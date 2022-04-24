Photos show stark contrast in Easter celebrations in Ukraine and Russia

Christians in Ukraine celebrated Easter this weekend, as Russia’s invasion entered its third month.
In Ukraine, the religious weekend offered a brief but welcome respite from the conflict for many, with displaced families, soldiers and others taking part in traditions across Ukraine. Children painted eggs and priests offered blessings, while Kulich — a type of sweet, dense Easter bread — was baked and offered by aid agencies.
Orthodox Christianity, which is the dominant religion in both Ukraine and Russia, observes Easter on Sunday, April 24, this year.
Many Christians also celebrated with midnight mass and other events on Friday and Saturday. Yet the conflict has further added to a growing divide between Orthodox Christians in Russia and those in Ukraine.
In Moscow, Putin attended an Easter service led Patriarch Kirill, the top Russian Orthodox bishop and a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kirill has been a vocal supporter of the war.
Putin was dressed in a blue suit and holding a glowing red candle at a midnight service in Moscow, joined other congregants in proclaiming, “truly [Christ] is risen,” according to Reuters.
Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox church, who has emerged as one of the most prominent supporters of the invasion, conducted the Mass in Moscow, where he hailed “young soldiers who take the oath, who embark on the path of defending the fatherland.”
Before the holiday, Pope Francis and U.N. Secretary General António Guterres had called for an Easter truce. Guterres said last week that the time was apt for “reflection on the meaning of suffering, sacrifice, death — and rebirth. It is meant to be a moment of unity.”
But Russia rejected the truce, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said in a video message posted on Telegram last week that the refusal “shows very well how the leaders of this state [Russia] actually treat the Christian faith.”
“But we keep our hope,” Zelensky said. “Hope for peace, hope that life will overcome death.”
Ukrainians outside of the country also celebrated. According to the United Nations refugee agency, over five million Ukrainians have fled the country since the war began on Feb. 24.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are expected to visit Ukraine on Sunday in what would be the highest-level visit by an American delegation since the start of the war.
The fight: Russian forces continue to mount sporadic attacks on civilian targets in a number of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian prosecutors have been taking detailed testimony from victims to investigate Russian war crimes.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
In Russia: Putin has locked down the flow of information within Russia, where the war isn’t even being called a war.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.