Russians twice targeted Zelensky compound with attacks, Ukraine says

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Time magazine that Russia targeted his compound in the early hours of the invasion of Ukraine, and he and his family awoke to explosions as Russian forces moved closer.
Zelensky roused his wife, Olena, along with their 17-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son, who were with him in the complex. “We woke them up,” Zelensky said in the interview with Time. “It was loud. There were explosions over there.”
Oleksiy Arestovych, a military intelligence officer, told Time’s Simon Shuster that two attempts were made to storm the compound.
“It was an absolute madhouse,” Arestovych said. “Automatics for everyone.”
“The place was wide open,” he added. “We didn’t even have concrete blocks to close the street.”
According to Time, military advisers told the president that a Russian squad had been sent to abduct him, with rumors circulating that a pro-Moscow puppet government would be installed once he had been removed.
But Zelensky refused offers from U.S. and British forces to get him and his team out of the country. Instead, he stayed in Kyiv and quickly became a symbol for Ukrainian resistance to the invasion in the eyes of the world.
“You understand that they’re watching,” said the former actor who was elected to the presidency three years ago this month, after playing the president in a TV comedy show. “You’re a symbol. You need to act the way the head of state must act.”
He also dismissed suggestions he should relocate to a secure bunker outside Kyiv and in early March ventured out to meet Ukrainian troops and see for himself the damage inflicted by the Russians. His bodyguards “were losing their minds,” presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak told Time, as Zelensky moved closer to Russian positions.
The president is not closely involved with decisions taken by military commanders. According to Arestovych, “he lets them do the fighting.” But he remains in daily contact with commanders holding out against desperate odds as the Russians besiege the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. “We know each other well by now,” Zelensky said of Major Serhiy Volyna of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade. “They had it very hard. We tried to support each other.”
Meanwhile, Zelensky has been meeting foreign visitors, including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Then there are the video messages to the nation and speeches to parliaments around the world, rallying support and calling for arms and financial backing.
“I’ve aged from all this wisdom that I never wanted,” Zelensky said in the Time interview. “It’s the wisdom tied to the number of people who have died, and the torture the Russian soldiers perpetrated.
“To be honest, I never had the goal of attaining knowledge like that.”
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Five Russian missiles hit Kyiv as United Nations Secretary General António Guterres wrapped up his Thursday visit to the Ukrainian capital, President Zelensky said.
The fight: Russian forces continue to mount sporadic attacks on civilian targets in a number of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian prosecutors have been taking detailed testimony from victims to investigate Russian war crimes.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
