Russia-Ukraine war live updates Russian forces pushed away from Kharkiv; international effort to evacuate Mariupol resumes

Key updates
Updates from key cities: Teenager killed in Odessa, officials say
Dozens of Ukrainian civilians arrived at a temporary camp in a Russian-held territory on May 1 after being evacuated from a steel plant in Mariupol. (Video: Reuters)
By Rachel Pannett
, 
Andrew Jeong
and 
Bryan Pietsch
 
Today at 12:15 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 12:38 a.m. EDT
Civilian evacuations from the beleaguered city of Mariupol are expected to resume at 7 a.m. local time Tuesday, city officials said. Some 200 civilians, including about 20 children, remain trapped in a steel plant in the city that Russia has resumed shelling, according to a local police chief. There was little detail on when a convoy of civilians that had already left the plant, escorted by international officials, would make it to Ukrainian-held territory.

Russian troops suffering from poor morale and “casualty aversion” are making “anemic” advances in their attempt to seize the eastern Donbas region, according to the Pentagon. In the past 24 to 48 hours, Ukrainian forces have pushed back Russian troops and maintained “dominance” of Kharkiv, a battered city about 25 miles from the Russian border. In some cases, the Kremlin is launching new offensives to recapture areas first taken in March that were later liberated by Kyiv’s fighters, according to Washington.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is set to address Ukraine’s legislature via video link later Tuesday, will tell lawmakers that “this is Ukraine’s finest hour.” A draft of a European Union proposal to phase out oil imports from Russia will be circulated among member states and could be formally agreed this week.

Here’s what else to know

  • Moscow is preparing to annex vast new swaths of Ukrainian territory — the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, along with the southern city of Kherson — in the coming days, the United States said Monday.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that the civilians being evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol risked being taken to Russian territory against their will.
  • Russia’s top military officer, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, visited the Donbas region last week, but the Pentagon has not been able to confirm reports that Gerasimov was wounded.
