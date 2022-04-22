E.U. asks people to work remotely, reduce air conditioning to foil Putin

LONDON — Work from home, lower your speed on highways and take the train instead of a plane if you want to save energy and beat Russian President Vladimir Putin, the European Commission advised citizens, as part of recommendations to reduce reliance on Russian oil.
The actions are “designed to help Ukraine by cutting the EU’s reliance on Russian fuel, and also to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” the bodies said in a statement.
“Faced with the horrendous scenes of human suffering that we’ve seen following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, people in Europe want to take action,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said. “Using less energy is a concrete way to help the Ukrainian people — and to help ourselves.”
As the Ukraine war nears the two-month mark, Birol said the actions of European citizens could “reduce the flow of money to Russia’s military and help put us on a path to a cleaner and more sustainable planet.”
Energy saving actions by EU citizens could save enough oil to fill 120 super tankers & enough gas to heat 20 million homes – and save a typical EU household an average of nearly €500 a year— Fatih Birol (@fbirol) April 21, 2022
Read our new plan with @EU_Commission on the steps you can take: https://t.co/0TiVtOzeQV pic.twitter.com/wiVDCGSPFg
Most European households are facing higher bills amid an energy crisis exacerbated by the war, the statement said. It suggested that using less energy could support Ukraine and cut crucial revenue streams aiding Russia’s invasion.
It asks consumers to take steps such as turning down heating, using less air conditioning, working from home when possible to avoid commuting, and carpooling or traveling by public transportation. It also urges employers to encourage remote work and governments to provide financial incentives such as reducing train fares and supporting home insulation initiatives. Working from home became a familiar habit across Europe and much of the world during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.
The climate-friendly plan marks the latest attempt by Western leaders to thwart Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
In addition to imposing economic sanctions, European leaders are increasingly promoting energy efficiency to counteract oil-rich Russia. Italy, which is highly dependent on Russian gas, said Wednesday that it will impose temperature limits for air conditioning and heating in public buildings.
In March, President Biden announced a ban on all imports of oil and natural gas from Russia. The United Kingdom also said it would phase out all Russian oil products by the end of the year. However, E.U. officials unveiled a separate plan to cut Russian gas imports by approximately two-thirds this year.
The E.U. has long been heavily dependent on Russian energy. It planned to quit — eventually — as part of a broader shift away from fossil fuels, but the invasion changed that timeline, with the 27-member bloc pledging to halt Russian fuel by 2027. About 40 percent of E.U. gas comes from Russia, as well as more than a quarter of its oil.
Last month, the United States and the European Commission announced a joint task force to reduce Europe’s reliance on Russian fossil fuels. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has also called on nations to stop buying Russian oil, lambasting them for “earning their money in other people’s blood.” However, the E.U. still sends $450 million a day to Russia for oil and $400 million per day for natural gas, the Associated Press reported, citing calculations by analysts at the Bruegel think tank in Brussels that showed how hard it is to kick the fossil fuel dependence.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: President Biden said Thursday that Russia was setting the stage for a new phase of the war, and announced an additional $800 million in military aid for Ukraine. The defense support comes as new satellite images show a mass grave near Mariupol.
The fight: Russian forces continue to mount sporadic attacks on civilian targets in a number of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian prosecutors have been taking detailed testimony from victims to investigate Russian war crimes.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
In Russia: Putin has locked down the flow of information within Russia, where the war isn’t even being called a war.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.