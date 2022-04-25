Russia-Ukraine war live updates U.S. to resume diplomatic operations in Ukraine for first time since invasion

On the heels of a visit by top officials to Ukraine’s capital, the United States said Monday it will resume diplomatic operations in Ukraine this week for the first time since the Russian invasion in February.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on their brief visit to Kyiv that the United States would provide $713 million in foreign military financing to Ukraine and more than a dozen other nations. The funding will allow those countries to purchase new weapons to boost their stocks or to replenish arms that were provided to Ukraine.
The show of U.S. support for Ukraine comes as Russia continues its assault on eastern Ukraine, and as fighters and civilians remain holed up at a steel plant in the southeastern port city of Mariupol.
Here’s what else to know
- Zelensky congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his reelection Sunday over far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, who has a history of warm relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Zelensky called the French leader “a true friend of Ukraine.”
- Efforts to shuttle civilians out of Mariupol failed again on Sunday, according to Ukrainian officials, who had called for an Orthodox Easter truce to allow evacuations.
- The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe confirmed reports that four of its monitoring staffers were detained in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine and has demanded their release.
Ukraine war's toll two months in
Sunday marked two months since Russia invaded Ukraine. At this stage, the war is intensifying in Ukraine’s south and east, and fighting continues in cities across the country. The war’s full toll remains unknown — with precise numbers difficult to pin down — but the recorded numbers of deaths and displacements are mounting.
Here is a snapshot of some of those numbers:
Civilians killed: 2,345 recorded deaths, including 177 children, per the United Nations Human Rights Office, which added that it believes that the actual figures are “considerably higher.” Ukrainian officials estimate that 20,000 civilians have died in the city of Mariupol alone.
Civilians injured: 2,919 injured, according to the U.N. Human Rights Office, with the same caveat.
Refugees: 5,186,744, per the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.
Internal displacements: More than 7.7 million people, per the International Organization for Migration.
Troop casualties: NATO estimates that Russia lost 7,000 to 15,000 troops in the war’s first six weeks. Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to the office of Ukraine’s president, told BBC Ukraine that Ukraine has suffered “considerable” losses but would not reveal the numbers until the war ended.
Health-care infrastructure damage: More than 100 attacks on Ukraine’s health-care infrastructure — including facilities, transport, personnel, patients, supplies and warehouses — were verified by the World Health Organization as of April 7.
In Mariupol, echoes of history, utter devastation and a last stand
On a proud June morning in 2014, Ukrainian forces restored their flag over Mariupol’s city hall to rousing choruses of the national anthem. For weeks, they had engaged pro-Russian separatists in a fight for control of a port city with immense strategic importance. The loss of Mariupol, an industrial center on the Sea of Azov, would have risked losing control of a swath of eastern and southern Ukraine — a prize that Russian President Vladimir Putin desperately sought.
Now, after nearly a decade on the front lines of what had been a low-grade war, should Mariupol come under Russian control, it would be a major development in Moscow’s full-scale invasion. In a war marked by Russia’s underperformance, by its inability to take Kyiv and its failed attempt to decapitate the Ukrainian leadership, control of the devastated metropolis amounts to a significant and horrific Kremlin victory.
The fight is not over. Civilians and Ukrainian fighters — including combatants from the Azov Regiment, the same nationalist unit that helped wrest back the city in 2014 — remain hunkered down in a dramatic last stand at the sprawling Azovstal Iron and Steel Works.
Latest on key battlegrounds: Attacks continue over Easter holiday, Ukraine says
Donbas: Ukraine continued to report Russian attacks and movement in this eastern area, where pro-Russian separatists already controlled some territory. Officials also said shelling has cut off water access for some residents.
Five people were killed in the Donetsk region on Sunday, including children ages 5 and 14, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the military administration there. Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said Russian forces that had massed in the eastern city of Izyum are heading south to Slovyansk and Kramatorsk, two cities in Donetsk.
In the Luhansk region, Arestovych said Russian efforts to “storm” the areas of Severodonetsk and other cities “have been unsuccessful.” But the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said Russian forces made small gains Sunday near Severodonetsk, “seizing several small towns.” Luhansk regional Gov. Serhiy Haidai said Sunday that eight people were killed in recent shelling.
Kremenchuk: A slew of missiles struck infrastructure in Kremenchuk, a central Ukrainian city on the Dnipro River, the government said Sunday. The head of the region’s military administration said officials were trying to gather information on victims, according to a government summary of the news.
Mariupol: Efforts to evacuate civilians from the southern port city failed again Sunday, according to Ukraine’s deputy prime minister. Russian forces have taken control of most of the city, once home to more than 400,000 people, but a small Ukrainian group is making a last stand at a steel plant. A deputy commander at the plant said Moscow’s forces continued to bomb the area Sunday.
Pavlograd area: A man died and eight buildings were destroyed in a Russian missile strike on the eastern area of Pavlograd, Ukrainian officials said Sunday. The strike hit railway infrastructure, they said. Russia’s Defense Ministry on Sunday announced “missiles near Pavlograd” but said they hit a Ukrainian manufacturing site for gunpowder and explosives.
Zelensky congratulates Macron on election victory
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron for his victory over Marine Le Pen in France’s presidential election runoff Sunday.
Le Pen, a far-right candidate, has criticized NATO and praised Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past.
Zelensky’s French tweet called Macron “un vrai ami de l’Ukraine” — a true friend of Ukraine.
Félicitations à @EmmanuelMacron, un vrai ami de l’Ukraine, pour sa réélection! Je lui souhaite de nouveaux succès pour le bien du peuple 🇫🇷. J'apprécie son soutien et je suis convaincu que nous avançons ensemble vers de nouvelles victoires communes. Vers une Europe forte et unie!— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 24, 2022
Macron, a centrist in French politics, has been an emissary to Zelensky and Putin. He met with Putin in February, weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine, and he has spoken to Putin by phone during the war.
Philippe Étienne, the French ambassador to the United States, told The Washington Post this month that Macron and Zelensky are close. Macron has passed messages to Putin on Zelensky’s behalf, he said, “which couldn’t be passed directly” because Putin refuses to meet with Zelensky.
Le Pen has condemned the Russian invasion but pledged during the campaign to pursue “a strategic rapprochement between NATO and Russia” once the war is over.
