U.K. asks Russia to treat British detainee with ‘care and compassion’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the Russian government on Wednesday to treat a British citizen detained last week while fighting in Ukraine “humanely and compassionately.”
Asked about Aslin during a Prime Minister’s Questions session in Parliament on Wednesday, Johnson urged Russia to treat him with compassion.
“I think everybody will want to urge the Russian state to treat … [Aslin] humanely and compassionately.” He added that, although his government actively dissuades people from fighting in the Ukraine war, “I understand he had been serving in the Ukrainian forces for some time, and the situation was very different from that of a mercenary.”
“I hope that he is treated with care and compassion,” Johnson said.
Aslin’s family also stressed in a statement to The Post on Wednesday that he had been fighting in Ukraine long before Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion. Aslin “is not, contrary to the Kremlin’s propaganda, a volunteer, a mercenary, or a spy,” the statement said, adding that he had moved to Ukraine in 2018 and joined the Ukrainian marines that year.
In the video, Aslin, along with another British prisoner, Shaun Pinner, asked for their release in exchange for pro-Moscow Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk. Medvedchuk, a longtime opposition politician and business mogul with close ties to Putin, was detained April 13 while trying to flee Ukraine, according to Ukrainian authorities.
“I understand that Mr. Medvedchuk has been detained, and we look to exchange myself and Aiden Aslin for Mr. Medvedchuk,” Pinner said in the video. “Obviously, I’d really appreciate your help in this matter and pushing this agenda,” he added, although it was unclear whom he was addressing.
Aslin’s mother told the BBC last week that she was hoping for a prisoner exchange and that her son was being treated according to the Geneva Conventions, which state that prisoners of war are to be treated humanely and should not be humiliated.
Ellen Francis and Annabelle Timsit contributed to this report.
