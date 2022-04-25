Macron won decisively. Now can he secure his mandate and unite a divided France?

Placeholder while article actions load

PARIS — Much of Europe breathed a sigh of relief after French President Emmanuel Macron was decisively reelected on Sunday, keeping the far-right out of the Élysée Palace. But for Macron, the next two months will be intense, as he seeks to secure his mandate in June legislative elections and unite a deeply divided country, while the war in Ukraine enters a critical new stage and the effects are felt throughout Europe.

A key question will be whether Macron’s choices in the coming weeks will further amplify growing polarization in France — split into emboldened far-right and far-left blocs, with Macron and his allies occupying the center — or whether he can reduce the appeal of the political extremes.

Macron defeated Le Pen by a clear margin of more than 17 percentage points on Sunday, but the far-right leader still made significant gains on her 2017 result. Initial polls suggested that many of the people who voted for Macron did so primarily to prevent a far-right presidency, and not because they enthusiastically support Macron’s proposals for his second five-year term. Turnout was also the lowest it had been in half a century.

Advertisement

As Macron’s ministers rushed onto TV shows on Monday morning — repeating his pledges to consider voters who chose Le Pen, abstained or supported him with mixed feelings — the president reportedly retreated to a state residence in the forests around the Versailles palace to calibrate his next steps.

Typically, legislative elections favor the president’s party and allies, and Macron may still benefit from the momentum of his win.

But Vincent Martigny, a political scientist at the University of Nice, said this was the first time in his memory that a presidential election night was so dominated by talk about the next upcoming electoral battle.

“It’s really based on a feeling that many French people have: There was no other choice than to reelect Macron. But they’re thinking that there is another possibility in this election” to vote for the policies they really support, Martigny said.

Advertisement

Le Pen, who said before the election that she wouldn’t run again if she failed on her third try, declared in a defiant concession speech that she wasn’t finished.

“My commitment to France and to the French will continue,” she said to loud cheers from her supporters, adding that “tonight, we are launching the great electoral battle for the legislative elections.”

Far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon on Sunday similarly called the June legislative elections the presidential election’s “third round.” Mélenchon has signaled that he aims to build a coalition that can win a parliamentary majority, and help him become prime minister.

Prime ministers, who handle the day-to-day government business, are appointed by French presidents. But parliament can vote to remove them, which constrains the possible choices.

Advertisement

Though he may prefer an ally over Mélenchon, Macron has vowed to appoint a prime minister who would be “directly responsible for ecological planning” — a seeming gesture to the left and those who want his government to do more on climate policy. It’s also a signal that he’s unlikely to keep on the incumbent, Jean Castex, who is unpopular among many left-leaning voters.

According to Ipsos, Macron managed to convince 34 percent of first round Mélenchon voters to vote for him in the second round. But nearly half stayed home, while nearly 20 percent voted for Le Pen — about three to four times the percentage of Mélenchon voters who voted for Le Pen in 2017.

Macron appeared to have benefited from the endorsements of several other first round candidates. He drew a majority of the initial supporters of Yannick Jadot, the Green candidate. The voters of center-right candidate Valérie Pécresse were mostly split between Macron and abstaining.

Advertisement

But with almost 60 percent of voters having cast their ballots for far-right or far-left candidates in the first round of voting this month, opposition to Macron’s policies could go beyond parliament. Macron’s first term was disrupted by the yellow vest protests in 2018 and 2019, which were prompted by a proposed hike in fuel taxes but captured a broader sentiment that France’s political establishment is disconnected from many voters’ concerns — a feeling that Le Pen managed to seize on throughout her campaign.

After the election result became clear on Sunday, clashes broke out between protesters and police officers near Place de la République in Paris and in the French cities of Rennes and Lyon, prompting concerns that violent protests could reemerge across France if Macron fails to unite a fragmented electorate. Pleasing all sides will be challenging, if not impossible, for the incumbent.

“The right-left divide is still implicitly present, but it has been crushed by a centrist bloc, one bloc to its right, and one to its left,” said Pierre Mathiot, the director of Sciences Po Lille, a political science institute. “I’m not sure this is good news for democracy.”

Voters in Paris reacted with joy and indifference to French President Emmanuel Macron's reelection victory on April 24. (Video: James Cornsilk/The Washington Post)

In 2019, Macron managed to quell some of the tensions by going on a listening tour across the country. But Macron’s top-down way of governing returned soon thereafter, feeding some of the frustrations that brought the far-right closer than ever to the presidency.

Advertisement

“The results of this presidential election also reflect democratic dissatisfaction, and a message of anger,” French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire acknowledged Monday.

Gabriel Attal, the government spokesman and a close Macron ally, suggested there could be a revival of the listening tour approach now.

“We want to invent a new method to involve the French more widely around major projects,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal told BFM television. “We want to go much further,” he said.

Macron’s campaign ahead of the runoff largely centered on outreach to the left, promising changes that would soften the blow of inflation, vowing an increase in teachers’ salaries, and pledging more ambitious targets to combat climate change. In his victory speech in front of the Eiffel tower on Sunday night, Macron did not even once mention the word that dominated the early stage of the campaign: immigration.

Advertisement

But he signaled he would take far-right voters’ concerns seriously, too. “I know that the anger and disagreements that led many of our compatriots to opt for the far right, to vote for this project, must also be addressed,” he said. “This will be my responsibility.”

Given the wide margin with which he won over Le Pen, “his speech was relatively humble,” said Nicholas Dungan, a senior fellow with the Atlantic Council.

In some ways, it may have been an acknowledgment of the challenges ahead. If Macron, who had shifted to the right on immigration, security and other topics over the past years, returns to some of his more left-leaning proposals, it could provide an opportunity of reconciliation with a left-wing electorate that has watched his presidency with growing dismay. But it could also further embolden the far-right.

If he does not make concessions, Macron risks even more serious opposition from the left over his next term — but it’s unclear if that strategy would be sufficient to alleviate far-right criticism of Macron, either.

For Macron, one way out of that dilemma could be to focus on the overlapping frustrations that have united parts of the far-left and far-right in the presidential election campaign: a sentiment that inequalities have gone unaddressed in France, and that social welfare has become an afterthought.

Advertisement

Macron has already pledged to extend existing caps on energy prices, and to peg pensions to inflation, among other measures.

The initial focus of Macron’s second term is expected to be on completing some of the projects he has already launched that were mired or slowed by the series of crises he encountered during his presidency, including the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

For example, he has vowed to keep pushing for an increase in the retirement age, which is unpopular among far-left and far-right voters, but has some support among conservatives.

Macron will also still be expected to spend a significant amount of his time on the international stage, as Sunday’s result reaffirmed Macron’s role as Europe’s de facto leader, now that Angela Merkel has retired as Germany’s chancellor and her successor is engulfed by turmoil related to the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement

“He has the stature” to shape Europe’s path forward, said Dungan. But to succeed at implementing his proposals for a more independent and stronger E.U., he “will need to listen and consult more” and “absorb the view others have of Europe.”

How far Macron can get with his plans for the E.U. may depend on how long European unity in the face of Russia’s war in Ukraine will last.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom Macron has remained in regular contact even as he pushed for tough sanctions against Russia, was among the world leaders who congratulated Macron, wishing him “success” in his second term — and “good health.”

Elie Petit in Paris and Lenny Bronner in New York contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article