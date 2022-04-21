Russia-Ukraine live updates Urgent push to save civilians in Mariupol, as Ukraine gains access to 20 fighter jets

Kyiv is moving with increased urgency to save 1,000 civilians who are holed up in a steel plant in Mariupol with the last Ukrainian fighters in the southeastern port city. Ukraine has offered to exchange Russian prisoners for the evacuation of the civilians — and to send senior officials to Mariupol to negotiate — but Moscow has “so far” rebuffed the bid, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The president said fighters in Mariupol need “serious and heavy weapons” to keep up their resistance, but “so far we do not have enough.” Meanwhile, Ukraine’s air force now has at least 20 more fighter jets available after an influx of parts in recent weeks made repairs possible, according to the Pentagon. A third country has offered to send Ukraine fixed-wing aircraft to augment its fleet, though that has not happened yet, a senior U.S. defense official said.
Moscow is continuing its push in Ukraine’s east, where Zelensky said Wednesday evening that the situation is “as severe as possible.” Russian forces this week made “minor advances” in the region, including the capture of several small towns, according to U.S.-based military analysts. About 80 percent of Luhansk is under Russian control, according to the regional governor, who wrote on Facebook that Ukrainian fighters in the region were “doing everything to make sure the orcs” — a pejorative term for Russian troops — “go home in bags.”
The latest on key battlegrounds in Ukraine
BEL.
RUSSIA
Chernihiv
Sumy
Kyiv
Russian-held areas
and troop movement
Kharkiv
UKRAINE
Izyum
Luhansk
Dnipro
Donetsk
Separatist-
controlled area
since 2014
100 MILES
Mariupol
Russian-held areas
and troop movement
Mykolaiv
Kherson
Odessa
Sea of
Azov
RUSSIA
Crimea
Annexed by Russia
in 2014
Control areas as of
April 20
Sources: Institute for the Study
of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project,
Post reporting
Black
Sea
THE WASHINGTON POST
BEL.
RUSSIA
Separatist-
controlled area
since 2014
Chernihiv
Sumy
Kyiv
Kharkiv
Izyum
Dnipro
Mykolaiv
Kherson
Mariupol
RUS.
Crimea
Odessa
Annexed by
Russia in 2014
Black
Sea
150 MILES
Control areas as of April 20
Sources: Institute for the Study of War,
AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting
THE WASHINGTON POST
BELARUS
Chernihiv
RUSSIA
Sumy
POLAND
Russian-held areas
and troop movement
Kharkiv
Kyiv
Zhytomyr
Poltava
Lviv
Izyum
Cherkasy
UKRAINE
Kramatorsk
Luhansk
Dnipro
Uman
Kirovohrad
Donetsk
Separatist-
controlled
area
Zaporizhzhhia
Russian-held areas
and troop movement
Mariupol
Mykolaiv
ROMANIA
Berdyansk
Melitopol
Kherson
Sea of
Azov
Odessa
RUSSIA
Crimea
Annexed by
Russia in 2014
100 MILES
Black
Sea
Control areas as of April 20
Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting
Donbas region: Ukrainian forces are battling to repel an escalating Russian offensive in the east along multiple fronts, an adviser to the Ukraine president’s office said. In a late-night video address Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the situation in the region remains “as severe as possible” amid new attacks, calling Russian armed forces a “terror organization.” About 80 percent of Luhansk is under Russian control, according to a regional governor. The city of Kreminna is already under Russian control.
Kharkiv region: Russia is building up its forces near Izyum, raising concerns this gateway city to the Donbas region will suffer a similar fate to Bucha — where hundreds of civilians were killed and buried in mass graves or left in the streets.
Mariupol: The commander of Ukrainian forces’ last stronghold in this strategic southern port city, Maj. Serhiy Volyna, said in a video address that his troops were outnumbered and running out of supplies, and are probably facing their final days, if not hours. They’re taking cover, along with as many as 1,000 civilians, in a sprawling steel plant. Volyna said Wednesday they were being bombed and torn up by artillery, and “dying underground.” The fighters let a Russian deadline of 7 a.m. Eastern Wednesday to surrender expire. Zelensky said Ukraine is ready to exchange Russian prisoners for civilians in the city.
Kyiv region: Zelensky said Wednesday that the biggest threat to liberated communities is unexploded land mines and trip wires left in departing Russian forces’ wake. Meanwhile, coroners are documenting the death toll from the failed assault on the capital, in towns such as Irpin and Bucha, where Russian forces apparently took out their frustrations on civilians.
European Council chief Michel in Ukraine: 'History will not forget'
European Council President Charles Michel met Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv — which he called the “heart of a free and democratic Europe” — and pledged to “do everything possible to make sure that Ukraine will win the war.”
Michel, speaking at a news conference after the face-to-face meeting, reiterated that Europe was committed to providing Ukraine with military, financial and political support nearly two months into Russia’s invasion.
Michel said the European Council was working to fast-track discussion of Kyiv’s application to join the European Union, with the European Commission planning to issue an opinion by the end of June.
