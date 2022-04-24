Russia-Ukraine war live updates Kyiv pushes for more weapons before expected visit by top U.S. officials

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are expected to visit Ukraine on Sunday in what would be the highest-level visit by an American delegation since the start of the war. “They should not come here with empty hands,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a news conference in an underground subway station in Kyiv. “We are expecting specific things and specific weapons.”
The trip would mark two months since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, where fighting is intensifying in the southern and eastern parts of the country. Missile strikes killed at least eight people in the southern port city of Odessa, Ukrainian officials said, as many residents were preparing to celebrate Orthodox Easter on Sunday. A city leader on Saturday decried the attack as “Easter gifts from Putin,” and video shared on social media showed large plumes of smoke billowing from an apartment building.
In Mariupol, Ukrainian authorities accused Russian forces of striking the Azovstal steel plant, where many of the city’s remaining defenders are holed up. Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly ordered his forces last week not to storm the site but to seal it off.
Photos: In Lviv, people celebrate Easter and a soldier's funeral
Photojournalist Leon Neal documented two moments of life in Lviv today: people mourning the loss of a fallen soldier and others gathering to receive blessings at Orthodox Easter celebrations.
One was a scene of sorrow, the other hope in the city in western Ukraine, which hasn’t seen as much war as other cities, but Lviv’s residents have lived under the terror of missile strikes since the Russian invasion on Feb. 24.
Two months of war has killed untold thousands of civilians and soldiers. As Russia concentrates its attack on Ukraine’s east and south, Ukrainians elsewhere claim the dead and clean up the damage, striving for a semblance of normalcy in wartime.
Congregants at one church smiled as their Easter baskets and food were blessed; at another church family and friends mourned the loss of a 39-year-old soldier.
President Volodymyr Zelensky recently announced that up to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed in the war. Thousands of civilians have also been killed, but estimates vary widely.
OSCE mission members detained in eastern Ukraine, organization says
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) confirmed reports Saturday that monitoring staffers in eastern Ukraine had been detained.
The Vienna-based security body was “extremely concerned” that mission members “have been deprived of their liberty in Donetsk and Luhansk,” the organization tweeted. It said it was working to get its workers released but did not provide more details. A representative did not immediately respond to questions from The Washington Post on Saturday evening.
The mission is made up of unarmed civilians who have documented the security crisis on the ground in Ukraine for the OSCE.
Deirdre Brown, Britain’s deputy ambassador to the organization, addressed the 57-member body Friday, calling for the release of the members.
“Now we have received alarming reports that Russia’s proxies in Donbas are threatening mission staff, equipment and premises and that Russian forces have taken SMM [special monitoring mission] staff members captive,” she said, according to a U.K. government transcript. “We condemn these threats to this mission and its dedicated personnel in the strongest possible terms.”
Latest on key battlegrounds: Russian strikes kill and injure dozens ahead of Orthodox Easter Sunday
Odessa: Ukrainian officials said two missile strikes killed at least eight people and wounded 18. Among those killed Saturday was a 3-month-old baby, according to Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Life in Odessa, a southern port city, had largely returned to normal, and many residents were preparing to celebrate Orthodox Easter, which is Sunday.
Kharkiv region: Three people were killed and more than 20 people were wounded as a result of more than 50 strikes from Russian forces Saturday, a Ukrainian military governor said. Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, said Russian forces “continue to fire on the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv and the region.” Syniehubov, who said in a separate post that the Russians were preparing more strikes for Sunday’s Orthodox Easter, added that the region will be under a curfew between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. local time. No churches will have services during this time.
Luhansk region: Serhiy Haidai, the governor of the region in Ukraine’s east, said Saturday that two people were killed by shelling in Popasna and that street fighting was underway there. (The Washington Post could not independently verify his assertions.) He said on Telegram that the area has been under heavy Russian shelling that left the cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk without water; about 5,000 residences there had no electricity.
Mariupol: Russian forces have advanced into most of Mariupol, though Ukrainian fighters remain at the Azovstal steel plant, where they are outgunned and surrounded. Even though the president of the European Council said he “strongly urged” Putin to immediately open up humanitarian access to residents, the office of Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said Russian forces “thwarted” a planned civilian evacuation effort Saturday. Lyudmila Denisova, Ukraine’s human rights ombudswoman, wrote Saturday that more than 300 Mariupol civilians, including 90 children, were deported to Russia on Thursday.
Lloyd Austin presses hard on Ukraine — but quietly
Six days before the invasion of Ukraine, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin took a final crack at getting his Russian counterpart to admit that the Kremlin was about to launch a massive assault after assembling more than 100,000 troops at the border with its neighbor.
“I know what you’re doing,” Austin told Sergei Shoigu in an icy, deep baritone.
It was Feb. 18, and Shoigu, the Russian defense minister, had been trying to convince Austin, who was visiting Poland at the time, that the buildup of Russian forces to the north and east of Ukraine was only for routine military exercises. Austin didn’t buy it. He had seen the intelligence, and while he had yet to convince every NATO member of the inevitability of a full-scale Russian invasion, the Pentagon chief was certain of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions.
The tense, last phone call between the two top defense officials — described by people familiar with how it unfolded — was among numerous actions that Austin took in the run-up to the Ukraine war, both to warn Russia and to prepare NATO for what was to come, officials said.
Austin’s blunt, forceful manner with Shoigu, and his near daily engagement with allied defense officials, stands in sharp contrast to his public image in Washington as a taciturn, sometimes silent partner on President Biden’s national security team who serves in the shadow of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, national security adviser Jake Sullivan and CIA Director William J. Burns.
Austin appears content with a backstage role.
“He wants to succeed in this job,” said retired Adm. Mike Mullen, a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who stays in touch with the Pentagon chief. “But he’s not really concerned about focusing on his legacy. It will be whatever his legacy will be, so he’s not going to burnish that up front, or try to.”
