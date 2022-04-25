The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates U.S. to resume diplomatic operations in Ukraine for first time since invasion

Latest on key battlegrounds: Attacks continue over Easter holiday, Ukraine says
In the devastated city of Chernihiv, hundreds of worshipers visited the Church of St. Catherine to celebrate Orthodox Easter. (Video: Joyce Koh, Jorge Ribas/The Washington Post)
On the heels of a visit by top officials to Ukraine’s capital, the United States said Monday it will resume diplomatic operations in Ukraine this week for the first time since the Russian invasion in February.

The United States will operate out of Lviv, in western Ukraine — where Ukrainians and foreigners have sought shelter from the violence raging elsewhere in the country — a first step to reopening the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, officials said. This week, the United States is also set to announce the nomination of a new ambassador to Ukraine, a position that has remained unfilled since Marie Yovanovitch was ousted in 2019 during the Trump administration.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on their brief visit to Kyiv that the United States would provide $713 million in foreign military financing to Ukraine and more than a dozen other nations. The funding will allow those countries to purchase new weapons to boost their stocks or to replenish arms that were provided to Ukraine.

The show of U.S. support for Ukraine comes as Russia continues its assault on eastern Ukraine, and as fighters and civilians remain holed up at a steel plant in the southeastern port city of Mariupol.

Here’s what else to know

  • Zelensky congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his reelection Sunday over far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, who has a history of warm relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Zelensky called the French leader “a true friend of Ukraine.”
  • Efforts to shuttle civilians out of Mariupol failed again on Sunday, according to Ukrainian officials, who had called for an Orthodox Easter truce to allow evacuations.
  • The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe confirmed reports that four of its monitoring staffers were detained in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine and has demanded their release.
