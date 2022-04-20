War in Ukraine
The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Europe

Netflix loses 200,000 subscribers after Ukraine-linked Russia pullout

By Andrew Jeong
Today at 4:18 a.m. EDT
By Andrew Jeong
Today at 4:18 a.m. EDT
Loading...
Netflix said April 19 that the Ukraine war, inflation and fierce competition contributed to a loss of subscribers for the first time in more than a decade. (Video: Reuters)
Placeholder while article actions load

For the first time in a decade, Netflix said on Tuesday that it had lost more paying customers then it added after a net drop of 200,000 subscribers it attributed to its pullout from Russia.

Even though revenue grew, the announcement pushed its stock prices down by more than 20 percent in after-hours trading. In a letter to shareholders, Netflix attributed the net loss in the January-March period to its decision last month to suspend services in Russia in protest of the Kremlin’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

It lost 700,000 viewers in Russia, although it added 500,000 viewers elsewhere globally.

The drop comes amid a larger trend of shrinking viewership, with the streaming service projecting that it will lose a further 2 million subscribers in the next three-month quarter ending in June.

It still said revenue would grow to almost $8 billion in that period, a 10 percent increase from the same time last year. The company also retains a paying audience of over 220 million, more than double what it had five years ago.

But the unexpected drop in paying viewers — the company had said in January it expected paying customers to increase by 2.5 million — reflects a steady slowdown in business. The company cited increased competition and a fizzling of the pandemic-triggered growth in paying viewers, which pushed more people toward at-home entertainment options.

To address the slump, Netflix said it would seek to monetize the millions of nonpaying viewers who have benefited from account-sharing. The company estimates that 100 million households, including over 30 million in the United States and Canada, are sharing accounts.

“[Account sharing]’s not a new thing,” said Reed Hastings, Netflix co-chief executive, speaking to investors via video. “We’re working on how to monetize sharing,” he said. “Remember, these are 100 million households that already are choosing to view Netflix. They love the service. We just got to get paid.”

The company is experimenting with two paid sharing features in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru that are aimed at persuading existing account sharers to start paying small sums of up to $3.

What Zelensky’s TV show ‘Servant of the People’ reveals about him, and Ukraine

Hastings also acknowledged robust competition. “We got great competition. They’ve got some very good shows and films,” he said without naming specific rivals or movies. “What we got to do is take it up a notch.” In its letter, Netflix listed Disney Plus as one of the “traditional entertainment companies” to realize “streaming is the future.”

Over the long run, Netflix said it sees growth to mostly come from outside the United States. It will double down on producing content that “can be made anywhere and loved everywhere,” Netflix said, pointing to non-English language hits produced outside America such as South Korea’s Squid Game, All of Us Are Dead, and Spain’s Money Heist.

The company recorded $1.6 billion in net income during the January-March period, up from $607 million reported in the October-December 2021 quarter, but roughly a 6 percent drop from last year’s first quarter. Its revenue was nearly $7.9 billion, a 10 percent jump from the same period last year.

Loading...