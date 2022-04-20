Russia-Ukraine live updates New deadline for Mariupol surrender nears; West sends fighter jets to Kyiv

Bullet Key update

Luhansk region: This area, part of Donbas, is one of the primary targets of Russia’s eastern offensive. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared Tuesday that the Kremlin would pursue “the complete liberation” of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, hours after Zelensky said Russia had begun its expected ground offensive there. The city of Kreminna was already “under the control” of Russian troops, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haidai said Tuesday.

Mariupol: Russia has given Ukrainian forces holding out at a steel plant a fresh deadline of 2 p.m. local time Wednesday for their surrender, after the fighters let a Tuesday deadline expire. As many as 1,000 civilians are taking cover in the sprawling metallurgical plant, according to troops and local officials. Russian officials and media are gathering in and near the city, the Institute for the Study of War think tank said, likely preparing to declare victory in the coming days even if fighting continues.

Kherson region: While the port city of Kherson has not been a primary site of fighting for about three weeks, the two sides are still exchanging fire in towns and villages elsewhere in the region. The city of Kherson remains under Russian control.

Lviv: Russian airstrikes hit this city Monday, prompting the State Department to call the attacks part of the Kremlin’s “campaign of terror.” Ukrainian officials said seven people were killed and at least 11 were injured in the attack on Lviv, which had been mostly unaffected by the fighting.

Kharkiv region: Ukrainian forces have launched several successful counterattacks around Kharkiv, in the country’s northeast, strategists say, while Russia is building up its forces near Izyum, raising concerns this gateway city to the Donbas region will suffer a similar fate to Bucha — where hundreds of civilians were killed and buried in mass graves or left in the streets.

Kyiv region: Ukrainian investigators have examined 269 bodies since the town of Irpin on Kyiv’s outskirts was taken back from Russian forces in late March, Reuters reported, citing a police official. Dozens of new graves have been dug in a cemetery on the town’s outskirts.