Russia-Ukraine war live updates Russia makes ‘plodding’ advances in east; U.S. sends more than 12 flights of arms, equipment

Russian military advances in Donbas are “slow and uneven,” the Pentagon said Friday, even as the Kremlin concentrates on eastern Ukraine. The “plodding progress” partially reflects Russia’s decision to avoid stretching its supply lines in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance, according to Washington, and might be a sign Moscow is learning from past mistakes. The Pentagon also believes Russia may have experienced challenges targeting its strikes; in besieged Mariupol, the Kremlin is relying heavily on “dumb” ordinance.
Meanwhile, the influx of Western materiel into Ukraine continues. More than 12 flights carrying weapons and equipment, including artillery and drones, will make their way from the United States through Friday and Saturday, according to the Pentagon. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the U.S. Congress for reviving a World World II-era military lend-lease program, saying it would help the “free world beat the ideological successors of the Nazis.”
After suggesting earlier this week that the danger of nuclear war “should not be underestimated,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday walked back his brinkmanship, saying Russia does not consider itself to be at war with NATO. He also told a Saudi-owned news channel that there was no need for the international community to help establish evacuation corridors out of Mariupol, days after the United Nations said Moscow had agreed “in principle” to allow such assistance. Ukraine said Friday that the area around the Azovstal steel plant remained under Russian tank fire.
White House reiterates opposition to Putin attending G20 summit
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday reiterated U.S. opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin attending the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia this November, after the host nation said that Moscow had accepted its invitation.
“We’ve conveyed our view that we don’t think they should be a part of it publicly and privately as well,” she said.
But the United States welcomes a Ukrainian presence at the summit, Psaki said. The meeting will bring together 19 major economies, the European Union and other states. Moscow and Washington are members and while Kyiv is not, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been invited by Jakarta. Ukrainian officials attended a Group of 20 event hosted by Washington this month.
Updates from key Ukrainian cities and regions
Conflicts continued in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region Friday as holdouts in the besieged city of Mariupol continued to look for evacuation routes.
In Kyiv, residents continued to take stock after a Thursday missile strike shook the relative calm in the capital city. The strike damaged at least one large residential building and killed Vira Hyrych, a journalist who worked for the U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe.
Here are some key developments from Ukrainian cities and contested regions:
Kyiv: Russia on Friday confirmed it launched five missiles that struck the capital city late Thursday, reportedly striking an arms factory and at least one residential building.
The attack came as U.N. Secretary General António Guterres was visiting the capital, which only recently has begun to show signs of a return to normal following heavy airstrikes at the start of the invasion in late February.
Russian attacks on Kyiv abated in early April as Moscow shifted its focus back to eastern Ukraine. Guterres on Friday said he was touched by the “resilience and bravery” of the Ukrainian people more than two months into the Russian invasion.
Mariupol: An area surrounding the Azovstal steel plant remained under heavy tank fire as Ukrainian forces and civilians cling to their last stronghold in the strategic southern port city.
Mykhailo Vershynin, the chief of the Donetsk region patrol police, told The Post that the area surrounding the Azovstal field hospital is still being bombarded at a time when officials have called for a planned evacuation from the steel plant in the besieged port city. The area is reeling after another significant air raid by Russian Tu-22M3 bombers, he said.
Ukrainian officials have accused Russian forces of blocking the evacuation of Azovstal via relentless airstrikes, and reported an increasingly dire situation inside the plant as food and water supplies dwindle and civilians remain in need of medical care.
“We are ready to leave the territory of the Azovstal plant,” Vershynin said. “But this requires guarantees.”
Elsewhere in the Donbas region: Russian forces continue to press on the Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, but their slow progress has come at a high cost in the face of strong resistance from Ukrainian forces, the British Defense Ministry said in a Friday intelligence update.
Fighting has been heaviest in the Luhansk oblast cities of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk, where Russian troops have attempted to advance south from Izyum in an apparent pincer movement aimed at encircling Ukrainian forces, the ministry said.
Tim Bella, Andrew Jeong and David Stern contributed to this report.
Europe faces stagflation as Ukraine war amplifies concerns
PARIS — Surging energy prices are posing a growing problem for Europe’s economies, as new figures showed on Friday that inflation in the euro zone increased to 7.5 percent this month, the highest level on record, while economic growth weakened to 0.2 percent.
Rising inflation was a key concern in Europe even before the war in Ukraine, as its economies struggled to weather supply chain disruptions and the long-term impact of coronavirus restrictions. The more recent European sanctions against Russia and the rising tensions over fossil fuel imports have further amplified the concerns by sending energy prices spiraling upward.
Pressure is unlikely to fade. On Wednesday, Russia’s state-controlled gas company effectively shut off the supply of natural gas to Poland and Bulgaria and the Kremlin warned that other countries could face the same fate.
