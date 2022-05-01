The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Mariupol evacuations expected to continue; Kremlin stalls on eastern front

Ukrainians who fled Mariupol and surrounding villages eat after arriving at a refugee center April 21 in the city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post)
By Rachel Pannett
and 
Bryan Pietsch
 
Today at 12:54 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 1:00 a.m. EDT
Civilian evacuations from a Mariupol steel plant that has been the last base for Ukrainian fighters in the besieged port city are expected to continue Sunday, after a group of about 20 women and children were allowed to leave under a cease-fire that began Saturday.

The first group was shuttled to a collection point, where more civilians are expected to be taken Sunday before traveling in a convoy to Zaporizhzhia, a city about 130 miles northwest, the chief of the Donetsk regional patrol police told The Washington Post. Ukrainian officials think up to 1,000 people have taken shelter at the complex, which has been pummeled by Russian strikes in the Kremlin’s bid to secure Mariupol, an industrial center on the Sea of Azov that is seen as a strategic prize for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian forces appear to have made little progress advancing in eastern Ukraine, where they have reinforced their troops. U.S. officials and military analysts predict the Western artillery flooding into Ukraine will shape a grinding campaign in the Donbas region, backed by long-range weapons such as those already used by the Kremlin to bombard Mariupol with devastating effect.

Here’s what else to know

  • Ukraine’s military said it regained control of four villages in the Kharkiv region on Saturday, asserting that Russian troops were “not succeeding” in plans to quickly take control of vast swaths of territory in the east.
  • Amid fuel shortages caused by Russian attacks on infrastructure, Ukrainian government officials are urging people to quit driving so that gas and energy supplies can remain at levels needed for Ukrainian combat troops.
  • Europe is scrambling to respond to the energy crisis prompted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, after Putin cut off natural gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for refusing to pay in rubles.
