Russia-Ukraine war live updates E.U. on alert for more Russian reprisals; Biden to speak as shelling intensifies in east

Bullet Key update

Donbas: Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday that Russia captured some settlements in this eastern battleground, which includes the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk. The ministry said Russian troops seized a village near the city of Izyum, a key Russian staging point. “Virtually the entire territory of Luhansk” was shelled Tuesday in attacks that set homes on fire, Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Lyudmyla Denisova said.

Kharkiv: Russia continues to shell residential areas of this major city and its northern region, the Ukrainian government said Wednesday, reporting three new deaths and 15 people injured. Northwest of Kharkiv, the Sumy region bordering Russia has also suffered shelling for several days, an official said.

Kherson: Ukrainian leaders said Russian forces used tear gas to break up protesters Wednesday in this occupied southern city. Gennady Laguta, the Ukrainian head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, said Tuesday that Russian forces are installing their own government, appointing a municipal leader and a replacement for Laguta. That same day, Russian authorities claimed they had “liberated” the entire Kherson region after seizing the city early in its invasion.

A Russian commander said last week that Moscow hopes to control eastern and southern Ukraine in part to open a path toward Crimea — the peninsula that Moscow annexed in 2014 — and toward Transnistria, a breakaway region of Moldova.

Mariupol: The United Nations said this week that Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed “in principle” to allow international groups to help evacuate civilians from this wrecked port city. But a spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross said Wednesday that the aid group has “no confirmation” of any “functional agreement” to get people out of Mariupol, where Ukrainian fighters at a steel plant are refusing to surrender. Ukraine accused Russia on Wednesday of continuing its strikes on the plant, despite Putin’s claim Tuesday that he had ordered that there be no further assaults.