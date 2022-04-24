Student poetry contest in China becomes unexpected outlet for dissent

Placeholder while article actions load

An ode to a youth lost to coronavirus restrictions; an elegy for a whistleblower doctor; an indictment of society for the fate of a trafficked woman — these are just some of the themes of poems written by Chinese university students that have been deemed too subversive for public consumption. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight A student poetry competition in China has become an unexpected outlet for public frustration over social issues that have roiled the country in the past few months.

Poems submitted to the International Competition in Short Chinese Poems for University Students, held for the fifth year by Shanghai’s Jiaotong University, explore topics including the severe lockdown measures being imposed across the country, gender, environmental issues, poverty, freedom of speech and the war in Ukraine.

Over the past week, the more socially conscious entries — a small minority of the overwhelmingly nonpolitical offerings — have caught the attention of Internet users. At a time when the space for debate in China has shrunk as authorities ramp up efforts to curtail criticism of government policies, the student writers have been hailed for their boldness.

“It’s indeed surprising,” said Chris Song, an assistant professor focusing on English and Chinese translation at the University of Toronto Scarborough. “I’m surprised they came out in such a tightening environment where many poems depicting the dark sides of society, or defying the authorities’ general ideology, have been censored.”

One poem titled “Her Teeth” refers to a mother of eight children found chained to an outdoor shed in Xuzhou in rural Jiangsu province, a case that caused a rare wave of public outrage and online activism. The poet writes that the women’s teeth, which were reportedly missing, are “the most fragile in the world,” yet they “remain on the iron chain/biting this nation’s heart.”

Another, titled “Unnecessary Leave from School,” received more than 1.6 million views on the microblog Weibo even as versions of it were being wiped from the platform. In the poem, the author, a student at the Central Academy for Fine Arts, questions the lockdown measures restricting students to their dorms except for “necessary” activities such as “internships … or prep classes for IELTS,” the English-language proficiency exam.

“What about carrying a bag of chestnuts home/ Being showered by falling leaves/ Sitting sleepily in a school shuttle for two hours to hold hands with your partner?” the author wrote. “The pandemic has made everything into necessities. … Alas, the world of humans is full of unnecessary things.”

A poem titled “A Record of History” opens with the death of Li Wenliang, a doctor in Wuhan who was punished for trying to alert others about the dangers of the coronavirus. His death became a rallying point for freedom of speech and transparency. The poem then depicts the death of a nurse, probably a reference to a nurse in Shanghai who died of an asthma attack after her hospital refused to treat her because of lockdown measures.

The poems, published amid a coronavirus outbreak, have struck a chord among residents stuck at home under strict lockdowns in more than 30 provinces and regions of the country. Under confusing and often contradictory covid controls, many residents have been left without enough food or unable to seek medical help.

“This corny old uncle sobbed reading these poems. The children are too good. No puns, no abbreviations, no fear,” wrote one person with more than 1.7 million followers on the platform, who publishes under the pen name Zhuang Wuxie.

“These past few years we have said and heard this term ‘unnecessary’ too many times,” one fan wrote, referring to official instructions not to travel or leave home unnecessarily. “We never thought about how we are missing more than just another spring.”

The student verses are one example of dissent that has become increasingly visible as public patience with the government’s strict zero-covid policy wanes. On Friday, Internet users overwhelmed official efforts to censor a six-minute video titled “Voices from April” that featured audio recordings of residents in Shanghai begging for food or help for their sick relatives.

This past week, Shanghai police shut down 30 online groups and investigated or punished more than a 20 individuals for spreading “covid related rumors.” Photos posted online showed an LED sign in Beijing warning residents not to “express opinions online” about the government’s covid policy.

As of Friday, Jiaotong University had taken down the poems and turned off comments for most users. The university said the competition was in the next stage of judging, with the winners to be announced in June. Earlier in the week, “Her Teeth,” “Unnecessary Leave from School” and “History of Record” appeared to have been censored on Weibo. Internet users posted screenshots of the censored poems, including photos of handwritten versions of them.

In comments under Jiaotong University’s original post, Internet users asked why some of the poems had disappeared. “Thank you everyone for your support and attention,” the university wrote in a post Thursday. “Poetry soothes people’s hearts and gives them peace. We believe that in the company of poetry, we will all go further.”

Other poems that explored sensitive themes appeared to have evaded censors. An entry titled “Buried with the Dead” explored the exploitation of women to produce children — another reference to the Xuzhou mother’s case as well as to broader government efforts to promote having more children. The poem “Linguists” describes a world of doublespeak where residents’ vocabularies are limited and when they speak it is as though they are fish silently “blowing bubbles.” A poem titled “Kyiv” appears to speak from the stance of Ukrainians and criticizes spectators of the war.

As subversive as the poems seem, the idea of confronting the government probably was far from the minds of the writers, Song says. One student writer whose poems had been shortlisted spoke with The Washington Post and then retracted his comments after speaking to other members of his poetry club, concerned about appearing in the foreign media. The author of the poem “Unnecessary Leave from School” also declined to be interviewed.

“They found in poetry a powerful channel of emotional outlet in very difficult days,” Song said.

Her Teeth

by Huang Yanfang

Her teeth

The most fragile in the world

Cannot chew off the misery she did not deserve

It only takes one slap

For the gum to shoot them all out

And her teeth

Also the strongest

Even after the slap

Remain on the iron chain

Biting this nation’s heart

***

Kyiv

by Qiu Shuo

Chess pieces are placed, cold

Dusk light rises to the gate

And the square

In the distance, some people revel as if in an ancient ritual

In fits of laughter, a bomb explodes

Shrapnel shoots through my lover’s skull.

Pei-Lin Wu and Vic Chiang in Taipei contributed to this report. Poems translated by Chris Song.

