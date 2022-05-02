The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Mariupol evacuees expected in Zaporizhzhia; Jill Biden to visit region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 1 that around 100 civilians were being evacuated from a ruined steelworks in the besieged city of Mariupol. (Video: Reuters)
By Bryan Pietsch
and 
Rachel Pannett
 
Today at 1:05 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 1:36 a.m. EDT
After weeks of failed efforts, a convoy of about 100 evacuees from the Azovstal steel plant is expected to arrive in Zaporizhzhia on Monday morning local time, escaping to a Ukrainian-controlled jurisdiction from the last holdout in the seaside port city of Mariupol, which is under near-total Russian control. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday evening that “finally!” the humanitarian corridor was working, allowing for escape from the plant encircled by Russian troops.

Meanwhile, in central southern Ukraine, Moscow appears to have instituted an Internet and cellular-service blackout in the occupied city of Kherson in an attempt to consolidate political control. The Russian-installed government there said Sunday that the city will start using the Russian ruble, which Western military analysts say signals Moscow’s intention to keep its hold on the city permanently.

First lady Jill Biden will travel this week to Romania and Slovakia, where she will meet with displaced Ukrainian families, U.S. service members and embassy staff. Her trip follows an unannounced visit to Kyiv by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Democratic lawmakers, as U.S. leaders seek to show their firm support for Ukraine and their NATO allies. Pelosi is also set to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, her office said Sunday.

Here’s what else to know

  • Fighting continues in the eastern city of Kharkiv, where local officials reported that shelling killed three people just hours after suggesting that Russian airstrikes and artillery attacks may be slowing after a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
  • Denmark and Sweden have issued a diplomatic reprimand to Moscow after accusing a Russian plane of violating their countries’ airspaces, the latest clash between the Kremlin and members of the European Union.
  • Europe is scrambling to respond to the energy crisis prompted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, after Russian President Vladimir Putin cut off natural gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for refusing to pay in rubles.
