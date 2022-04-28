Russia-Ukraine war live updates E.U. on alert for more Russian reprisals; Biden to speak as shelling intensifies in east

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

The latest: Widespread shelling in east, Ukraine says
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said April 27 that Russia's decision to halt gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria was an "instrument of blackmail." (Video: Reuters)
Today at 12:15 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 12:16 a.m. EDT
The European Union is bracing for further retaliation after Russia cut off gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday, a move that the bloc and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called “blackmail.” In a speech after Russia suspended the supply of gas to the two E.U. countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned other nations against interfering in Moscow’s war efforts and pledged “lightning fast” counterstrikes, though he did not provide specifics.

Two days after meeting with Putin at the Kremlin, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres is in Kyiv for talks with Zelensky. Guterres, whose trip to Moscow was criticized by Ukraine, had secured an “in principle” agreement to allow civilians trapped inside a Mariupol steel plant to leave. But Kyiv said Wednesday that Russian forces have stepped up strikes on the facility, which is also a holdout for a small group of Ukrainian fighters who have refused to surrender. The U.N. chief said he would persist with efforts to facilitate civilian evacuations.

As brutal fighting continues in Ukraine’s east, President Biden will speak Thursday morning about Washington’s support for Kyiv. Ukrainian authorities say swaths of territory in the Donbas region were shelled in recent days, as were residential areas near Kharkiv. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday that Ukraine had the prerogative to launch attacks on Russia in addition to defending its own territory.

Here’s what else to know

  • The Biden administration will on Thursday ask Congress for a supplemental budget to support Ukraine.
  • A new Microsoft report detailed a parallel Russian cyberwar on Ukraine, with attacks on computer systems appearing “strongly correlated and sometimes directly timed” with elements of the Kremlin’s physical invasion.
  • The European Union said Poland and Bulgaria had secured gas from other countries in the bloc, which has made “contingency plans.”
  • More than half of the 90 artillery pieces that Washington pledged to Kyiv have arrived in Ukraine, including dozens of howitzers, the Pentagon said.
