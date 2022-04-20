Russia-Ukraine live updates New deadline for Mariupol surrender nears; West sends fighter jets to Kyiv

The Kremlin has issued a new ultimatum for Ukrainian fighters holed up in the southern city of Mariupol: Surrender by 2 p.m. local time Wednesday or face a bitter end. Kyiv’s forces, holding out in a steel plant, let a Tuesday deadline pass, and their commander told The Washington Post they would not lay down their weapons. Moscow has for weeks sought to capture the strategically important port city; analysts say Russian officials and media are gathering nearby in hope of declaring victory soon.
Meanwhile, Ukraine is receiving fighter aircraft from other nations to help fight off the Russian invasion, according to the Pentagon. President Biden is set to announce around $800 million in additional military aid for Ukraine in the coming days, an official familiar with the decision said. A U.S. military aid package last week included 11 Soviet-designed Mi-17 attack helicopters.
As Russia relaunches its campaign to take eastern Ukraine, it is pounding the region with artillery and airstrikes. Western strategists said Ukrainians appeared to be launching local “spoiling attacks” in hope of disrupting the Kremlin’s broader assault. Russian forces are gathering around Izyum, a gateway city to the Donbas region, raising concerns it could suffer the same fate as Bucha, where hundreds of civilians were killed in a Russian campaign of violence and torture.
Russia’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations on Tuesday dismissed a proposal from U.N. Secretary General António Guterres for a cease-fire over the Orthodox Easter holidays, saying he doubted that Ukrainian forces would respect any such agreement.
Dmitry Polyanskiy rejected the idea hours after Guterres suggested a four-day halt to the fighting later this week that would allow noncombatants to escape to safety. Easter “is meant to be a moment of unity,” Guterres said, adding that hundreds of thousands of lives were at stake. Ukraine and Russia have had trouble agreeing on humanitarian corridors over the past week.
The Russian diplomat said the final decision on the secretary general’s request would be made by the Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow, but he added that he did not “know the whole point” of a cease-fire.
ROZADKY, Ukraine — Along Ukraine’s eastern front, soldiers man the sprawling maze of trenches and bunkers that form the backbone of defensive positions that stretch for hundreds of miles.
Carved into the hard earth during eight years of bloody fighting, these rugged outposts are occupied by soldiers who have weathered intense shelling and artillery strikes battling Moscow-backed separatists to a standstill.
“Farther from here is only the enemy,” said Andre, 23, an army officer who leads a unit at a deeply dug Ukrainian defensive position within range of enemy rifle fire. “It is only a matter of time before they send more of their forces.”
Ukraine’s nuclear regulator has reestablished direct communications with the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement Tuesday, after Russian troops late last month withdrew from the site of the 1986 disaster.
After seizing the plant soon after the Feb. 24 invasion, Russian forces disconnected it from Ukraine’s national power grid, stirring concerns of dangerous radiation leaks, Ukrainian officials said March 9. Electricity is needed for cooling, ventilation and fire-extinguishing systems at Chernobyl.
A day later, Ukraine informed the IAEA that it had lost contact with the site, though the Ukrainian regulator kept receiving information from Chernobyl “through senior off-site management of the plant,” the IAEA said in the statement.
“This was clearly not a sustainable situation, and it is very good news that the regulator can now contact the plant directly when it needs to,” said Rafael Mariano Grossi, the IAEA director general.
In April 1986, a meltdown at the Chernobyl plant led to the release of large quantities of radioactive material into the surrounding land. Radioactive clouds spread as far as Norway, and vast swaths of Europe were affected. The site remains one of the most radioactively contaminated places in the world.
Luhansk region: This area, part of Donbas, is one of the primary targets of Russia’s eastern offensive. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared Tuesday that the Kremlin would pursue “the complete liberation” of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, hours after Zelensky said Russia had begun its expected ground offensive there. The city of Kreminna was already “under the control” of Russian troops, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haidai said Tuesday.
Mariupol: Russia has given Ukrainian forces holding out at a steel plant a fresh deadline of 2 p.m. local time Wednesday for their surrender, after the fighters let a Tuesday deadline expire. As many as 1,000 civilians are taking cover in the sprawling metallurgical plant, according to troops and local officials. Russian officials and media are gathering in and near the city, the Institute for the Study of War think tank said, likely preparing to declare victory in the coming days even if fighting continues.
Kherson region: While the port city of Kherson has not been a primary site of fighting for about three weeks, the two sides are still exchanging fire in towns and villages elsewhere in the region. The city of Kherson remains under Russian control.
Lviv: Russian airstrikes hit this city Monday, prompting the State Department to call the attacks part of the Kremlin’s “campaign of terror.” Ukrainian officials said seven people were killed and at least 11 were injured in the attack on Lviv, which had been mostly unaffected by the fighting.
Kharkiv region: Ukrainian forces have launched several successful counterattacks around Kharkiv, in the country’s northeast, strategists say, while Russia is building up its forces near Izyum, raising concerns this gateway city to the Donbas region will suffer a similar fate to Bucha — where hundreds of civilians were killed and buried in mass graves or left in the streets.
Kyiv region: Ukrainian investigators have examined 269 bodies since the town of Irpin on Kyiv’s outskirts was taken back from Russian forces in late March, Reuters reported, citing a police official. Dozens of new graves have been dug in a cemetery on the town’s outskirts.
The Russian forces pummeling Mariupol have given Ukrainian fighters holding out at a steel plant another deadline for surrender.
If Ukraine’s troops cease fighting at 2 p.m. local time Wednesday, they will be “guaranteed life, safety and medical treatment,” Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, said on Tuesday, according to Russian state media.
Mizintsev, who has been dubbed “the butcher of Mariupol,” added that the Ukrainian soldiers’ “end will be bitter in case of their refusal.”
It’s the second such deadline that Moscow has issued the Mariupol fighters in as many days. On Tuesday, the Ukrainian fighters let the window expire, and their commander told The Post that they would keep fighting.
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said Tuesday that Russia was shelling the steel plant with “powerful anti-bunker bombs.” Hundreds of civilians are also said to be sheltering there.
Moscow has for weeks sought to capture Mariupol, seeking a military victory as well as a land bridge between the Russian-controlled territory of Crimea and the Donbas region in the east, where the Kremlin is now focusing its offensive.
Archie Dolina contributed to this report.
Ukrainian prosecutors have been taking detailed testimony from victims to investigate Russian war crimes.
Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade "kamikaze" drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
In Russia: Putin has locked down the flow of information within Russia, where the war isn't even being called a war.
