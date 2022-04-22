The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine live updates U.S. says Kremlin moving into new phase of war; $60B of Ukrainian infrastructure damaged

Key updates
Latest on key battlegrounds: Russians could ‘starve out’ Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol, analysis predicts
On April 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the siege of Mariupol a “success.” Here’s a look back at key moments in the battle for Ukraine’s strategi (Video: Leila Barghouty/The Washington Post, Photo: Chingis Kondarov/Reuters/The Washington Post)
President Biden said Thursday that Russia was setting the stage for a new phase of the war, and announced an additional $800 million in military aid for Ukraine that is tailored for combat in the flat, open terrain of the eastern Donbas region. While Washington won’t detail every arms shipment, “we will speak softly and carry a large Javelin,” Biden said, paraphrasing President Theodore Roosevelt.

The defense support comes as new satellite images show a mass grave near Mariupol, the Black Sea port city that has braved weeks of Russian bombardment. Kyiv said the images were evidence of possible Russian war crimes, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged that the Kremlin’s troops had captured most of the city some time ago. Roughly 120,000 civilians remain trapped there, along with a final group of Ukrainian troops that have refused to surrender, he said.

Zelensky on Friday told a virtual World Bank forum that his country would need $7 billion in monthly financial support and hundreds of billions of dollars to rebuild after the war. There has been roughly $60 billion worth of physical damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure so far, according to the World Bank’s chief, who said that cost would rise as the invasion grinds on.

What else to know

  • Zelensky said Russia had rejected an appeal by the United Nations and others for a four-day truce over the Orthodox Easter holidays.
  • For the first time in weeks, a convoy of civilians escaped Mariupol, with four buses and a dozen private cars reaching Zaporizhzhia.
  • Ukraine’s deputy prime minister said broader civilian evacuation attempts remain challenging, with an effort to leave Kherson on Thursday coming under fire.
