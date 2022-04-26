Russia-Ukraine war live updates U.S. says Kyiv can win with ‘right support’; world leaders press Putin to end war

Bullet Key update

Donbas: Ukrainian leaders continue to report some of the fiercest fighting in this eastern region that is home to pro-Russian separatists, where Russian troops have spent weeks refocusing their invasion. The entire Luhansk area suffered a power outage Monday morning, according to regional Gov. Serhiy Haidai. Haidai said battles continue around the cities of Rubizhne and Popasna, where residents are hiding from incessant shelling in basements. The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said Russian forces made small gains Sunday near the city of Severodonetsk, “seizing several small towns.”

Kyiv: A nighttime curfew in Ukraine’s capital will be enforced this week, according to Oleksandr Pavliuk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration. He said the restrictions from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. would “help protect the population from the provocative actions of the enemy.” Russian forces withdrew from the capital area early this month, but officials are still reporting bombing in central Ukraine.

Central Ukraine: Shelling killed five people and wounded 18 in the central Vinnytsia region, according to the Ukrainian government’s Monday summary of news. In the Poltava area to the east, another person was killed and seven wounded, officials said. Rail officials also reported Monday that stations in western and central Ukraine came under fire, delaying train services.

Kherson: Both Ukrainian and Western officials have recently warned that Russian forces may stage a referendum in the southern city of Kherson — the first major city Moscow occupied — to help justify their invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last week that residents should be wary of Russian attempts to gather personal information and potentially “falsify” such a sham vote. Britain’s Defense Ministry also claimed Sunday that Russia is planning a staged vote in Kherson, using a tactic from its annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Mariupol: Russia’s armed forces said Monday that they were halting operations near the steel plant where Ukrainian forces are holed up, with the aim of letting civilians evacuate. But Ukraine’s deputy prime minister criticized the unilateral announcement, saying the Russians have undercut promises of safe passage before. She said no agreements were reached on “humanitarian corridors” out of the Azovstal plant Monday.