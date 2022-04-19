Putin awards brigade accused of war crimes in Bucha

Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded honors Monday to an army brigade that Ukraine has accused of committing war crimes in Bucha, the Kyiv suburb where beheadings, mass graves and evidence of torture sent shock waves around the globe.
The brigade was awarded the “esteemed honor” of becoming “guards,” upgrading its name to the “64th Guard Motorized Brigade.”
Ukraine’s Defense Ministry this month accused the brigade of being “war criminals directly involved in committing war crimes against the people of Ukraine in Bucha.”
When Russian troops withdrew from the capital region this month, they laid bare a path of gruesome remnants of what Ukraine and many world leaders have labeled as war crimes.
In Bucha, Washington Post journalists witnessed the scene as investigators found evidence of torture on corpses, as well as beheadings and dismemberments. During the course of seven days there, Post reporters documented 208 bodies in graves or lying in the street, as well as evidence that Russian troops burned, sexually abused and haphazardly fired upon civilians.
Tiny lethal darts, called fléchettes, have been found peppered across Bucha. The projectiles are rarely seen or used in modern warfare. Moscow has denied culpability for the events in Bucha, which prompted harsh words and additional sanctions from world leaders, including President Biden, who described Russia’s actions there as a “war crime.”
Russia pulled its forces out of areas around Kyiv after it failed to capture the capital, refocusing its efforts on eastern Ukraine, where violent battles have raged in recent days as Moscow seeks to take control of the port city of Mariupol and other targets.
Rouben Azizian, a former Russian diplomat who is a professor at Massey University in New Zealand, said the award “seems to be the Kremlin’s renewed public attempt to deny any wrongdoing by the brigade in Bucha.”
Russia’s invasion has been hampered by supply shortages, logistical failures and low morale. Azizian forecast that the award “isn’t going to be well received in the Russian army, as the troops will clearly view this as a purely political decision, while the other units have been in much more challenging battles. This isn’t going to boost the morale of the army at all.”
Peter Bejger contributed to this report.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Kyiv said late Monday that Moscow had launched its long-planned offensive in eastern Ukraine, with the Kremlin’s forces attacking along the Donbas and Kharkiv front lines. Meanwhile, Mariupol is still being contested more than a day after a Kremlin-imposed deadline to surrender expired.
The fight: Russian forces continue to mount sporadic attacks on civilian targets in a number of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian prosecutors have been taking detailed testimony from victims to investigate Russian war crimes.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
In Russia: Putin has locked down the flow of information within Russia, where the war isn’t even being called a war.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.