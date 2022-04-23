The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Kremlin’s territorial ambitions go beyond Ukraine, Zelensky warns; U.N. chief to meet Putin

Key updates
Latest on key battlegrounds: ‘Fate of this war’ is being decided in eastern Ukraine, Zelensky says
Four buses from Mariupol arrived in Zaporizhzhia after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory in the Ukrainian port city on April 21. (Video: Julie Yoon/The Washington Post, Photo: Heidi Levine/The Washington Post)
By Amy Cheng
Meryl Kornfield
 
Today at 12:15 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 12:40 a.m. EDT
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of growing Russian irredentism late Friday, cautioning that the invasion of Ukraine was “intended only as a beginning … they want to capture other countries.”

Zelensky’s remarks came after a Russian commander said the Kremlin intends to establish a path through Ukraine to a breakaway territory in Moldova. While the Ukrainian president has used a similar tack to pressure the West for more assistance, the hint that Russia’s aims may go beyond Ukrainian borders sparked unease. Moscow declined to confirm whether this was official policy; some analysts said they doubted Russia had the capability.

Evidence of widespread atrocities continues to emerge from the devastated southern port city of Mariupol. The mayor said new satellite images show another mass grave — where an estimated 1,000 residents may be buried — in a nearby village. Ukraine said it was planning a humanitarian corridor to evacuate residents on Saturday, after an attempt to help some of the roughly 100,000 trapped civilians flee failed the previous day.

A flurry of diplomatic endeavors to peacefully resolve the war continues, even as Russia claims that talks with Ukraine have stalled. U.N. Secretary General António Gutierrez heads to Moscow next Tuesday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, before visiting Ukraine on Thursday for discussions with Zelensky. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has hosted a previous round of peace talks, plans on calling Putin and Zelensky in the coming days to push for a leaders’ summit in Istanbul.

What else to know

  • Most of Russia’s elite forces have left Mariupol ahead of anticipated battles in the Donbas region, Ukraine’s security chief said Friday.
  • The Pentagon said more than 20 countries have agreed to participate in a “consultative” meeting next week in Germany to discuss Ukraine’s long-term military and security needs.
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Russia to release Vladimir Kara-Murza, a dissident writer and Washington Post opinions contributor who was arrested last week.
