Russia-Ukraine war live updates Mariupol evacuations expected to continue; Kremlin stalls on eastern front

Civilian evacuations from a Mariupol steel plant that has been the last base for Ukrainian fighters in the besieged port city are expected to continue Sunday, after a group of about 20 women and children were allowed to leave under a cease-fire that began Saturday.
Russian forces appear to have made little progress advancing in eastern Ukraine, where they have reinforced their troops. U.S. officials and military analysts predict the Western artillery flooding into Ukraine will shape a grinding campaign in the Donbas region, backed by long-range weapons such as those already used by the Kremlin to bombard Mariupol with devastating effect.
Here’s what else to know
Russian plane violated Swedish airspace, military saysReturn to menu
The Swedish armed forces said a Russian plane briefly violated the country’s airspace on Friday night.
The military said in a statement on Saturday that the plane was an AN-30, which is described by its manufacturer, Russian state-owned Antonov, as a “specialized aerial survey plane.”
The plane violated Swedish airspace for a “short period” near Blekinge, on the southern tip of Sweden, before leaving, the military said.
Swedish fighter planes followed and photographed the plane, and the military posted a photo to its site of a propeller plane with a Russian flag on it.
Sweden closed its airspace to Russian aircraft at the end of February “in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”
Biden’s approval rating ticks up, including on handling of Ukraine warReturn to menu
President Biden’s standing with Americans has improved slightly over the past two months, but he remains in negative territory in most assessments of his performance in office and Republicans hold substantial advantages over Democrats on key economic indicators that are shaping the midterm election year, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
The new survey, while better for the president and his party than his low point two months ago, nonetheless underscores the head winds Democratic candidates are facing ahead of the November balloting. With a 42 percent approval rating overall, Biden gets low marks on his handling of the economy and inflation and Republicans are significantly more trusted than Democrats on both measures.
Biden gets higher marks for his handling of the war in Ukraine than two months ago — up from 33 percent approval in February to 42 percent in the latest survey. But 47 percent disapprove, identical to February. The improvement is due primarily to a drop in the percentage of people who had no opinion two months ago.
Evacuations begin from Mariupol plant as shelling in east continuesReturn to menu
Some civilians were finally evacuated from a vast Mariupol steel plant after a cease-fire on Saturday allowed a small group to leave the besieged complex, though Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discounted much progress on broader negotiations.
Officials believe up to 1,000 people have sought refuge at the large Azovstal complex, which has been pummeled for days amid Russian strikes. New satellite images show many buildings in the complex flattened and roofs destroyed.
On Saturday, a group of 20 to 25 women and children had been evacuated, according to the deputy commander of a Ukrainian regiment and Russia’s official Tass news agency. But it’s unclear whether hundreds more civilians and soldiers will be able to get out as talks between Russia and Ukraine appeared even more fraught.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Russian military advances in Donbas are “slow and uneven,” the Pentagon said Friday, even as the Kremlin concentrates on eastern Ukraine. The “plodding progress” partially reflects Russia’s decision to avoid stretching its supply lines in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance, according to Washington. Meanwhile, more than 12 flights carrying weapons and equipment, including artillery and drones, will make their way from the United States through Friday and Saturday, according to the Pentagon.
The fight: Russian forces continue to mount sporadic attacks on civilian targets in a number of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian prosecutors have been taking detailed testimony from victims to investigate Russian war crimes.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.