Russia-Ukraine war live updates Kremlin’s territorial ambitions go beyond Ukraine, Zelensky warns; U.N. chief to meet Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of growing Russian irredentism late Friday, cautioning that the invasion of Ukraine was “intended only as a beginning … they want to capture other countries.”
Evidence of widespread atrocities continues to emerge from the devastated southern port city of Mariupol. The mayor said new satellite images show another mass grave — where an estimated 1,000 residents may be buried — in a nearby village. Ukraine said it was planning a humanitarian corridor to evacuate residents on Saturday, after an attempt to help some of the roughly 100,000 trapped civilians flee failed the previous day.
A flurry of diplomatic endeavors to peacefully resolve the war continues, even as Russia claims that talks with Ukraine have stalled. U.N. Secretary General António Gutierrez heads to Moscow next Tuesday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, before visiting Ukraine on Thursday for discussions with Zelensky. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has hosted a previous round of peace talks, plans on calling Putin and Zelensky in the coming days to push for a leaders’ summit in Istanbul.
Donbas region: The second phase of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began this week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced Friday, adding that its objective is the “complete liberation” of the entirety of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address Friday that Ukrainian armed forces were deterring attacks in the east and south. “The Izyum direction, Donbas, Pryazovia, Mariupol, Kherson region are the places where the fate of this war and the future of our state is being decided,” he said.
Kharkiv region: The armed forces of Ukraine warned Friday of a possible Russian offensive in the region, where Ukrainian defenders have intelligence that the Russian military is conducting aerial reconnaissance near the town of Izyum.
Mariupol: A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory in the shattered Ukrainian port city, the president of the European Council said he “strongly urged” Putin to immediately open up humanitarian access to residents. A small pocket of resistance, about 1,000 Ukrainian fighters and citizens who remain holed up in a steel plant, are surrounded. Also, newly surfaced images of two mass graves near Mariupol underscored the scope of the devastation.
Kyiv region: A majority of cities around the capital — where residents who fled are now returning — suffered massive destruction of civilian infrastructure, the United Nations confirmed Friday with satellite imagery. Around 77 percent of the Horenka, 71 percent of Irpin and 58 percent of Hostomel, all city areas, were damaged or destroyed as of the end of March, U.N. spokesman Eri Kaneko said.
Sloviansk: Shelled by Russian forces in the eastern Ukrainian city Friday damaged a secondary school building and residential buildings, Ukraine’s prosecutor’s office said on Telegram, announcing an investigation into the use of cluster missiles, prohibited under international law.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday called for the release of Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was charged on Friday by a Russian court with spreading “false” information after the dissident writer and Washington Post opinions contributor called the government “a regime of murderers” in an interview earlier this month.
According to a charging document posted on Facebook by Kara-Murza’s attorney, the 40-year-old is accused of disseminating “deliberately false information [about] the military forces of the Russian Federation” that “causes significant harm to the interests of the Russian Federation.”
Blinken, who previously tweeted that the United States is “troubled” by Kara-Murza’s detention, wrote on Friday that the charges against Kara-Murza are “yet another cynical attempt to silence those who speak the truth. Mr. Kara-Murza should be released immediately.”
LVIV, Ukraine — Train 750L was running nearly an hour behind schedule when it rumbled into the western Ukrainian hub of Lviv one recent afternoon. The delay meant extra time for the dozens of nervous passengers waiting at the depot to ask themselves: Is this a bad idea?
The families huddled on the platform that day are part of a wave of Ukrainians who fled Russian attacks to the safer, western part of the country but are gambling on a return to the capital, Kyiv, now that Russian forces have withdrawn from the area. Ukrainian officials say about 50,000 people a day are going back, despite warnings from Kyiv’s mayor to stay put and continued airstrikes around the city.
The passengers of 750L said the decision to go back was agonizing. They held family meetings to hash out pros and cons. They obsessively watched Telegram channels for reports of violence. They prayed. And then they bought their tickets, the pull of the familiar beating out the uncertainty of war.
