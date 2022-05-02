Russia-Ukraine war live updates Mariupol evacuees expected in Zaporizhzhia; Jill Biden to visit region

After weeks of failed efforts, a convoy of about 100 evacuees from the Azovstal steel plant is expected to arrive in Zaporizhzhia on Monday morning local time, escaping to a Ukrainian-controlled jurisdiction from the last holdout in the seaside port city of Mariupol, which is under near-total Russian control. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday evening that “finally!” the humanitarian corridor was working, allowing for escape from the plant encircled by Russian troops.
Meanwhile, in central southern Ukraine, Moscow appears to have instituted an Internet and cellular-service blackout in the occupied city of Kherson in an attempt to consolidate political control. The Russian-installed government there said Sunday that the city will start using the Russian ruble, which Western military analysts say signals Moscow’s intention to keep its hold on the city permanently.
First lady Jill Biden will travel this week to Romania and Slovakia, where she will meet with displaced Ukrainian families, U.S. service members and embassy staff. Her trip follows an unannounced visit to Kyiv by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Democratic lawmakers, as U.S. leaders seek to show their firm support for Ukraine and their NATO allies. Pelosi is also set to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, her office said Sunday.
Here’s what else to know
- Fighting continues in the eastern city of Kharkiv, where local officials reported that shelling killed three people just hours after suggesting that Russian airstrikes and artillery attacks may be slowing after a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
- Denmark and Sweden have issued a diplomatic reprimand to Moscow after accusing a Russian plane of violating their countries’ airspaces, the latest clash between the Kremlin and members of the European Union.
- Europe is scrambling to respond to the energy crisis prompted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, after Russian President Vladimir Putin cut off natural gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for refusing to pay in rubles.
- The Post has lifted its paywall for readers in Russia and Ukraine. Telegram users can subscribe to our channel for updates.
Video: Civilians finally evacuate from Mariupol steel plantReturn to menu
Video posted online by Azov Regiment on May 1 shows a group of civilians being evacuated from the battered Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. About 100 civilians were successfully evacuated over the weekend. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the first evacuees will arrive in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia on Monday morning if all goes as planned. About 1,000 people were believed to be taking shelter at the steel plant.
Belgorod governor says two explosions heard in Russian border cityReturn to menu
The regional governor of Belgorod, a Russian city near Ukraine’s eastern border, said he was awakened in the early hours Monday by two explosions — the latest in a series of unexplained fires and explosions at strategic locations in Russia.
“I woke up thirty minutes ago from two strong explosions. According to the operational headquarters, there is no damage or destruction. There were no casualties,” Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his official Telegram page.
Footage of flashes in the sky appeared on social networks, he said, promising to get more information in the morning. He did not specify the cause of the explosions.
Mystery fires at sensitive facilities in recent days have raised suspicions that at least some may have been caused by sabotage or Ukrainian attacks.
Explosion reported around half an hour ago in Belgorod #Russia, with initial reports suggesting it may be a weapons depot pic.twitter.com/7HbFvO5yOc— Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) May 1, 2022
The Belgorod, Voronezh and Kursk regions are used to supply and reinforce troops engaged in Russia’s battle for control of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, the Kremlin’s new focus after its unsuccessful bid to seize the capital, Kyiv, in the initial phase of the war.
Russian media reported on Sunday that a railway bridge used by freight trains in the Kursk region was sabotaged. The same day, a fire reportedly broke out at a defense facility in Belgorod. Seven houses were damaged, the governor said.
The ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ was never alive, Ukrainian air force saysReturn to menu
The “Ghost of Kyiv.”
That’s what admirers called a Ukrainian fighter pilot who was said to have shot down 40 enemy planes. Over the weekend, Ukrainian officials admitted that the ghost, in fact, never existed.
“Ghost of Kyiv is a superhero-legend whose character was created by Ukrainians,” Ukraine’s air force said Saturday, confirming that it was all a bit of mythmaking.
The news came two days after the Times of London identified the ghost as Maj. Stepan Tarabalka, a pilot who died March 13 in an air battle with Russian forces.
The Ghost of Kyiv is one of the most successful pieces of propaganda promoting the prowess of the nation’s fighting forces and lifting morale. Although Ukrainian officials and former president Petro Poroshenko promoted the myth, the air force warned people to not “neglect the basic rules of information hygiene” and to “check the sources of information, before spreading it.”
Hacking Russia was off-limits. The Ukraine war made it a free-for-all.Return to menu
For more than a decade, U.S. cybersecurity experts have warned about Russian hacking that increasingly uses the labor power of financially motivated criminal gangs to achieve political goals, such as strategically leaking campaign emails.
Prolific ransomware groups in the last year and a half have shut down pandemic-battered hospitals, the key fuel conduit Colonial Pipeline and schools; published sensitive documents from corporate victims; and, in one case, pledged to step up attacks on American infrastructure if Russian technology were hobbled in retribution for the invasion of Ukraine.
Yet the third month of war finds Russia, not the United States, struggling under an unprecedented hacking wave that entwines government activity, political voluntarism and criminal action.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: After weeks of failed efforts, a convoy of about 100 evacuees from the Azovstal steel plant is expected to arrive in Zaporizhzhia on Monday morning local time. Meanwhile, first lady Jill Biden will travel this week to Romania and Slovakia, where she will meet with displaced Ukrainian families.
The fight: Russian forces continue to mount sporadic attacks on civilian targets in a number of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian prosecutors have been taking detailed testimony from victims to investigate Russian war crimes.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.