Former Honduras president Juan Orlando Hernandez to be extradited to U.S.

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — Former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández is to be extradited Thursday to the United States, where the one-time U.S. ally faces charges he accepted millions of dollars to protect massive shipments of cocaine, officials here said. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight A U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration plane was due to arrive at 1 p.m. local time to retrieve Hernández, who left office at the end of his term in January.

His precipitous fall from power has stunned citizens in this Central American country of 10 million. Less than three years ago, President Trump praised Hernández for “working with the United States very closely” to curb migration. But at the same time, federal authorities were preparing to prosecute Hernández’s brother as a drug kingpin. That trial, which ended in a conviction, included references to the president’s alleged criminal conduct.

Hernández’s party lost the presidential election in November, making him more vulnerable to extradition.

Hernández, who was president from 2014 until January, has denied wrongdoing. In February, he said the United States had been “a friend and ally in the fight my government carried out valiantly against organized crime,” and noted his work had been recognized by senior U.S. officials. He has blamed the allegations against him on “confessed drug traffickers and assassins” that his own government had extradited.

Hernández’s brother, Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández, a former congressman in Honduras, was convicted in federal court in Manhattan in 2019 of cocaine trafficking. The Justice Department alleged that Tony Hernández had delivered a bribe of $1 million from Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán to Juan Orlando Hernández in 2013.

But even as allegations against Juan Orlando Hernández mounted in U.S. court documents, he remained in power, and his government continued working with U.S. officials on migration and other issues. He maintained a close relationship with the Trump administration, which called on Honduras to sign an agreement to send asylum seekers who arrive at the U.S. border to Honduras. That agreement was never implemented; it has been suspended by the Biden administration.

Hernández said he worked with U.S. security agencies to limit the flow of drugs through Honduras. The State Department, in its 2021 International Narcotics Control Strategy Report, said the Honduran government “has increased its efforts against drug trafficking in coordination with U.S. law enforcement agencies; however, structural challenges of investigative capacity, resources, communications, and corruption remain.”

During the last years of Hernández’s presidency, his many critics came to believe their only shot at justice was in the United States. Protesters called for his extradition. “Fuera la narcodictadura” — “Out with the narcodictatorship” — became a rallying cry. Honduran migrants who reached the United States suggested it was the corruption of Hernández’s government that had motivated them to flee.

But given Hernández’s grip on power, extradition seemed unlikely. That changed when opposition party candidate Xiomara Castro won a surprising electoral victory last year over Hernandez’s National Party. In February, police arrived at Hernández’s residence and cuffed his hands and feet, shocking the country. The streets of major Honduran cities erupted in impromptu celebrations.

The Honduran justice department has begun the process of seizing 33 of Hernández’s family properties. Officials said in a statement that the properties would be investigated for “their connection to people linked to drug trafficking.”

Political analyst Rafael Jerez, a research fellow at the Institute for Transnational Law at the University of Texas, said the extradition would give a sense of justice, but would "not satisfy the thirst completely.”

“Corruption is not just at the level of the presidency,” Jerez said, but at all levels of government. He said Honduran officials should not celebrate delivering him to the U.S. justice system.

“This is a very important call to reflection for the attorney general’s office because everything is happening in their faces,” he said. “It’s important that [Honduran authorities] move forward to combat corruption, not just in an abstract way, but actually with an anti-corruption reform institutionally."

Hernández’s wife posted messages of support for him on social media Thursday morning.

“You’ll be back Juan Orlando Hernández,” Ana García wrote on Facebook and Twitter. "That is my faith and my statement. You’ll never be alone, we are with you. We’ll wait for you at home! I love you!”

Hernández, who has been held at a barracks of the police special operations command known as Los Cobras, was to be taken at 12:30 p.m. local time by helicopter to the Honduran Air Force base at the Toncontín International Airport, where he was to be loaded onto the DEA plane, Security Minister Ramón Sabillón said Thursday.

It’s highly unusual for the United States to extradite the former head of state of another country. The federal prosecution reflects the more aggressive role that the U.S. justice system is now playing in Latin American corruption and drug trafficking cases. Though the 2017 extradition of Guzmán is perhaps the best known, other prominent cases have also emerged.

Genaro García Luna, Mexico’s former secretary of public security, is awaiting trial in New York for allegedly accepting bribes from the Sinaloa cartel while he was in office. A U.S. judge last year ordered the extradition of the former governor of Chihuahua, César Duarte, on corruption charges. In 2017, authorities said they would seek to extradite former Guatemalan vice president Roxana Baldetti on drug trafficking charges. She is currently serving a prison sentence in Guatemala.

Sieff, Sheridan and Ibarra Chaoul reported from Mexico City.

