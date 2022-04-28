Russia-Ukraine war live updates E.U. on alert for more Russian reprisals; Biden to speak as shelling intensifies in east

The European Union is bracing for further retaliation after Russia cut off gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday, a move that the bloc and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called “blackmail.” In a speech after Russia suspended the supply of gas to the two E.U. countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned other nations against interfering in Moscow’s war efforts and pledged “lightning fast” counterstrikes, though he did not provide specifics.
Two days after meeting with Putin at the Kremlin, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres is in Kyiv for talks with Zelensky. Guterres, whose trip to Moscow was criticized by Ukraine, had secured an “in principle” agreement to allow civilians trapped inside a Mariupol steel plant to leave. But Kyiv said Wednesday that Russian forces have stepped up strikes on the facility, which is also a holdout for a small group of Ukrainian fighters who have refused to surrender. The U.N. chief said he would persist with efforts to facilitate civilian evacuations.
As brutal fighting continues in Ukraine’s east, President Biden will speak Thursday morning about Washington’s support for Kyiv. Ukrainian authorities say swaths of territory in the Donbas region were shelled in recent days, as were residential areas near Kharkiv. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday that Ukraine had the prerogative to launch attacks on Russia in addition to defending its own territory.
The latest: Widespread shelling in east, Ukraine says
Donbas: Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday that Russia captured some settlements in this eastern battleground, which includes the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk. The ministry said Russian troops seized a village near the city of Izyum, a key Russian staging point. “Virtually the entire territory of Luhansk” was shelled Tuesday in attacks that set homes on fire, Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Lyudmyla Denisova said.
Kharkiv: Russia continues to shell residential areas of this major city and its northern region, the Ukrainian government said Wednesday, reporting three new deaths and 15 people injured. Northwest of Kharkiv, the Sumy region bordering Russia has also suffered shelling for several days, an official said.
Kherson: Ukrainian leaders said Russian forces used tear gas to break up protesters Wednesday in this occupied southern city. Gennady Laguta, the Ukrainian head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, said Tuesday that Russian forces are installing their own government, appointing a municipal leader and a replacement for Laguta. That same day, Russian authorities claimed they had “liberated” the entire Kherson region after seizing the city early in its invasion.
A Russian commander said last week that Moscow hopes to control eastern and southern Ukraine in part to open a path toward Crimea — the peninsula that Moscow annexed in 2014 — and toward Transnistria, a breakaway region of Moldova.
Mariupol: The United Nations said this week that Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed “in principle” to allow international groups to help evacuate civilians from this wrecked port city. But a spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross said Wednesday that the aid group has “no confirmation” of any “functional agreement” to get people out of Mariupol, where Ukrainian fighters at a steel plant are refusing to surrender. Ukraine accused Russia on Wednesday of continuing its strikes on the plant, despite Putin’s claim Tuesday that he had ordered that there be no further assaults.
Russia cuts off gas to Poland, Bulgaria, stoking tensions with E.U.
BRUSSELS — Russia’s state-controlled gas company shut off the supply of natural gas to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday, and the Kremlin warned that other countries could face the same fate, escalating tensions between Russia and Europe over the war in Ukraine.
Although both Poland and Bulgaria secured enough natural gas from other European Union countries to keep the lights on for now, it is not clear how the bloc would manage additional cutoffs or avoid dramatic price increases, especially if Russia stopped sending gas to Germany and Italy.
The action by Russia’s Gazprom came on the same day the United States and Russia conducted a prisoner exchange, releasing a former Marine detained by Moscow and a Russian pilot convicted by a U.S. court on drug smuggling charges.
The gas cutoff was the first supply disruption since Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened that “unfriendly countries” would have to pay for natural gas in rubles — a requirement that appeared designed to stabilize the his economy against punishing Western sanctions and pressure E.U. countries into breaking ranks and violating their sanctions regime.
