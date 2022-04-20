The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine live updates New deadline for Mariupol surrender nears; West sends fighter jets to Kyiv

Key updates
The latest on key battlegrounds in Ukraine
Russia declared April 19 that the “next phase” of the war in Ukraine was underway, prompting Western leaders to pledge more military support. (Video: Reuters)
By Rachel Pannett
, 
Andrew Jeong
and 
Amy Cheng
 
Today at 12:20 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 1:27 a.m. EDT
By Rachel Pannett
, 
Andrew Jeong
and 
Amy Cheng
 
Today at 12:20 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 1:27 a.m. EDT
The Kremlin has issued a new ultimatum for Ukrainian fighters holed up in the southern city of Mariupol: Surrender by 2 p.m. local time Wednesday or face a bitter end. Kyiv’s forces, holding out in a steel plant, let a Tuesday deadline pass, and their commander told The Washington Post they would not lay down their weapons. Moscow has for weeks sought to capture the strategically important port city; analysts say Russian officials and media are gathering nearby in hope of declaring victory soon.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is receiving fighter aircraft from other nations to help fight off the Russian invasion, according to the Pentagon. President Biden is set to announce around $800 million in additional military aid for Ukraine in the coming days, an official familiar with the decision said. A U.S. military aid package last week included 11 Soviet-designed Mi-17 attack helicopters.

As Russia relaunches its campaign to take eastern Ukraine, it is pounding the region with artillery and airstrikes. Western strategists said Ukrainians appeared to be launching local “spoiling attacks” in hope of disrupting the Kremlin’s broader assault. Russian forces are gathering around Izyum, a gateway city to the Donbas region, raising concerns it could suffer the same fate as Bucha, where hundreds of civilians were killed in a Russian campaign of violence and torture.

Here’s what to know

  • Washington is hosting a meeting for the Group of 20 finance ministers on Wednesday that could offer a rare opportunity for Ukrainian officials to confront their Russian counterparts directly.
  • The British Defense Ministry said Russia’s war effort continues to be beset by ongoing environmental, logistical and technical challenges, and by fierce resistance from Ukraine.
  • The International Atomic Energy Agency said direct communication with the Chernobyl nuclear power plant was restored late Tuesday.
