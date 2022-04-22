World What is Transnistria, and will Russia advance toward Moldova? Reminders of the early 1990s conflict remain in the city, including this building marked by artillery fire, in Bender, Transnistria, on March 6. (Gianmarco Maraviglia for The Washington Post)

Two months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a Russian military commander suggested Friday that Moscow aims to establish a corridor through southern Ukraine to Transnistria, a breakaway republic in eastern Moldova. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight “Control over the south of Ukraine is another way out to Transnistria, where there are also facts of oppression of the Russian-speaking population,” said Rustam Minnekaev, acting commander of Russia’s Central Military District, according to Russian news agency Interfax.

It was unclear whether Minnekaev’s statement reflects the official Kremlin line. The comment surprised some analysts, since Russia tried and failed in the early weeks of the war to advance on southwestern Ukraine — the area it would need to secure to reach the border with Transnistria. Nonetheless, it sparked global conversation about the separatist enclave and represents the most direct challenge to Moldova to date.

Analysts say it’s unlikely that the Russian military, embroiled in a fight to take eastern Ukraine, is capable of carving out such a path. And even though Transnistria is backed by Moscow and hosts Russian troops, that may not mean that its residents want to get involved in the war.

BELARUS Voronezh RUSSIA Chernihiv Russian-held areas Belgorod Sumy Kyiv Kharkiv Poltava Transnistria LUHANSK Self-proclaimed republic since 1991 UKRAINE Luhansk Dnipro Uman Donetsk DONETSK Zaporizhzhia Rostov- on-Don Mariupol Russian-held areas Mykolaiv Chisinau Melitopol Area held by Russia-backed separatists since 2014 Odessa Tiraspol Kherson Crimea RUSSIA Annexed by Russia in 2014 Black Sea ROMANIA 100 MILES BULGARIA Source: April 21 control data via Institute for the Study of War RUSSIA BELARUS 100 MILES Area held by Russia-backed separatists since 2014 Chernihiv Kyiv Kharkiv UKRAINE Uman Dnipro Mariupol MOL. Russian-held areas Odessa Chisinau RUSSIA Crimea Annexed by Russia in 2014 ROM. Transnistria Self-proclaimed republic since 1991 BULG. Source: April 21 control data via Institute for the Study of War RUSSIA BELARUS Area held by Russia-backed separatists since 2014 100 MILES Kyiv Kharkiv UKRAINE Dnipro MOL. Mariupol Odessa Russian-held areas Chisinau RUS. ROM. Transnistria Crimea Self-proclaimed republic since 1991 Annexed by Russia in 2014 BULG. Source: April 21 control data via Institute for the Study of War

Here’s what to know about the breakaway republic.

