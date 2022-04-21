The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine live updates Urgent push to save civilians in Mariupol, as Ukraine gains access to 20 fighter jets

Key updates
The latest on key battlegrounds in Ukraine
Deprived of water, gas and electricity, residents in Kharkiv, Ukraine collected rainwater and cooked outside using debris of destroyed buildings on April 20. (Video: AP)
Today at 12:19 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 12:20 a.m. EDT
Kyiv is moving with increased urgency to save 1,000 civilians who are holed up in a steel plant in Mariupol with the last Ukrainian fighters in the southeastern port city. Ukraine has offered to exchange Russian prisoners for the evacuation of the civilians — and to send senior officials to Mariupol to negotiate — but Moscow has “so far” rebuffed the bid, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The president said fighters in Mariupol need “serious and heavy weapons” to keep up their resistance, but “so far we do not have enough.” Meanwhile, Ukraine’s air force now has at least 20 more fighter jets available after an influx of parts in recent weeks made repairs possible, according to the Pentagon. A third country has offered to send Ukraine fixed-wing aircraft to augment its fleet, though that has not happened yet, a senior U.S. defense official said.

Moscow is continuing its push in Ukraine’s east, where Zelensky said Wednesday evening that the situation is “as severe as possible.” Russian forces this week made “minor advances” in the region, including the capture of several small towns, according to U.S.-based military analysts. About 80 percent of Luhansk is under Russian control, according to the regional governor, who wrote on Facebook that Ukrainian fighters in the region were “doing everything to make sure the orcs” — a pejorative term for Russian troops — “go home in bags.”

What else to know

  • Russia announced that it had successfully conducted the first test of a new intercontinental ballistic missile that “is capable of overcoming all missile defense systems” and would make those who “try to threaten our country think twice.”
  • The Pentagon has in the past day sent four more flights carrying weapons for Ukraine, including howitzers, and has launched training — in another country in the region — for Ukrainian forces on how to use them, a senior U.S. defense official said Wednesday.
  • United Nations Secretary General António Guterres has asked Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin to receive him in their respective capitals.
