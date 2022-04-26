Russia-Ukraine war live updates U.S. says Kyiv can win with ‘right support’; world leaders press Putin to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday will come under further pressure from world leaders as his invasion of Ukraine grinds into its third month. U.N. Secretary General António Guterres, who is meeting with Putin in Moscow, will lobby for an immediate cease-fire. And Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who leads a NATO member country that has had relatively close relations with the Kremlin, said he hopes to steer Putin toward diplomacy during a call on Tuesday.
Top U.S. officials who visited Kyiv on Monday praised Ukrainian resistance and expressed cautious optimism about the country’s prospects. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there was “clear evidence” that the battle for Kyiv has been won and that residents are slowly returning to normal life. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who said he believes Ukraine can win the war with the “right support,” is hosting a discussion focused on Ukraine’s security in Germany with defense officials from some 40 nations.
Russian forces struck five railway stations in central and western Ukraine on Monday, in what U.S.-based military analysts said could be an attempt to disrupt materiel shipments to the front line. In the eastern battleground, Russian troops are expected to surround Ukrainian forces in hopes of pummeling them in an epic, long-distance ground battle reminiscent of the last century. Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the war had entered a critical stage.
U.N. Secretary General António Guterres is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday, before traveling to Kyiv, Ukraine, later this week.
The U.N. chief is expected to urge the Kremlin to commit to a cease-fire, although such an agreement appears to be some way off. Ukraine and the West have accused Putin of orchestrating wartime atrocities, and the sinking of a Russian warship has complicated an already delicate diplomatic process.
In a phone call Sunday with Guterres ahead of the visit, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described Putin’s actions in Ukraine as “nauseating and blatant aggression.” The two leaders discussed attacks on Ukrainian cities such as Mariupol and Kherson, and the “need to secure a ceasefire, facilitate humanitarian efforts and allow civilians to leave,” according to a Downing Street readout.
Johnson reportedly warned Guterres that Putin may attempt to spin the visit into a propaganda victory for the Kremlin. The U.N. chief was criticized over the weekend by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for stopping in Moscow ahead of Kyiv.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on Guterres to focus on humanitarian evacuations and avoid falling into a Kremlin “trap.” He was referring to Moscow using visits from foreign dignitaries to show off its diplomatic supremacy.
Guterres “should focus primarily on one issue: evacuation of Mariupol,” Kuleba told the Associated Press.
Donbas: Ukrainian leaders continue to report some of the fiercest fighting in this eastern region that is home to pro-Russian separatists, where Russian troops have spent weeks refocusing their invasion. The entire Luhansk area suffered a power outage Monday morning, according to regional Gov. Serhiy Haidai. Haidai said battles continue around the cities of Rubizhne and Popasna, where residents are hiding from incessant shelling in basements. The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said Russian forces made small gains Sunday near the city of Severodonetsk, “seizing several small towns.”
Kyiv: A nighttime curfew in Ukraine’s capital will be enforced this week, according to Oleksandr Pavliuk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration. He said the restrictions from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. would “help protect the population from the provocative actions of the enemy.” Russian forces withdrew from the capital area early this month, but officials are still reporting bombing in central Ukraine.
Central Ukraine: Shelling killed five people and wounded 18 in the central Vinnytsia region, according to the Ukrainian government’s Monday summary of news. In the Poltava area to the east, another person was killed and seven wounded, officials said. Rail officials also reported Monday that stations in western and central Ukraine came under fire, delaying train services.
Kherson: Both Ukrainian and Western officials have recently warned that Russian forces may stage a referendum in the southern city of Kherson — the first major city Moscow occupied — to help justify their invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last week that residents should be wary of Russian attempts to gather personal information and potentially “falsify” such a sham vote. Britain’s Defense Ministry also claimed Sunday that Russia is planning a staged vote in Kherson, using a tactic from its annexation of Crimea in 2014.
Mariupol: Russia’s armed forces said Monday that they were halting operations near the steel plant where Ukrainian forces are holed up, with the aim of letting civilians evacuate. But Ukraine’s deputy prime minister criticized the unilateral announcement, saying the Russians have undercut promises of safe passage before. She said no agreements were reached on “humanitarian corridors” out of the Azovstal plant Monday.
President Biden named a new ambassador to Ukraine on Monday after his top diplomat and defense official embarked on a risky visit to the war-torn country, pledging increased military assistance and a return of America’s diplomatic presence after a hasty evacuation in February.
The cloak-and-dagger visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was meant to hail Ukraine’s success in defending the capital, Kyiv, even as the Kremlin’s brutal, two-month-old military offensive continued.
Only hours after the two Cabinet secretaries departed for Poland by train, Russian forces bombed five Ukrainian railroad stations, including a rail line in Lviv near the Polish border. Ukrainian officials said Russia had continued to shell the ravaged port city of Mariupol over the Orthodox Easter holiday weekend, and they questioned Moscow’s announcement Monday that it would stop attacks so civilians could escape.
Despite the precarious situation, Blinken and Austin — the first senior U.S. officials to visit Ukraine since the fighting began — exuded confidence in the West’s ability to damage Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“Russia is failing, Ukraine is succeeding,” Blinken said after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday.
