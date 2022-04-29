Russia-Ukraine war live updates Kyiv rocked by missiles as U.N. chief visits; Russia makes slow progress in east

Bullet Key update

On the 64th day of the war in Ukraine, Russia continued its advance in the country’s east, shelling parts of the Donbas region and maneuvering troops around Mariupol. Moscow also made political changes in an occupied southern city and fired rockets into central Kyiv, a brazen attack that came on the same day that the U.N. chief and the Bulgarian prime minister were visiting the Ukrainian capital.

Here are some key developments from Ukrainian cities and contested regions:

BELARUS RUSSIA Chernihiv Sumy POLAND Kharkiv Kyiv Lviv Izyum UKRAINE Separatist- controlled area Dnipro Russian-held areas and troop movement Mariupol Mykolaiv ROMANIA Sea of Azov Kherson Odessa Crimea Annexed by Russia in 2014 Black Sea Control areas as of April 28 100 MILES Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting Russian troop movement Russian-held areas BELARUS RUSSIA Sumy Chernihiv Separatist- controlled area POL. Kharkiv Kyiv Lviv Izyum Dnipro Mykolaiv Mariupol ROMANIA Odessa Kherson Crimea Black Sea Annexed by Russia in 2014 200 MILES Control areas as of April 28 Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting THE WASHINGTON POST BELARUS Chernihiv RUSSIA Sumy POLAND Russian-held areas and troop movement Kharkiv Kyiv Zhytomyr Poltava Lviv Izyum Cherkasy UKRAINE Kramatorsk Luhansk Dnipro Uman Kirovohrad Donetsk Separatist- controlled area Zaporizhzhia Mariupol Russian-held areas and troop movement Mykolaiv ROMANIA Berdyansk Kherson Sea of Azov Odessa RUSSIA Crimea Annexed by Russia in 2014 Black Sea Control areas as of April 28 100 MILES Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting

Mariupol: This southeastern port city, key to Russia’s goal of controlling Donbas, has been at the center of some of the war’s fiercest and most prolonged fighting, which lately has been concentrated on the Azovstal steel plant, where a number of fighters and civilians have been holding out. A Ukrainian official told The Post on Thursday that Russian forces hit the plant with the heaviest strikes to date. Another officials said the planning to evacuate citizens from the facility has begun. Meanwhile, the Pentagon observed some Kremlin forces withdrawing from the city, in preparation for fighting farther east.

Elsewhere in Donbas: In other parts of Donbas, which includes Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, Russian shelling continued, with Moscow’s troops making some minor advances, the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank, reported. Luhansk’s governor said Thursday that a string of Russian attacks had destroyed houses and burned entire neighborhoods, killing four and leaving about 7,000 without electricity.

Kyiv: Several Russian cruise missiles struck the capital on Thursday, underscoring the ongoing threat in a city that had begun to come back to life in recent weeks. Ukrainian authorities said the strikes, including one that hit a residential building, injured a number of people. They occurred within hours of a visit by U.N. Secretary General António Guterres and Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov.

Kherson: In this occupied southern city, Moscow has installed a pro-Kremlin local government and will begin using Russia’s ruble currency this weekend, Russian media reported Thursday. Kyiv has repeatedly warned that Russian forces could hold a sham referendum in the city in a bid to legitimize its eventual annexation.

Near Transnistria: Ukraine is boosting its military defense along its border with this pro-Russian breakaway region of Moldova, authorities said Thursday. Unexplained explosions here have drawn international attention and analysts have said they could be the precursor to a false flag attack by the Kremlin’s allies.