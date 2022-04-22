What is Transnistria, and will Russia advance toward Moldova?

Two months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a Russian military commander suggested Friday that Moscow aims to establish a corridor through southern Ukraine to Transnistria, a breakaway republic in eastern Moldova.
It was unclear whether Minnekaev’s statement reflects the official Kremlin line. The comment surprised some analysts, since Russia tried and failed in the early weeks of the war to advance on southwestern Ukraine — the area it would need to secure to reach the border with Transnistria. Nonetheless, it sparked global conversation about the separatist enclave and represents the most direct challenge to Moldova to date.
Analysts say it’s unlikely that the Russian military, embroiled in a fight to take eastern Ukraine, is capable of carving out such a path. And even though Transnistria is backed by Moscow and hosts Russian troops, that may not mean that its residents want to get involved in the war.
Here’s what to know about the breakaway republic.