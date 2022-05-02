Russia-Ukraine war live updates Mariupol evacuees expected in Zaporizhzhia; Jill Biden to visit region

The regional governor of Belgorod, a Russian city near Ukraine’s eastern border, said he was awakened in the early hours Monday by two explosions — the latest in a series of unexplained fires and explosions at strategic locations in Russia.

“I woke up thirty minutes ago from two strong explosions. According to the operational headquarters, there is no damage or destruction. There were no casualties,” Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his official Telegram page.

Footage of flashes in the sky appeared on social networks, he said, promising to get more information in the morning. He did not specify the cause of the explosions.

Mystery fires at sensitive facilities in recent days have raised suspicions that at least some may have been caused by sabotage or Ukrainian attacks.

Explosion reported around half an hour ago in Belgorod #Russia, with initial reports suggesting it may be a weapons depot pic.twitter.com/7HbFvO5yOc — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) May 1, 2022

The Belgorod, Voronezh and Kursk regions are used to supply and reinforce troops engaged in Russia’s battle for control of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, the Kremlin’s new focus after its unsuccessful bid to seize the capital, Kyiv, in the initial phase of the war.