moscow’s missile strikes were leading to the “missile self-demilitarization of the Russian Federation.” Meanwhile, the Biden administration said it had stepped up equipment deliveries to Ukraine, which are taking place at “unprecedented speed.”

The devastated Black Sea port city of Mariupol is still being contested by Russia and Ukraine more than a day after a Kremlin-imposed deadline to surrender expired, according to the Pentagon. The United States assesses that Ukraine’s stubborn resistance there has tied up roughly a dozen Russian units that might otherwise be deployed elsewhere. Control of Mariupol would allow the Kremlin to establish a land corridor linking Russian-annexed Crimea to eastern Ukraine.

  • President Biden will host a Situation Room call Tuesday with U.S. allies and partners to discuss Russia’s war in Ukraine and attempts to hold Moscow accountable.
  • U.S. immigration officials detained more than 5,000 migrants from Ukraine at the nation’s land, sea and air borders in March, with a significant increase in those seeking refuge at the U.S.-Mexico boundary.
  • Zelensky pledged that Ukraine would hold up against the renewed Russian assault. “We will fight. We will not give up anything Ukrainian,” he said in his nightly address.
