Mariupol commander says Ukraine still fighting, vows not to surrender

MUKACHEVO, Ukraine — A deputy commander of the last remaining Ukrainian forces in Mariupol said Thursday that his troops are fighting on, even as Russian officials claimed victory in the strategic port city in the south.
For weeks, his forces, along with the 36th Separate Marine Brigade, have fought off Russia’s assault. Now they are holed up inside a sprawling iron and steel plant, where Ukrainian officials say a number of civilians have also taken shelter.
Palamar was able to communicate with The Washington Post via satellite messages with freelance journalist Khrystyna Bondarenko.
He spoke with The Post on the same day Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in Mariupol. In a rare televised meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Putin ordered Russian troops to encircle the steel plant — but opted not to storm the industrial site outright.
Palamar painted a picture at odds with Putin’s declaration of victory. He said Ukrainian fighters in Azovstal had repelled a Russian advance and damaged Russian military vehicles.
For two days, he said, Russian forces attempted but failed to storm the plant, which occupies four square miles along Mariupol’s waterfront. Ukrainian fighters destroyed three tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, an armored personnel carrier “and a lot of infantry” during the assault, he said.
“The enemy was unable to take Azovstal,” he said. “We are in Mariupol … so as long we are here, no one has surrendered Mariupol yet.”
He acknowledged, however, that his troops are running out of steam and need to be evacuated, calling for a third-party country to offer the fighters a safe haven.
“There’s no strength to support the garrison and Mariupol. … We insist on the help of a third country to guarantee the safe exit of the garrison, to the territory of a third country,” he said. “These are good fighters, who fought for a long time, bravely, and my command wants to preserve their lives.”
According to Shoigu, roughly 2,000 Ukrainian troops remain in Azovstal. Russian forces continued to shell the steelworks Thursday, Palamar said.
Russia captured “most of Mariupol long ago,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday at a news conference with the Spanish prime minister in Kyiv.
But, he added, Ukrainian troops remained in “a part of the city” where the situation “has practically not changed” since the day before.
It was unclear how many civilians also remained at the site. Zelensky said that “a few thousand people” were still sheltering at the steelworks and that roughly 120,000 civilians were trapped inside the city.
He accused Moscow of not upholding agreements that would allow the safe evacuation of civilians.
Palamar, in a message, called on “the whole world to support our president and ... to give a guarantee of safe exit to civilians, remove the wounded and dead, and evacuate the garrison that is defending Mariupol.”
Mary Ilyushina contributed to this report.
The latest: Kyiv is moving with increased urgency to save 1,000 civilians who are holed up in a steel plant in Mariupol with the last Ukrainian fighters in the port city. Ukraine has offered to exchange Russian prisoners for the evacuation of the civilians — and to send senior officials to Mariupol to negotiate — but President Zelensky said Moscow has “so far” rebuffed the bid.
The fight: Russian forces continue to mount sporadic attacks on civilian targets in a number of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian prosecutors have been taking detailed testimony from victims to investigate Russian war crimes.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
In Russia: Putin has locked down the flow of information within Russia, where the war isn’t even being called a war.
