Russia-Ukraine war live updates U.S. to resume diplomatic operations in Ukraine for first time since invasion

Bullet Key update

Russian-held areas and troop movement BELARUS RUSSIA POL. Separatist- controlled area Kyiv Lviv Kharkiv UKRAINE Izyum Mariupol ROMANIA Odessa 200 MILES Control areas as of April 24 Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting THE WASHINGTON POST Russian-held areas and troop movement BELARUS RUSSIA Chernihiv POLAND Kyiv Sumy Lviv UKRAINE Kharkiv Izyum Separatist- controlled area Berdyansk Mariupol Odessa ROMANIA Kherson Sea of Azov Crimea Annexed by Russia in 2014 100 MILES Black Sea Control areas as of April 24 Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI's Critical Threats Project, Post reporting Russian-held areas and troop movement BELARUS RUSSIA Chernihiv POLAND Sumy Kyiv Lviv UKRAINE Kharkiv Separatist- controlled area Izyum Mykolaiv Mariupol Berdyansk ROMANIA Kherson Odessa Sea of Azov Crimea Annexed by Russia in 2014 100 MILES Black Sea Control areas as of April 24 Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI's Critical Threats Project, Post reporting

Donbas: Ukraine continued to report Russian attacks and movement in this eastern area, where pro-Russian separatists already controlled some territory. Officials also said shelling has cut off water access for some residents.

Five people were killed in the Donetsk region on Sunday, including children ages 5 and 14, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the military administration there. Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said Russian forces that had massed in the eastern city of Izyum are heading south to Slovyansk and Kramatorsk, two cities in Donetsk.

In the Luhansk region, Arestovych said Russian efforts to “storm” the areas of Severodonetsk and other cities “have been unsuccessful.” But the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said Russian forces made small gains Sunday near Severodonetsk, “seizing several small towns.” Luhansk regional Gov. Serhiy Haidai said Sunday that eight people were killed in recent shelling.

Kremenchuk: A slew of missiles struck infrastructure in Kremenchuk, a central Ukrainian city on the Dnipro River, the government said Sunday. The head of the region’s military administration said officials were trying to gather information on victims, according to a government summary of the news.

Mariupol: Efforts to evacuate civilians from the southern port city failed again Sunday, according to Ukraine’s deputy prime minister. Russian forces have taken control of most of the city, once home to more than 400,000 people, but a small Ukrainian group is making a last stand at a steel plant. A deputy commander at the plant said Moscow’s forces continued to bomb the area Sunday.