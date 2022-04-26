The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates U.S. says Kyiv can win with ‘right support’; world leaders press Putin to end war

Key updates
U.N. chief warned of ‘trap’ ahead of Putin meeting
The latest on key battlegrounds: Kyiv curfew, train stations under fire
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said April 25 that Ukraine can win the war against Russia if it is equipped correctly and has the right support. (Video: Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday will come under further pressure from world leaders as his invasion of Ukraine grinds into its third month. U.N. Secretary General António Guterres, who is meeting with Putin in Moscow, will lobby for an immediate cease-fire. And Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who leads a NATO member country that has had relatively close relations with the Kremlin, said he hopes to steer Putin toward diplomacy during a call on Tuesday.

Top U.S. officials who visited Kyiv on Monday praised Ukrainian resistance and expressed cautious optimism about the country’s prospects. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there was “clear evidence” that the battle for Kyiv has been won and that residents are slowly returning to normal life. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who said he believes Ukraine can win the war with the “right support,” is hosting a discussion focused on Ukraine’s security in Germany with defense officials from some 40 nations.

Russian forces struck five railway stations in central and western Ukraine on Monday, in what U.S.-based military analysts said could be an attempt to disrupt materiel shipments to the front line. In the eastern battleground, Russian troops are expected to surround Ukrainian forces in hopes of pummeling them in an epic, long-distance ground battle reminiscent of the last century. Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the war had entered a critical stage.

Here’s what else to know

  • Satellite imagery has turned up more mass graves near Mariupol, the third such site discovered around the devastated port city. Ukrainian officials say the two previously discovered graves could together hold as many as 10,000 people.
  • Russia’s top diplomat said the war would probably end in a treaty, but he added that the exact terms would depend on the military situation at the time — a vague and potentially ominous outlook on future diplomatic efforts.
  • Experts from the U.N. nuclear watchdog will visit the Chernobyl nuclear power plant site on Tuesday, in the first full international inspection since Russian forces occupied the area.
  • The Washington Post has lifted its paywall for readers in Russia and Ukraine. Telegram users can subscribe to our channel for updates.
