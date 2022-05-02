Jill Biden to meet with displaced Ukrainians on Mother’s Day in Slovakia

Jill Biden will travel to Romania and Slovakia this week to meet with Ukrainian families displaced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The May 5-9 tour also includes meetings with government officials, U.S. embassy staff and humanitarian aid workers helping teach displaced Ukrainian children and support them and their families during the crisis.
On Mother’s Day, the first lady will meet with Ukrainian mothers and children in Kosice and Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia, who have been forced to flee their homes.
In the two months since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, nearly 5.5 million people have left the country, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
Biden’s visit comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Saturday, telling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the United States is committed to “be there for you until the fight is done.”
Pelosi, a California Democrat who is next in line to the presidency after the vice president, became the highest-ranking U.S. leader to visit Ukraine since Russia invaded more than two months ago. She led Democratic lawmakers on the first official congressional delegation there since the war began.
The first lady began the midterm campaign push in March with harsh words for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“I talk to Joe every day about what’s going on in Ukraine,” she said at the time, “and I want you to know that he is working tirelessly to bring people together, to bring the NATO countries together, so that they can stand up against Putin.”
The first lady has also showed her support for Ukraine by wearing a mask decorated with a sunflower, the Ukrainian national flower.
During President Biden’s March State of the Union address, Kyiv’s envoy to Washington, Oksana Markarova, sat in the first lady’s viewing box in the House chamber, a placement designed to show solidarity between the United States and Ukraine.
The same month, Biden visited the families of U.S. soldiers shipped out to help in the Ukraine crisis at an Army base in Fort Campbell, KY, reassuring them that she understood how scared and alone they must feel: “I’m a military mom.”
Jada Yuan contributed to this report
