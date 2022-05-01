Pelosi, lawmakers meet Zelensky in Kyiv: ‘America stands firmly with Ukraine’

Placeholder while article actions load

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Saturday during a surprise trip, telling the embattled leader, “Your fight is a fight for everyone.” The California Democrat, who is next in line to the presidency after the vice president, became the highest-ranking U.S. leader to visit Ukraine since Russia invaded. She traveled with other top Democratic lawmakers as head of the first official congressional delegation to Ukraine since the war began.

“Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done,” Pelosi told Zelensky in a meeting that took place Saturday evening local time.

In a video posted by Zelensky on Sunday, Pelosi was seen walking the streets of Ukraine’s capital with other House Democratic lawmakers, including Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (Calif.), Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory W. Meeks (N.Y.), Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (Mass.) and Rep. Jason Crow (Colo.). Pelosi’s office said Reps. Barbara Lee (Calif.) and William R. Keating (Mass.) were also part of the delegation.

The highest-ranking visitors from the Biden administration, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, made their own trip to Ukraine’s capital last week.

Зустріч зі спікером Палати представників Конгресу США @SpeakerPelosi в Києві. Сполучені Штати є лідером потужної підтримки України в боротьбі з агресією РФ. Дякуємо, що допомагаєте захищати суверенітет і територіальну цілісність нашої держави! pic.twitter.com/QXSBPFoGQh — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 1, 2022

Pelosi’s delegation has now left Ukraine for Poland for meetings with Polish President Andrzej Duda and senior officials, according to a statement from Pelosi’s office.

The trip had not been announced before Zelensky shared visuals on Sunday, with a caption praising the United States for being a leader in support of Ukraine.

“Thank you for helping to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state!” he wrote on Twitter.

The lawmakers, in a statement, said Zelensky began the meeting by thanking the Americans for “the substantial assistance that we have provided.”

“Our delegation proudly delivered the message that additional American support is on the way, as we work to transform President Biden’s strong funding request into a legislative package,” the statement added.

Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Pelosi, confirmed in an email to The Washington Post that the meeting with Zelensky took place Saturday evening.

“Our delegation traveled to Kyiv to send an unmistakable and resounding message to the entire world: America stands firmly with Ukraine,” the lawmakers said in the statement.

President Biden unveiled a sweeping $33 billion spending package Thursday that would provide military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and he asked Congress to swiftly approve funds to help Kyiv in what may be a decisive phase in its war with Russia.

As Blinken and Austin visited Kyiv last week, the United States announced that it would bring diplomats back to Ukraine, though only on a daily basis and not in the capital, like some European nations have done, amid ongoing security concerns from Russian shelling.

Diplomats will begin by making day trips from Poland to Ukraine’s western city of Lviv as a first step in reopening the U.S. Embassy, which was shuttered before the invasion.

Poland is a member of NATO and the European Union. It has taken in more than 3 million Ukrainian refugees, by far the most of any nation, according to U.N. figures.

Zelensky’s announcement of the meeting with lawmakers preceded the confirmation of the visit by Pelosi’s office.

Before Austin and Blinken visited Kyiv, Zelensky also announced that the U.S. officials would be coming.

Our Congressional Delegation was honored to meet with @ZelenskyyUa in Kyiv to salute his leadership and courage, to commend the Ukrainian people for their outstanding defense of Democracy and to say that we are with you until victory is won. pic.twitter.com/zkc588Qcrv — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 1, 2022

A pair of Republican lawmakers, Sen. Steve Daines (Mont.) and Rep. Victoria Spartz (Ind.), visited Ukraine in April in a hastily arranged visit upon the invitation of the Ukrainian government.

They were the first U.S. officials to visit Ukraine since the invasion. Daines was visiting other parts of Eastern Europe and made a last-minute switch to go to Ukraine, and Spartz, the first Ukrainian-born member of Congress, was planning an unofficial visit on her own, the New York Times reported.

A string of world leaders and top officials have visited Ukraine to showcase their support since Russia’s invasion, including European Council President Charles Michel, who met with Zelensky in Kyiv last month, calling the capital the “heart of a free and democratic Europe.”

On a visit to survey the damage in the town of Borodyanka, Michel vowed that “history would not forget” the atrocities committed by Russian forces. Michel also noted that the European Council was working to fast-track discussion of Ukraine’s application to join the E.U., with an update expected from the European Commission by the end of June.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have also made the journey to Ukraine amid Russia’s bombardment of the country — along with the Czech, Polish and Slovenian prime ministers. In remarks during his unannounced meeting with Zelensky, Johnson said his visit was a show of Britain’s “unwavering support for the people of Ukraine” and pledged further support for the war effort.

After Johnson’s trip, the Russian government banned him and other senior British politicians from entering Russia, citing Britain’s “unprecedented hostile actions” over the war in Ukraine for the decision.

