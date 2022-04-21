War in Ukraine
Mariupol commander says Ukraine still fighting, vows not to surrender

By David Stern
, 
Annabelle Timsit
and 
Miriam Berger
 
Today at 12:55 p.m. EDT
Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 19. (Alexei Alexandrov/AP)
MUKACHEVO, Ukraine — A deputy commander of the last remaining Ukrainian forces in Mariupol said Thursday that his troops are fighting on, even as Russian officials claimed victory in the strategic port city in the south.

Svyatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the Azov Regiment, a nationalist group that is part of Ukraine’s National Guard, said from Mariupol’s Azovstal Iron and Steel Works that they are “surrounded” but “continuing to defend” themselves.

For weeks, his forces, along with the 36th Separate Marine Brigade, have fought off Russia’s assault. Now they are holed up inside a sprawling iron and steel plant, where Ukrainian officials say a number of civilians have also taken shelter.

Palamar was able to communicate with The Washington Post via satellite messages with freelance journalist Khrystyna Bondarenko.

Putin claims ‘success’ in Mariupol as Russia’s annual Victory Day nears

He spoke with The Post on the same day Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in Mariupol. In a rare televised meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Putin ordered Russian troops to encircle the steel plant — but opted not to storm the industrial site outright.

Palamar painted a picture at odds with Putin’s declaration of victory. He said Ukrainian fighters in Azovstal had repelled a Russian advance and damaged Russian military vehicles.

For two days, he said, Russian forces attempted but failed to storm the plant, which occupies four square miles along Mariupol’s waterfront. Ukrainian fighters destroyed three tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, an armored personnel carrier “and a lot of infantry” during the assault, he said.

“The enemy was unable to take Azovstal,” he said. “We are in Mariupol … so as long we are here, no one has surrendered Mariupol yet.”

He acknowledged, however, that his troops are running out of steam and need to be evacuated, calling for a third-party country to offer the fighters a safe haven.

“There’s no strength to support the garrison and Mariupol. … We insist on the help of a third country to guarantee the safe exit of the garrison, to the territory of a third country,” he said. “These are good fighters, who fought for a long time, bravely, and my command wants to preserve their lives.”

How a Mariupol steel plant became a holdout for the city’s resistance

According to Shoigu, roughly 2,000 Ukrainian troops remain in Azovstal. Russian forces continued to shell the steelworks Thursday, Palamar said.

Russia captured “most of Mariupol long ago,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday at a news conference with the Spanish prime minister in Kyiv.

But, he added, Ukrainian troops remained in “a part of the city” where the situation “has practically not changed” since the day before.

It was unclear how many civilians also remained at the site. Zelensky said that “a few thousand people” were still sheltering at the steelworks and that roughly 120,000 civilians were trapped inside the city.

He accused Moscow of not upholding agreements that would allow the safe evacuation of civilians.

What is happening in Mariupol, the Ukrainian city under Russian siege?

Palamar, in a message, called on “the whole world to support our president and ... to give a guarantee of safe exit to civilians, remove the wounded and dead, and evacuate the garrison that is defending Mariupol.”

Mary Ilyushina contributed to this report.

