Germany’s chancellor refuses Kyiv visit — but his main rival is set to go

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reiterated Monday that he will not visit Kyiv because of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s rebuke of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, even as Scholz’s main political rival makes plans to visit the Ukrainian capital.
The cold shoulder was inappropriate, Scholz said during an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF, and meant he could not visit Kyiv and Zelensky.
Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, said in response that Scholz was “playing an offended liverwurst,” according to German media reports, referring to a type of sausage. The diplomat added that Russia’s war against Ukraine was a brutal attempt at annihilation and “not a kindergarten.”
The left-leaning chancellor’s decision not to head to Kyiv comes amid plans for a visit by German conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz. Merz’s Christian Democratic Union didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Scholz’s refusal to travel to Ukraine makes him an outlier after many prominent world leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have done so, said Ben Wellings, a professor at Monash University in Australia who researches European politics.
The chancellor’s Social Democrats have traditionally supported engagement with Moscow and the development of close economic ties. “There has long been this suspicion that the Germans are just too close to the Russians,” Wellings said, adding that Berlin’s heavy reliance on Russian fuel was partially responsible for those concerns. “There’s always been this thinking that basically trade should make people friends.”
He also noted that in the early days of the war, Germany had been reluctant to provide heavy weaponry and had offered helmets before the Feb. 24 invasion.
But Germany said last week it would send antiaircraft tanks to Ukraine, upending its tradition of not delivering such weapons to conflicts it is not directly involved in.
Steinmeier has in the past accused NATO of provoking Russia, and he — like other German leaders from the left and right — championed the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany. The plan was scrapped in February, just before Russia invaded Ukraine, and Steinmeier has apologized for supporting the project.
Zelensky had repeatedly urged Germany to cut itself off from Russian gas, which it relies on heavily to heat homes. But as winter thaws and the war drags on, much of Europe is moving quickly to wean itself off Russian fossil fuels. (Berlin recently signaled it would support a European Union plan to phase out Russian oil.)
President Biden has not visited Kyiv amid the conflict and does not have plans to, the White House has said, though Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have met with Zelensky. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who is second in the succession line to the presidency, met with Zelensky in Kyiv on Saturday, alongside a delegation of other House Democrats.
Isaac Stanley-Becker contributed to this report.
The latest: Civilian evacuations from the beleaguered city of Mariupol are expected to resume at 7 a.m. local time Tuesday, city officials said. Some 200 civilians, including about 20 children, remain trapped in a steel plant, a local police chief said.
The fight: Russian forces continue to mount sporadic attacks on civilian targets in a number of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian prosecutors have been taking detailed testimony from victims to investigate Russian war crimes.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
