European, U.S. leaders congratulate Macron on French election victory

Europe

Advertisement

Nauseda, whose nation borders Moscow-allied Belarus, as well as Kaliningrad, a satellite slice of Russia, sent Macron wishes of “strength & courage in leading France in these challenging times for all of Europe.”

He added that he was “looking forward to working together on further strengthening EU, NATO & standing up for our democratic values.”

Scholz — who urged French voters to reject Le Pen in an op-ed last week written with the Spanish and Portuguese prime ministers — tweeted that France has signaled “a strong commitment to Europe” by reelecting Macron, the first French president in two decades to win a second term.