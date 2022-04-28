Top Colombian military officials admit to crimes against humanity

Placeholder while article actions load

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — A Colombian general and nine other military officials on Wednesday admitted to carrying out war crimes and crimes against humanity in one of the darkest moments in the country's history.

For the first time, the group of military officials spoke directly to the families of victims as they accepted responsibility for overseeing and in some cases, encouraging the killings of at least 120 people falsely labeled as guerilla fighters to signal that government forces were winning the war.

“I planned and delivered weapons so that innocent young people with dreams ... would be turned over and killed and reported as dead in combat,” all in the name of “operational results," retired sergeant Sandro Mauricio Pérez said in an emotional hearing. “They were cold blooded murders.”

The testimonies in the long-awaited hearing marked the highest-level admissions from military officials implicated in the “false positives” scandal that continues to rock Colombia. It was also the first time that officials have admitted to committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in a tribunal established through a peace agreement, according to judges presiding over Wednesday’s hearing.

The country’s Special Jurisdiction for Peace was created in 2017 as part of the peace deal with the left-wing Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC. The peace jurisdiction, which functions outside of Colombia’s traditional courts, is charged with holding accountable those who committed crimes in the conflict. But instead of prison time, those who accept responsibility for their crimes may face restorative sentences, such as house arrest.

At least 6,402 Colombians were killed as false enemy combatants between 2002 and 2008, according to the court. In July, the peace jurisdiction charged 10 military leaders, including a general, in the deaths of at least 120 of those people in Catatumbo in the department of Norte de Santander. Many of the victims were young men who were unemployed, homeless or disabled, some of them lured with the promise of a job opportunity.

This week’s hearing provided the family members of victims with an opportunity to hear directly from some of those in charge, bringing them closer to a years-long effort to answer a question now painted in murals across Colombia: “Who gave the order?”

“We know that behind you are big people,” said Carmenza Gómez, a mother whose oldest son died in August 2008. “We want names.”

But for some of the mothers and relatives in the room Wednesday, the most anticipated testimony of the day brought them no closer to an answer. The highest-ranking military official in the hearing, retired brigadier general Paulino Coronado Gámez, denied ordering, sponsoring or planning the killings “committed by men under by my command.” Yet he accepted responsibility for failing to put a stop to them. He admitted a failure to foresee the impact of the army’s focus on casualty counts — which he said was pushed by Gen. Mario Montoya, the U.S.-trained commander who led the army at the peak of the killings.

“I accept that I did not comply with the first lesson that they taught me when I entered military school,” he said. “The commander is responsible for what his subordinates do and stop doing."

Throughout the two-day hearing, military officials and one civilian admitted to helping plan or carry out kidnappings and killings in response to expectations to meet body counts as measures of success. On Tuesday, one colonel, Santiago Herrera, admitted to pressuring his subordinates by offering rewards and creating competitions between units for the greatest number of results.

“This unfortunate criminal pact was formed by some of the members of the military unit under my command," Herrera said, “as I was pressuring my subordinates to obtain the results in terms of casualties in combat at any cost.”

Pérez, the sergeant, looked into the eyes of family members in the room as he read off the names of victims and at times appeared to hold back tears.

“My lack of love and respect for human life, for human dignity, led me to end up becoming a murderer," he said. “A monster.”

