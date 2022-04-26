War in Ukraine
The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Europe

U.S. monitoring blasts reported in Moldova breakaway region bordering Ukraine

By Ellen Francis
and 
Mary Ilyushina
 
Today at 10:06 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 10:10 a.m. EDT
By Ellen Francis
and 
Mary Ilyushina
 
Today at 10:06 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 10:10 a.m. EDT
Loading...
BENEDR, TRANSNISTRIA, March 6, 2022: Reminders of the early 90s conflict remain in the city, including this building marked by artillery fire. (Gianmarco Maraviglia for The Washington Post)
Placeholder while article actions load

The United States is monitoring events in the eastern European country of Moldova, the Pentagon said Tuesday, after the breakaway republic of Transnistria bordering Ukraine said explosions over the past two days hit a radio center and a security headquarters.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

The reports of explosions could stoke fears about the scope of Russia’s war in neighboring Ukraine, and prompted Moldova’s president to convene a meeting of the country’s security council as she vowed to prevent an escalation.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told CNN in an interview on Tuesday it was too soon “to know exactly what happened here, who’s responsible” for the apparent explosions. “We’re watching this as best we can."

A Russian military commander said last week that one goal was to establish a corridor through the south of Ukraine to Transnistria — a strip of land with a population of nearly 500,000 that is backed by Moscow and hosts Russian troops. The region, which broke away after the collapse of the Soviet Union triggered a conflict in the early 1990s, is not recognized as independent by any country but operates separately from Moldova.

Kamyanets-Podilskyi

Kyiv

UKRAINE

Briceni

Detail

Soroca

TRANSNISTRIA

Self-proclaimed

republic since 1991

Botosani

Balti

Ribnita

Dnister

River

MOLDOVA

Mayak

Location of two

explosions on

April 26

Dubasari

Iasi

Chisinau

Tiraspol

Bender

Vaslui

Bacau

ROMANIA

Odessa

Comrat

UKRAINE

Mouth of

Dnister

River

Cahul

Focsani

Bolhrad

Galati

Black

Sea

Izmayil

Braila

Tulcea

Danube

River

Danube

Delta

25 MILES

Kyiv

Kamyanets-Podilskyi

Detail

Briceni

UKRAINE

Soroca

TRANSNISTRIA

Self-proclaimed

republic since

1991

Balti

Ribnita

MOLDOVA

Mayak

Dubasari

Location of two

explosions on

April 26

Iasi

Chisinau

ROMANIA

Bender

Tiraspol

Bacau

Odessa

Comrat

Dnister

R.

Cahul

UKRAINE

Focsani

Bolhrad

Galati

Black

Sea

Izmayil

Tulcea

Danube

Delta

Danube

River

25 MILES

Kyiv

UKRAINE

Detail

Briceni

TRANSNISTRIA

Self-proclaimed

republic since 1991.

Balti

Ribnita

MOLDOVA

Mayak

Dubasari

Iasi

Location of two

explosions on

April 26

Chisinau

ROMANIA

Bender

Tiraspol

Bacau

Odessa

Comrat

Dnister

R.

UKRAINE

Black

Sea

Galati

Danube

River

Danube

Delta

50 MILES

It was unclear whether the commander’s comments on Transnistria reflected official policy, although Ukraine depicted them as proof of the Kremlin’s ambitions beyond its borders and Moldova summoned the Russian ambassador to express “deep concern.”

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blasts. A Moldovan government body warned Monday of possible attempts to “create pretexts for straining the security situation in the Transnistrian region” and the Ukrainian Defense Ministry called the blasts a “planned provocation by the Russian special services.”

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday the country wanted to avoid a scenario in which it “will have to intervene in the conflict in Transnistria,” in a statement published by Russia news agency RIA describing the news of explosions as “alarming.” The head of pro-Moscow separatist forces fighting to expand their grip in eastern Ukraine, Denis Pushilin, said the latest incidents in Transnistria “would require the continuation” of Russia’s military operations.

What is Transnistria, and will Russia advance toward Moldova?

The head of Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky, on Tuesday blamed Ukraine for “traces of terrorist attacks,” according to Russian news agency TASS.

Meanwhile Maia Sandu, Moldova’s president, accused factions in the separatist region of attempting “to destabilize the situation.”

The Washington Post could not independently verify the claims made by any side.

In Transnistria, the Internal Affairs Ministry said explosions in the village of Mayak on Tuesday morning damaged two antennae that broadcast Russian radio. It put out photos of the collapsed towers a day after declaring that several blasts hit the Ministry of State Security building in the capital and that preliminary information suggested rounds were fired from a rocket-propelled grenade launcher.

The ministry said there were no injuries. The office of Transnistria’s leader reported a third incident on Tuesday, an attack on a military unit near the village of Parcani, without giving further details.

As the breakaway region raised its security threat level, Moscow said it was “very closely watching” Transnistria. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added there were no plans for contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Moldovan counterpart Sandu. “Of course, news from there causes concern,” he said.

Loading...