Kiwi mascots dancing to somber strings welcome New Zealand PM to Japan

Giant kiwi mascots swaying to somber violin music stole the show at New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s official welcome to Japan. The surreal clip of the “kiwi brothers,” dressed as green and golden kiwi with large white eyes, in a room full of suited men, drew attention on social media.

“I feel like I’m photo bombing,” Ardern said, posing with the mascots.

This is the greatest day of my life pic.twitter.com/KIp4bP7h8u — henry cooke (@henrycooke) April 21, 2022

Ardern arrived in Japan Thursday for her first foreign trip in more than two years, the Associated Press reported, seeking to boost business and tourism ties after the rollback of pandemic-related border closures.

The visit began with Ardern attending a kiwifruit event by New Zealand’s Zespri Group, the world’s largest kiwi marketer.

The mascot dance could be said to have multiple meanings: Fruits aside, New Zealanders are known as “kiwis.”

Mascots in Japan are a cultural phenomenon — all sorts of companies, government agencies and other entities make use of them.

The striking disconnect between the tone of the music, and the appearance of the kiwis, was the subject of speculation online. “I feel like the kiwifruit have gate crashed a funeral,” one Twitter user wrote.

This was not Ardern’s first run-in with the mammoth kiwis. In 2019, she had met and posed with them, holding hands.

New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, meets kiwi mascots in Japan. pic.twitter.com/NpN8ix1H2X — Mondo Mascots (@mondomascots) September 20, 2019

“That image brought such joy and delight to my office in New Zealand that to this day, the photo of my hand holding with the kiwi brothers still hangs in my office,” she said, according to a report by Newshub, a New Zealand outlet.

At Thursday’s event in Tokyo, Ardern also tried her hand at Japanese calligraphy, writing the word “kiwi.” She took a second stab after an unsatisfying first attempt. Meanwhile, her colleague Damien O’Connor, the minister of trade and export growth, decorated a cake with “as much kiwifruit as possible.”

In addition to trade talks, Newshub reported, Arden’s group was set to take part in a sake barrel lid smashing ceremony.

