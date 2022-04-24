War in Ukraine
The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Europe

Photos show stark contrast in Easter celebrations in Ukraine and Russia

By Adam Taylor
and 
Bryan Pietsch
 
Today at 4:46 a.m. EDT
By Adam Taylor
and 
Bryan Pietsch
 
Today at 4:46 a.m. EDT
Loading...
People attend an Easter church service, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 24, 2022. REUTERS/Mikhail Palinchak (Stringer/Reuters)
Placeholder while article actions load

Christians in Ukraine celebrated Easter this weekend, as Russia’s invasion entered its third month.

Ukrainians began the holiday under curfew, after the country’s presidential office banned residents in all 24 regions from venturing outdoors at night as Russia intensified its attacks.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

The contrast was stark between Orthodox Christians in war-torn Ukraine and those in Russia, where President Vladimir Putin attended a midnight Orthodox Easter Mass.

In Ukraine, the religious weekend offered a brief but welcome respite from the conflict for many, with displaced families, soldiers and others taking part in traditions across Ukraine. Children painted eggs and priests offered blessings, while Kulich — a type of sweet, dense Easter bread — was baked and offered by aid agencies.

Orthodox Christianity, which is the dominant religion in both Ukraine and Russia, observes Easter on Sunday, April 24, this year.

Many Christians also celebrated with midnight mass and other events on Friday and Saturday. Yet the conflict has further added to a growing divide between Orthodox Christians in Russia and those in Ukraine.

In Moscow, Putin attended an Easter service led Patriarch Kirill, the top Russian Orthodox bishop and a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kirill has been a vocal supporter of the war.

Putin was dressed in a blue suit and holding a glowing red candle at a midnight service in Moscow, joined other congregants in proclaiming, “truly [Christ] is risen,” according to Reuters.

Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox church, who has emerged as one of the most prominent supporters of the invasion, conducted the Mass in Moscow, where he hailed “young soldiers who take the oath, who embark on the path of defending the fatherland.”

Before the holiday, Pope Francis and U.N. Secretary General António Guterres had called for an Easter truce. Guterres said last week that the time was apt for “reflection on the meaning of suffering, sacrifice, death — and rebirth. It is meant to be a moment of unity.”

But Russia rejected the truce, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said in a video message posted on Telegram last week that the refusal “shows very well how the leaders of this state [Russia] actually treat the Christian faith.”

“But we keep our hope,” Zelensky said. “Hope for peace, hope that life will overcome death.”

Ukrainians outside of the country also celebrated. According to the United Nations refugee agency, over five million Ukrainians have fled the country since the war began on Feb. 24.

Loading...