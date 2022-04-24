The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Kyiv pushes for more weapons before expected visit by top U.S. officials

Key updates
Latest on key battlegrounds: Russian strikes kill and injure dozens ahead of Orthodox Easter Sunday
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a news conference in Kyiv on Saturday. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin were planning to visit Ukraine on Sunday, he said. (John Moore/Getty Images)
By Meryl Kornfield
and 
Bryan Pietsch
 
Today at 12:56 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 1:45 a.m. EDT
By Meryl Kornfield
and 
Bryan Pietsch
 
Today at 12:56 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 1:45 a.m. EDT
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are expected to visit Ukraine on Sunday in what would be the highest-level visit by an American delegation since the start of the war. “They should not come here with empty hands,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a news conference in an underground subway station in Kyiv. “We are expecting specific things and specific weapons.”

The trip would mark two months since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, where fighting is intensifying in the southern and eastern parts of the country. Missile strikes killed at least eight people in the southern port city of Odessa, Ukrainian officials said, as many residents were preparing to celebrate Orthodox Easter on Sunday. A city leader on Saturday decried the attack as “Easter gifts from Putin,” and video shared on social media showed large plumes of smoke billowing from an apartment building.

In Mariupol, Ukrainian authorities accused Russian forces of striking the Azovstal steel plant, where many of the city’s remaining defenders are holed up. Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly ordered his forces last week not to storm the site but to seal it off.

Here’s what else to know

  • Ukraine began Orthodox Easter under curfew after the country’s presidential office barred residents of all 24 regions from venturing outdoors overnight.
  • Civilian members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe have been detained in eastern Ukraine, the organization confirmed.
