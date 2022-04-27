Russia-Ukraine war live updates Moscow and Europe in energy standoff; U.N. warns against escalating tensions in Moldova

Bullet Key update

Donbas: Ukrainian leaders continue to report some of the fiercest fighting in this eastern region that is home to pro-Russian separatists, where Russian troops have spent weeks refocusing their invasion. Russian troops are pushing down multiple roughly parallel roads within supporting distance of one another in eastern Ukraine, at least along the line from Izyum to Rubizhne, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said, allowing them to “bring more combat power to bear” than previously and making more progress than “any other Russian advances in this phase of the war.”

Kyiv: A nighttime curfew in Ukraine’s capital will be enforced this week, according to Oleksandr Pavliuk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration. He said the restrictions from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. would “help protect the population from the provocative actions of the enemy.” Russian forces withdrew from the capital area this month, but officials are still reporting bombing in central Ukraine.

Mariupol: Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed “in principle” to allow international groups to help evacuate civilians from this besieged southern port city, the United Nations said Tuesday, offering a glimmer of hope for hundreds of Ukrainians said to be holed up at a steel plant in the city.

Zaporozhye: Russian troops fired rockets at this city on the banks of the Dnieper river in southeastern Ukraine, around 150 miles northwest of Mariupol, the Ukrainian government said Tuesday. Russian armed forces claimed to have “liberated” areas in the region as part of its Donbas campaign, without citing evidence.

Transnistria: The United States is monitoring events in the Eastern European country of Moldova, the Pentagon said Tuesday, after the breakaway region of Transnistria bordering Ukraine said explosions over the past two days hit a radio center and a security headquarters. The Ukrainian government accused Russia of preparing another front against Ukraine from the area. A Russian missile also struck a bridge in the nearby Odessa region of Ukraine, according to Ukrainian authorities.