Russia-Ukraine war live updates Moscow and Europe in energy standoff; U.N. warns against escalating tensions in Moldova

Economic tensions between Russia and the West are approaching boiling point after the Kremlin deployed arguably its mightiest economic weapon in cutting off the delivery of natural gas to Poland and Bulgaria, which are both NATO members. Europe, which is heavily reliant on Russian natural gas to heat homes and generate electricity, has struggled to cut this energy dependence since the invasion of Ukraine. Germany said Tuesday that it hopes in the coming days to find an alternative to Russian oil imports.
The United States and the United Nations said Tuesday that they were monitoring reports of explosions in Transnistria, a breakaway region of Moldova. The U.N. urged involved parties to “refrain from any statements or actions that could escalate tensions,” amid fears that Russia’s ambitions could spill over Ukraine’s borders into neighboring Moldova.
Some Western analysts say a successful power grab in Moldova could provide Russian President Vladimir Putin with “a cheap ‘win’” — though others doubt the Kremlin has the capacity while it is also bogged down in eastern Ukraine. The Institute for the Study of War also said Russia has “adopted a sounder pattern of operational movement” in that region, from Izyum to Rubizhne, where it is “making better progress” than its other recent advances.
Meanwhile, the U.N. said that Putin, during a Tuesday meeting with the organization’s Secretary General António Guterres, had agreed “in principle” to allow civilian evacuations from a Mariupol steel plant that is surrounded by Russian troops. Kyiv said that in recent days the Kremlin has inflicted airstrikes on the plant, where Ukrainian fighters are also holed up. Putin on Tuesday repeated a pledge not to attack the plant, though he has made similar assurances in recent weeks.
Russian forces install pro-Moscow administration in Kherson, Ukrainian officials say
Russian troops have installed a pro-Moscow administration in Kherson, shortly after it seized a city council building in the southern Ukrainian city, according to local authorities.
Gennady Laguta, the Ukrainian head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, on Tuesday accused Russian forces of appointing an official to take over his position and another to lead the Kherson municipal office. Laguta, in a video posted on Telegram, called the moves “unlawful” and demanded accountability.
Russia on the same day claimed to have “liberated” the entire Kherson region. Ukraine has alleged that the Kremlin is planning to hold a sham referendum — possibly as early as Wednesday — to justify breaking the region away from Kyiv.
Kherson was the first major Ukrainian city to fall under Russian control. Kyiv’s forces have been fighting to reclaim some territories on Kherson’s outskirts.
Irynka Hromotska contributed to this report.
Russian governor says ammunition depot possibly on fire in Belgorod area
The governor of Belgorod, a Russian border city where Kremlin officials earlier this month accused Ukraine of carrying out a helicopter attack against a fuel depot, said early Wednesday that an ammunition depot appeared to be on fire after explosions were heard in the city.
Vyacheslav Gladkov, the regional governor, said he was awakened about 3:35 a.m. local time by a “loud sound like an explosion” that was followed by several more explosions.
He wrote on his official Telegram page early Wednesday that “preliminary information” suggested an ammunition depot on the city’s outskirts was ablaze. No residential buildings or houses were destroyed, and there were no casualties among the civilian population, he said.
Ukrainian officials did not confirm or deny the earlier attack, suggesting it could have been a Russian error or even linked to Russian helicopter pilots who refused to fly into Ukraine.
The latest on key battlegrounds: Putin agrees 'in principle' to Mariupol evacuations
Donbas: Ukrainian leaders continue to report some of the fiercest fighting in this eastern region that is home to pro-Russian separatists, where Russian troops have spent weeks refocusing their invasion. Russian troops are pushing down multiple roughly parallel roads within supporting distance of one another in eastern Ukraine, at least along the line from Izyum to Rubizhne, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said, allowing them to “bring more combat power to bear” than previously and making more progress than “any other Russian advances in this phase of the war.”
Kyiv: A nighttime curfew in Ukraine’s capital will be enforced this week, according to Oleksandr Pavliuk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration. He said the restrictions from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. would “help protect the population from the provocative actions of the enemy.” Russian forces withdrew from the capital area this month, but officials are still reporting bombing in central Ukraine.
Mariupol: Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed “in principle” to allow international groups to help evacuate civilians from this besieged southern port city, the United Nations said Tuesday, offering a glimmer of hope for hundreds of Ukrainians said to be holed up at a steel plant in the city.
Zaporozhye: Russian troops fired rockets at this city on the banks of the Dnieper river in southeastern Ukraine, around 150 miles northwest of Mariupol, the Ukrainian government said Tuesday. Russian armed forces claimed to have “liberated” areas in the region as part of its Donbas campaign, without citing evidence.
Transnistria: The United States is monitoring events in the Eastern European country of Moldova, the Pentagon said Tuesday, after the breakaway region of Transnistria bordering Ukraine said explosions over the past two days hit a radio center and a security headquarters. The Ukrainian government accused Russia of preparing another front against Ukraine from the area. A Russian missile also struck a bridge in the nearby Odessa region of Ukraine, according to Ukrainian authorities.
Hannah Knowles contributed to this report.
'Putin never imagined' global rally of Ukraine support, defense secretary says
RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told a gathering of military leaders in Germany that Ukraine’s “resistance has brought inspiration to the free world and even greater resolve to NATO” — and that Russian President Vladimir Putin “never imagined that the world would rally behind Ukraine so swiftly and surely.”
Austin’s remarks, as he opened a U.S.-organized gathering of more than 40 countries to discuss Ukrainian defense needs for the fight against Russia, came as the United States announced more military aid and plans to reopen its embassy in Ukraine’s capital, Poland said it would send tanks, and Germany planned to send armored antiaircraft vehicles.
“All of us have your back,” Austin told Ukraine, in remarks that follow his own trip to Kyiv.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Economic tensions between Russia and the West are approaching boiling point after the Kremlin deployed arguably its mightiest economic weapon in cutting off the delivery of natural gas to Poland and Bulgaria. Meanwhile, the U.S. and U.N. said Tuesday they were monitoring reports of explosions in Transnistria.
The fight: Russian forces continue to mount sporadic attacks on civilian targets in a number of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian prosecutors have been taking detailed testimony from victims to investigate Russian war crimes.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
In Russia: Putin has locked down the flow of information within Russia, where the war isn’t even being called a war.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.