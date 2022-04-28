Activist in South Korea restarts illegal leafleting of the North

Placeholder while article actions load

SEOUL — An activist group in South Korea said on Thursday it had launched a million propaganda leaflets into North Korea by balloons this week, defying a law criminalizing such acts. Fighters for a Free North Korea, a defector-run group, said it released 20 balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border earlier this week, breaking the contentious ban that the group calls “an unjust law that violates freedom of expression.”

The outgoing liberal government in South Korea passed the law in 2020, despite criticisms that it prioritized improving ties with the North over standing up for human rights.

The new law makes it a crime punishable by up to three years in prison to send promotional pamphlets and storage devices such as flash drives, money and other items of value to the North without the Seoul government’s permission.

The group’s leader Park Sang-hak became the first person to be charged under the new law for his past leafleting activities and is currently on trial. Park said he will challenge the law in the Constitutional Court.

After a year-long pause amid police investigations and trials, Park resumed the leaflet campaign on Monday, saying that he will “happily accept prison terms,” for his “righteous acts.” He escaped North Korea in 2000 to settle in the democratic South, and has led leaflet campaigns since 2004.

The leaflets released this week criticize North Korea’s nuclear and missile developments as a “threat to humanity,” which Pyongyang promoted in a high-profile military parade on Wednesday. A photo of South Korea’s president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol has been included in the leaflets to promote democracy and denounce North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s dynastic dictatorship, the group said.

The crackdown on leaflets is likely to be contested in Yoon’s incoming conservative government. Kwon Young-se, nominated as Seoul’s unification minister to lead inter-Korean affairs, said it is “constitutionally problematic” to outlaw such leaflet campaigns in a democratic country.

Officials of the outgoing government said the law prevents unnecessary North Korean provocations and protects South Korean residents in the border area. The front-line residents have long complained about the propaganda efforts by activists, citing North Korean threats of “targeted shooting” at the origin of leaflets.

Seoul’s Unification Ministry said on Thursday that it is working with authorities to confirm whether the group had in fact launched the leaflets, and said it will properly enforce the law to protect the safety of residents along the border.

For years, defectors and activist groups have sent printed materials and flash drives containing South Korean news, movies and drama to North Korea in hopes that ordinary residents there will pick them up and learn about the oppression imposed by the totalitarian regime and relative poverty in their country. The materials dispatched across the border often include aid such as rice, medicine, dollar bills.

North Korea’s totalitarian regime is extremely sensitive about the propaganda efforts by outside activists to erode the country’s information blockade. It blew up an inter-Korean liaison office on its territory in 2020 after Kim Yo Jong, powerful sister of the North Korean leader, lashed out at the leafleteers and threatened retaliation.

