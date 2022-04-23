Russia-Ukraine war live updates Kremlin’s territorial ambitions go beyond Ukraine, Zelensky warns; U.N. chief to meet Putin

Bullet Key update

BELARUS Voronezh RUSSIA Chernihiv Russian-held areas Belgorod Sumy Kyiv Kharkiv Poltava Transnistria LUHANSK Pro-Russian separatist region since 1991 UKRAINE Luhansk Dnipro Uman Donetsk DONETSK Zaporizhzhia Rostov- on-Don Mariupol Russian-held areas Mykolaiv Chisinau Melitopol Area held by Russia-backed separatists since 2014 Odessa Tiraspol Kherson Crimea RUSSIA Annexed by Russia in 2014 Black Sea ROMANIA 100 MILES BULGARIA Source: April 21 control data via Institute for the Study of War RUSSIA BELARUS 100 MILES Area held by Russia-backed separatists since 2014 Chernihiv Kyiv Kharkiv UKRAINE Uman Dnipro Mariupol MOL. Russian-held areas Odessa Chisinau RUSSIA Crimea Annexed by Russia in 2014 ROM. Transnistria Pro-Russian separatist region since 1991 BULG. Source: April 21 control data via Institute for the Study of War RUSSIA BELARUS Area held by Russia-backed separatists since 2014 100 MILES Kyiv Kharkiv UKRAINE Dnipro MOL. Mariupol Odessa Russian-held areas Chisinau RUS. ROM. Transnistria Crimea Pro-Russian separatist region since 1991 Annexed by Russia in 2014 BULG. Source: April 21 control data via Institute for the Study of War

Donbas region: The second phase of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began this week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced Friday, adding that its objective is the “complete liberation” of the entirety of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address Friday that Ukrainian armed forces were deterring attacks in the east and south. “The Izyum direction, Donbas, Pryazovia, Mariupol, Kherson region are the places where the fate of this war and the future of our state is being decided,” he said.

Kharkiv region: The armed forces of Ukraine warned Friday of a possible Russian offensive in the region, where Ukrainian defenders have intelligence that the Russian military is conducting aerial reconnaissance near the town of Izyum.

Mariupol: A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory in the shattered Ukrainian port city, the president of the European Council said he “strongly urged” Putin to immediately open up humanitarian access to residents. A small pocket of resistance, about 1,000 Ukrainian fighters and citizens who remain holed up in a steel plant, are surrounded. Also, newly surfaced images of two mass graves near Mariupol underscored the scope of the devastation.

Kyiv region: A majority of cities around the capital — where residents who fled are now returning — suffered massive destruction of civilian infrastructure, the United Nations confirmed Friday with satellite imagery. Around 77 percent of the Horenka, 71 percent of Irpin and 58 percent of Hostomel, all city areas, were damaged or destroyed as of the end of March, U.N. spokesman Eri Kaneko said.