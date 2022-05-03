Russia-Ukraine war live updates Russian forces pushed away from Kharkiv; international effort to evacuate Mariupol resumes

Bullet Key update

After weeks of failed efforts, officials are hopeful that long-awaited evacuations from a steel plant in Mariupol will continue. Elsewhere in the east, front-line fighting continues as Russia seeks more territory in Donbas. Progress is plodding, according to the Pentagon and Western military analysts. Britain’s Defense Ministry said Monday that about a quarter of the 120 battalion tactical groups Russia committed at the start of the war have now been rendered combat ineffective; some could take years to reconstitute.

Here are some of the major developments from across Ukraine:

Mariupol: A convoy of about 100 evacuees from the steel plant in this besieged southern port city is expected to arrive in Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday morning local time, after what President Volodymyr Zelensky described as the first real cease-fire of the war allowed them to flee. Zaporizhzhia, a Ukrainian-held city, is about 130 miles northwest of Mariupol.

Kharkiv: Ukraine’s second-largest city, about 25 miles from the Russian border, has been a target of attacks since the invasion’s earliest days. On Sunday, the head of Kharkiv’s regional government said shelling had killed three people and injured eight, hours after he said the strikes seemed to be slowing. The Washington Post embedded with a team of paramedics there for a grueling 24-hour shift.

Kherson: Moscow appears to have instituted an Internet blackout in this Russian-occupied southern city in a bid to consolidate political control. The city’s pro-Russian puppet government had said Kherson would begin using the Russian ruble on May 1, an indication of the Kremlin’s intention to keep its hold on the city permanently, Western military analysts said. Ukrainian officials said Monday that a man went to the hospital in critical condition after shelling in a Kherson-area village.

Kyiv region: Ukrainian officials said Monday that 148 people have been found in eight mass graves around the region — mostly in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where footage of civilian corpses and accounts of gruesome violence under Russian occupation drew an international outcry last month. Well over a thousand Ukrainians have been killed in the area around the capital, from where Russian forces have now withdrawn, according to the Ukrainian government. Officials reiterated Monday that bodies were found with tied hands and feet, and shots to the head. Journalists have observed similar details.

Odessa: A rocket was fired at one of the city’s “infrastructure facilities,” said regional governor Maksym Marchenko in a Telegram post. “Unfortunately,” he wrote, “there are dead and wounded.” The city council said on Telegram that a 15-year-old boy was killed and another minor was taken to a hospital with injuries.