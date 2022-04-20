Macron and Le Pen face off in TV debate ahead of decisive French election

Placeholder while article actions load

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen will face off in their only campaign debate on Wednesday night, as Le Pen seeks to close the gap just four days before Sunday's decisive second round of the presidential election.

Le Pen has slipped slightly in the polls over the past days and is about 8 percentage points behind Macron. But the race remains far more uncertain than five years ago, when she lost to Macron by more than 30 percentage points.

In the finals days of the campaign, both candidates have been trying to appeal to voters on the left, whose choices to support one of them or abstain could tip the election.

Wednesday’s debate will be the last major opportunity for Le Pen, 53, to portray herself as more moderate and presidential than five years ago.

She had what widely seen as a bruising experience in her debate against Macron in 2017, when she appeared insufficiently prepared and lost her temper. She later acknowledged that her approach was flawed. This week, she cleared much of her schedule to prepare.

For Macron, the format could prove more challenging this time. His position as the incumbent leaves him more exposed to criticism than five years ago. He has avoided direct debates with his challengers at other points in the campaign.

The candidates’ teams haggled over every last detail — from the temperature in the room to the lighting and the size of the table — with the broadcasters in charge of the debate, under the supervision of France’s communication regulator. Lots were drawn, and Le Pen will speak first. She and Macron will discuss eight broad themes, starting with people’s purchasing power, and followed by international politics, France’s social model, the environment, competitiveness, youth, security and immigration and institutions.

The debate is expected to heavily center on the French economy, which has become a dominant theme in the election. Even though France’s economy has emerged more robustly from the pandemic than those of some of its neighbors, Le Pen’s campaign has gained momentum by echoing a sentiment that economic growth hasn’t benefited most citizens. Preexisting concerns over rising inflation, energy prices and the cost of living have been further amplified by the impact of the war in Ukraine.

Macron, 44, has proposed extending some of his current policies, including a cap on electricity and natural gas prices that was introduced last year. He has also promised additional tax cuts and more spending on green energy if he is reelected for a second five-year term. Macron has framed his proposals as more realistic than Le Pen’s. The far-right leader wants to scrap income taxes for anyone under 30, cut taxes on energy and many basic goods, and go on a government spending spree.

Proposed changes to France’s retirement age are also likely to come under scrutiny during Wednesday’s debate. Whereas Macron has proposed raising it from 62 to 64 or 65, Le Pen wants to keep the current age and lower it for some workers.

Le Pen’s biggest weakness on Wednesday could be her radical anti-immigration proposals that long limited her party’s chances of winning over more moderate or leftist voters. Macron has himself faced criticism for shifting to the right on immigration over the past years. But in recent rallies and interviews, Macron has called Le Pen’s platform “racist” and said that her proposals — which include a referendum on immigration and the preferential treatment of French people — would ultimately force France to leave the European Union.

Foreign policy could feature more prominently in Wednesday’s TV duel than in past presidential debates. The war in Ukraine had initially loomed large over the early stage of the French campaign, before domestic issues surged back to the forefront of the public debate. But questions over Le Pen’s past admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, her ties to Russia, and her criticism of NATO and the E.U. are likely to reemerge on Wednesday.

A long Twitter thread posted Wednesday to the account belonging to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny urged the French to vote for Macron and accused Le Pen of corruption.

Macron’s strategy will likely be “to demonstrate her limitations and to return to her past — her family history, but also her political past — the proximity to Putin and to illiberal democracies like Poland or Hungary,” said Alexis Lévrier, a media historian at the University of Reims.

In 2017, Le Pen’s campaign was partly funded through a loan from a Russian bank brokered by a Putin ally, according to French investigative outlet Mediapart. Her campaign this year has been partially financed through a loan from a Hungarian bank that has links to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Particularly among older French voters, Le Pen’s party also remains associated with its founder — and Le Pen’s father — Jean Marie Le Pen, who called Nazi gas chambers just a “detail” of World War II. His daughter changed the party name and transformed it from a toxic fringe movement, but the party’s past still loomed large over the runoff vote five years ago.

For most of the campaign, Le Pen’s history and her past remarks on Putin only played a minor role — partially because she was threatened to be outflanked by far-right contender Éric Zemmour, who appeared in many ways even more radical than her.

Without Zemmour’s presence, Le Pen’s foreign policy proposals — including her recent remarks that NATO should reconcile with Russia after the war in Ukraine — could come under closer scrutiny.

But a strong focus on the war in Ukraine on Wednesday night could also carry risks for Macron, whose jet-setting diplomacy efforts and continued talks with Putin have so far yielded few results.

“I think the risk for Emmanuel Macron will be arrogance,” said Lévrier. “There is a part of the public that obviously hates Marine Le Pen, but is also suspicious of Emmanuel Macron.”

“For him, the worst mistake would be to once again give away the image of someone who despises his opponent and brushes her aside,” he said.

Timsit reported from London.

