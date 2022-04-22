Russia-Ukraine live updates U.S. says Kremlin moving into new phase of war; $60B of Ukrainian infrastructure damaged

Bullet Key update

Russian-held areas and troop movement BELARUS RUSSIA POL. Separatist- controlled area Kyiv Lviv Kharkiv UKRAINE Izyum Mariupol ROMANIA Odessa 200 MILES Control areas as of April 21 Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting THE WASHINGTON POST Russian-held areas and troop movement BELARUS RUSSIA Chernihiv POLAND Kyiv Sumy Lviv UKRAINE Kharkiv Izyum Separatist- controlled area Berdyansk Mariupol Odessa ROMANIA Kherson Sea of Azov Crimea Annexed by Russia in 2014 100 MILES Black Sea Control areas as of April 21 Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI's Critical Threats Project, Post reporting Russian-held areas and troop movement BELARUS RUSSIA Chernihiv POLAND Sumy Kyiv Lviv UKRAINE Kharkiv Separatist- controlled area Izyum Mykolaiv Mariupol Berdyansk ROMANIA Kherson Odessa Sea of Azov Crimea Annexed by Russia in 2014 100 MILES Black Sea Control areas as of April 21 Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI's Critical Threats Project, Post reporting

Donbas region: Russian forces have made “minor gains” in eastern Ukraine, according to the Institute for the Study of War. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised his troops in Mariupol, saying they “sacrificed their lives so that our people in Donbas live in peace and to enable Russia, our country, to live in peace.”

Kharkiv region: Ukrainian forces continued to halt Russian attacks around Izyum. Local officials have raised concerns this gateway city to the Donbas region will suffer a similar fate to Bucha — where hundreds of civilians were killed and left in the streets or buried in mass graves. At a Thursday World Bank ministerial meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said “it is equally dangerous both in the center of Kharkiv and on the outskirts. You can die from Russian shelling everywhere.”

Mariupol: Putin declared victory in the shattered Ukrainian port city — even as his advisers acknowledged that thousands of Ukrainian fighters remain holed up in a steel plant and Zelensky denied that Russia had made new advances. The ISW predicts that Russian forces will attempt to “starve out” the Ukrainian defenders in the plant rather than “clear it through likely costly assaults.” Also, newly surfaced images of a mass grave near Mariupol underscored the scope of the devastation.

Kyiv region: Zelensky said Ukraine will “immediately do everything to restore normal life” in the northern areas that his country “managed to liberate from the occupiers,” naming Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy. He said Wednesday that the biggest threats to liberated communities are explosive devices left there as Russian forces retreated.

Kherson region: In a Thursday address, Zelensky warned residents of the southern cities of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia to be “very careful” about any information they provide to Russian forces. He said Russian attempts to collect personal data are “aimed to falsify the so-called referendum on your land, if an order comes from Moscow to stage such a show.”