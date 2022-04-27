E.U. accuses Russia of ‘blackmail’ after gas cut to Poland, Bulgaria

BRUSSELS — The European Union accused Russia on Wednesday of “blackmail” after a state-controlled gas company, Gazprom, said it had shut off the supply of natural gas to Poland and Bulgaria.
The move escalates the standoff between Moscow and the West over the war in Ukraine and could complicate a roiling E.U. debate about weaning the bloc off Russian energy. It is the first supply disruption since Russian President Vladimir Putin said “unfriendly countries” would have to pay for natural gas in rubles instead of other currencies.
European leaders have rejected Putin’s demand and accused Gazprom of violating its contracts. Officials moved quickly to reassure citizens in their home countries.
“There will be no shortage of gas in Polish homes,” Poland’s climate minister, Anna Moskwa, said on Twitter. Bulgaria’s government also said it has secured alternate gas supplies and vowed that there would be no domestic restrictions on consumption.
Since Russia’s invasion, the E.U. has worked with the United States and other allies to sanction Moscow but continues to buy Russian oil and gas. Baltic states and some other Eastern European countries have called for a total embargo. Others, notably Germany, have resisted, saying they need more time to line up alternative supplies.
In recent days, there has been speculation that Germany may have a possible energy deal in the works. It is unclear how the gas cutoffs will shape the debate in Brussels. Von der Leyen said Wednesday morning that a meeting of the E.U.’s gas coordination group was underway.
In a statement published Wednesday, Gazprom said it stopped supplying natural gas to Poland’s PGNiG gas company and Bulgaria’s Bulgargaz because they had not complied with an order to pay in Russian currency. The suspension starting Wednesday will last “until the payments are made” in rubles, Gazprom said.
PGNiG confirmed the cutoff, saying that its natural gas deliveries from Gazprom “have halted completely.” It added that “at present the situation is not affecting current deliveries” to customers, who it said were receiving fuel as normal.
If and how the cutoff will affect gas moving through Poland and Bulgaria to other E.U. countries was not clear. Gazprom said that if PGNiG or Bulgargaz were to siphon gas intended for third countries, the supplies for those countries “will be reduced by the volume that was offtaken.”
Ukrainian officials were quick to criticize Gazprom’s decision, saying the move was retaliation against the E.U. for its staunch backing of Kyiv — especially Poland, which has been particularly vocal in its support and has been a hub for arms and supplies flowing into Ukraine.
Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, said Russia has begun “gas blackmailing Europe.”
“We see the efforts to up the ante and disregard any rules and obligations, which is typical for Russians,” Yermak said in a post on Telegram. “Russia is trying to break the unity of our allies. … That is why the E.U. needs to be united and impose an embargo on energy resources, depriving Russians of their energy weapons.”
Officials and experts have long worried that the E.U. is too dependent on Moscow for energy and have warned that the relationship could be weaponized. The two countries targeted Tuesday are especially vulnerable: Poland gets more than 45 percent of its natural gas from Russia and Bulgaria more than 70 percent, according to E.U. data.
The E.U. last month pledged to wean off Russian fossil fuels by 2030, starting by cutting gas imports by two-thirds by the end of this year.
On Tuesday, some analysts said Gazprom’s move could expedite the severing of ties. Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, called it “yet another sign of Russia’s politicization of existing agreements,” and he predicted it would “only accelerate European efforts to move away from Russian energy supplies.”
Irynka Hromotska and Annabelle Chapman contributed to this report.
