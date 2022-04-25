European, U.S. leaders congratulate Macron on French election victory

Here’s how world leaders reacted to Macron’s reelection:
Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Macron, calling him “un vrai ami de l’Ukraine” — a true friend of Ukraine.
He added that he appreciated Macron’s support and that he was “convinced that we are moving forward together towards new common victories. Towards a strong and united Europe!”
Félicitations à @EmmanuelMacron, un vrai ami de l’Ukraine, pour sa réélection! Je lui souhaite de nouveaux succès pour le bien du peuple 🇫🇷. J'apprécie son soutien et je suis convaincu que nous avançons ensemble vers de nouvelles victoires communes. Vers une Europe forte et unie!— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 24, 2022
Russia
Putin congratulated Macron on his reelection, according to Russian state news services, citing the Kremlin.
United States
President Biden congratulated Macron — noting that France was the “oldest ally” of the United States and “a key partner in addressing global challenges.” Biden added that he looked forward to continuing to work together on “supporting Ukraine, defending democracy, and countering climate change.”
The United States has worked with France throughout the Russian invasion to shore up Western support for Ukraine.
Europe
Among the European leaders who congratulated Macron were British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.
Nauseda, whose nation borders Moscow-allied Belarus, as well as Kaliningrad, a satellite slice of Russia, sent Macron wishes of “strength & courage in leading France in these challenging times for all of Europe.”
He added that he was “looking forward to working together on further strengthening EU, NATO & standing up for our democratic values.”
Scholz — who urged French voters to reject Le Pen in an op-ed last week written with the Spanish and Portuguese prime ministers — tweeted that France has signaled “a strong commitment to Europe” by reelecting Macron, the first French president in two decades to win a second term.
Félicitations, herzliche Glückwünsche, lieber Präsident @EmmanuelMacron. Deine Wählerinnen und Wähler haben heute auch ein starkes Bekenntnis zu Europa gesendet.— Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) April 24, 2022
Ich freue mich, dass wir unsere gute Zusammenarbeit fortsetzen! pic.twitter.com/ZJQSc6OAz9
North America
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau noted France’s and Canada’s membership in NATO, and explicitly addressed the invasion, saying in a statement that the two countries are invested in upholding “the rules-based international system in the face of Russia’s illegal, unprovoked, and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine.”
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also congratulated Macron, saying that the French people had shut out the “sirens’ song,” an apparent reference to Le Pen’s candidacy.
Asia-Pacific
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he looked forward to working with Macron on issues, namely “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.”