Ten dead, 16 missing after Japanese tour boat capsizes

The 26 people aboard the Kazu 1 tour boat had signed up for a day trip along Japan's scenic Shiretoko Peninsula. The area is cherished for its rich marine and animal life fostered by seasonal sea ice, a rarity along this latitude of the Northern Hemisphere.

But the chilly and rocky seawater — coupled with suspected safety failures by the boat's operating company — became the scene of a nightmare Saturday when the boat capsized off the coast of Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost island.

On Sunday, rescuers working round-the-clock said they found 10 bodies — seven men and three women — floating in the sea or washed up ashore. The remaining 16 people are officially missing, according to Japan’s coast guard. Air and sea search-and-rescue efforts are continuing.

The sinking has sparked an investigation by the Transport Ministry into how the 19-ton vessel was permitted to sail despite reports of rough waters Saturday. The ship’s operator, Shiretoko Pleasure Cruise, had reported accidents in May and June, after which the Transport Ministry ordered it to improve its safety standards, the Associated Press reported.

“We will thoroughly investigate what caused this situation and what kind of safety oversight was involved to allow the tour,” Tetsuo Saito, minister of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism, said Sunday while visiting the area, according to the AP.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida cut short a summit in southern Japan to return to the capital, Tokyo, after the boat sinking and instructed authorities to marshal all resources in the rescue effort.

The identities of the dead have not been released. Two of the those aboard the Kazu 1 were crew members and two were children, Saito said.

Parts of Shiretoko Peninsula have been designated a world heritage site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. Visitors can expect to see whales in the water and brown bears on the coast, as well as the Kashuni waterfalls.

The coast guard received the Kazu 1′s first distress signal around 1:15 p.m. Saturday local time, according to Japanese media. The boat said it was taking in water at a 300-degree angle and could not move because of engine failure, according to NHK News. Within two hours, contact with Kazu 1 was lost. Emergency services arrived by around 4:30 p.m. and did not immediately find any survivors.

Several patrol vessels and aircraft then combed the area. The Japanese Meteorological Agency told NHK News that waves were nearly 10 feet high at the time of the first distress call. The agency had issued advisories about strong winds and high waves.

NHK reported that all passengers were wearing safety vests. But temperatures in the water at this time of year are just about freezing, which can lead to hypothermia in people caught in the cold water for long periods.

In June, the Kazu 1 ran aground after leaving the same port it did Saturday, according to NHK. None of the 23 people aboard at the time were injured.

