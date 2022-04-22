Russia-Ukraine live updates U.S. says Kremlin moving into new phase of war; $60B of Ukrainian infrastructure damaged

President Biden said Thursday that Russia was setting the stage for a new phase of the war, and announced an additional $800 million in military aid for Ukraine that is tailored for combat in the flat, open terrain of the eastern Donbas region. While Washington won’t detail every arms shipment, “we will speak softly and carry a large Javelin,” Biden said, paraphrasing President Theodore Roosevelt.
The defense support comes as new satellite images show a mass grave near Mariupol, the Black Sea port city that has braved weeks of Russian bombardment. Kyiv said the images were evidence of possible Russian war crimes, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged that the Kremlin’s troops had captured most of the city some time ago. Roughly 120,000 civilians remain trapped there, along with a final group of Ukrainian troops that have refused to surrender, he said.
Zelensky on Friday told a virtual World Bank forum that his country would need $7 billion in monthly financial support and hundreds of billions of dollars to rebuild after the war. There has been roughly $60 billion worth of physical damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure so far, according to the World Bank’s chief, who said that cost would rise as the invasion grinds on.
What else to know
Latest on key battlegrounds: Russians could ‘starve out’ Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol, analysis predictsReturn to menu
Russian-held areas and troop movement
BELARUS
RUSSIA
POL.
Separatist-
controlled
area
Kyiv
Lviv
Kharkiv
UKRAINE
Izyum
Mariupol
ROMANIA
Odessa
200 MILES
Control areas as of April 21
Sources: Institute for the Study of War,
AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting
THE WASHINGTON POST
Russian-held areas
and troop movement
BELARUS
RUSSIA
Chernihiv
POLAND
Kyiv
Sumy
Lviv
UKRAINE
Kharkiv
Izyum
Separatist-
controlled
area
Berdyansk
Mariupol
Odessa
ROMANIA
Kherson
Sea of
Azov
Crimea
Annexed by Russia
in 2014
100 MILES
Black Sea
Control areas as of April 21
Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI's Critical Threats Project, Post reporting
Russian-held areas
and troop movement
BELARUS
RUSSIA
Chernihiv
POLAND
Sumy
Kyiv
Lviv
UKRAINE
Kharkiv
Separatist-
controlled
area
Izyum
Mykolaiv
Mariupol
Berdyansk
ROMANIA
Kherson
Odessa
Sea of
Azov
Crimea
Annexed by Russia
in 2014
100 MILES
Black
Sea
Control areas as of April 21
Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI's Critical Threats Project, Post reporting
Donbas region: Russian forces have made “minor gains” in eastern Ukraine, according to the Institute for the Study of War. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised his troops in Mariupol, saying they “sacrificed their lives so that our people in Donbas live in peace and to enable Russia, our country, to live in peace.”
Kharkiv region: Ukrainian forces continued to halt Russian attacks around Izyum. Local officials have raised concerns this gateway city to the Donbas region will suffer a similar fate to Bucha — where hundreds of civilians were killed and left in the streets or buried in mass graves. At a Thursday World Bank ministerial meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said “it is equally dangerous both in the center of Kharkiv and on the outskirts. You can die from Russian shelling everywhere.”
Mariupol: Putin declared victory in the shattered Ukrainian port city — even as his advisers acknowledged that thousands of Ukrainian fighters remain holed up in a steel plant and Zelensky denied that Russia had made new advances. The ISW predicts that Russian forces will attempt to “starve out” the Ukrainian defenders in the plant rather than “clear it through likely costly assaults.” Also, newly surfaced images of a mass grave near Mariupol underscored the scope of the devastation.
Kyiv region: Zelensky said Ukraine will “immediately do everything to restore normal life” in the northern areas that his country “managed to liberate from the occupiers,” naming Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy. He said Wednesday that the biggest threats to liberated communities are explosive devices left there as Russian forces retreated.
Kherson region: In a Thursday address, Zelensky warned residents of the southern cities of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia to be “very careful” about any information they provide to Russian forces. He said Russian attempts to collect personal data are “aimed to falsify the so-called referendum on your land, if an order comes from Moscow to stage such a show.”
Rachel Pannett contributed to this report.
She wore a red coat in ‘Schindler’s List.’ Now she’s helping Ukrainians.Return to menu
At 3½ years old, Oliwia Dabrowska only needed a single scene to inspire hope, embody despair and forever vault herself into cinematic history.
Twenty-nine years later, she’s taking inspiration from her role as “the girl in the red coat” from “Schindler’s List,” Steven Spielberg’s 1993 film about the Holocaust, aiming once again to show that war devastates even the innocent — this time, through raising money and volunteering to help Ukrainian refugees.
“I thought that, because of this symbol, I could speak to more people, I could involve more people — people who don’t know me as me, but they know I played this little girl in the red coat,” she told The Washington Post from her home in Krakow, Poland.
Dabrowska never expected war to break out, so Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stunned her into inaction for three or four days. When she emerged from the fog, fear followed, she said, until a conversation with a friend in the United States steeled her and gave her courage.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: President Biden said Thursday that Russia was setting the stage for a new phase of the war, and announced an additional $800 million in military aid for Ukraine. The defense support comes as new satellite images show a mass grave near Mariupol.
The fight: Russian forces continue to mount sporadic attacks on civilian targets in a number of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian prosecutors have been taking detailed testimony from victims to investigate Russian war crimes.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
In Russia: Putin has locked down the flow of information within Russia, where the war isn’t even being called a war.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.