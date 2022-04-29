Russia-Ukraine war live updates Kyiv rocked by missiles as U.N. chief visits; Russia makes slow progress in east

Five Russian missiles hit Kyiv as United Nations Secretary General António Guterres wrapped up his Thursday visit to the Ukrainian capital, President Volodymyr Zelensky said. The strike was an apparent show of force by the Kremlin toward the U.N. chief, who met with Zelensky and called the war “an absurdity in the 21st century.” Some normalcy had otherwise returned to Kyiv, where fighting has died down after Russian forces withdrew from its suburbs about a month ago.
Senior U.S. officials are laying the groundwork for a different global security order and a potential protracted conflict in Ukraine. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told U.S. lawmakers the world had changed dramatically since the Feb. 24 invasion and declared Washington’s support for Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership. President Biden the same day asked Congress for another $33 billion to assist Ukraine. American officials have said they want not only to help Ukraine survive but to weaken Russia.
Russian forces in eastern Ukraine are moving forward at a pace of just several kilometers a day, the Pentagon said, adding that they were still hampered by logistical challenges. Russian shelling continued in other parts of Donbas, which includes the Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts. Moscow has also shifted a significant number of troops from Mariupol to other combat zones, a senior U.S. defense official said, though some Ukrainian forces are still holding out in the Black Sea port city despite weeks of bombardment.
Here’s what else to know
Updates from key Ukrainian cities and regions: More shelling in the east, a brazen attack on KyivReturn to menu
On the 64th day of the war in Ukraine, Russia continued its advance in the country’s east, shelling parts of the Donbas region and maneuvering troops around Mariupol. Moscow also made political changes in an occupied southern city and fired rockets into central Kyiv, a brazen attack that came on the same day that the U.N. chief and the Bulgarian prime minister were visiting the Ukrainian capital.
Here are some key developments from Ukrainian cities and contested regions:
Mariupol: This southeastern port city, key to Russia’s goal of controlling Donbas, has been at the center of some of the war’s fiercest and most prolonged fighting, which lately has been concentrated on the Azovstal steel plant, where a number of fighters and civilians have been holding out. A Ukrainian official told The Post on Thursday that Russian forces hit the plant with the heaviest strikes to date. Another officials said the planning to evacuate citizens from the facility has begun. Meanwhile, the Pentagon observed some Kremlin forces withdrawing from the city, in preparation for fighting farther east.
Elsewhere in Donbas: In other parts of Donbas, which includes Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, Russian shelling continued, with Moscow’s troops making some minor advances, the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank, reported. Luhansk’s governor said Thursday that a string of Russian attacks had destroyed houses and burned entire neighborhoods, killing four and leaving about 7,000 without electricity.
Kyiv: Several Russian cruise missiles struck the capital on Thursday, underscoring the ongoing threat in a city that had begun to come back to life in recent weeks. Ukrainian authorities said the strikes, including one that hit a residential building, injured a number of people. They occurred within hours of a visit by U.N. Secretary General António Guterres and Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov.
Kherson: In this occupied southern city, Moscow has installed a pro-Kremlin local government and will begin using Russia’s ruble currency this weekend, Russian media reported Thursday. Kyiv has repeatedly warned that Russian forces could hold a sham referendum in the city in a bid to legitimize its eventual annexation.
Near Transnistria: Ukraine is boosting its military defense along its border with this pro-Russian breakaway region of Moldova, authorities said Thursday. Unexplained explosions here have drawn international attention and analysts have said they could be the precursor to a false flag attack by the Kremlin’s allies.
Hannah Knowles, Andrew Jeong and David Stern contributed to this report.
Biden seeks a dramatic increase in aid for UkraineReturn to menu
President Biden on Thursday unveiled a sweeping new $33 billion spending package that would provide military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, asking Congress to swiftly approve funds he said were crucial to helping Kyiv prevail in what may be a decisive phase in its war with Russia.
“The cost of this fight is not cheap, but caving to aggression is going to be more costly if we allow it to happen,” Biden said in remarks from the Roosevelt Room at the White House.
Biden also proposed liquidating the assets of Russian oligarchs and donating the proceeds to Ukraine, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States would “strongly support” Sweden and Finland if they chose to join NATO. Taken together, the moves marked a renewed public commitment to stay in the fight for the long haul, even as Biden signaled a recognition that Americans at some point might tire of spending billions of dollars on a faraway war.
