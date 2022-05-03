Russia-Ukraine war live updates Russian forces pushed away from Kharkiv; international effort to evacuate Mariupol resumes

Civilian evacuations from the beleaguered city of Mariupol are expected to resume at 7 a.m. local time Tuesday, city officials said. Some 200 civilians, including about 20 children, remain trapped in a steel plant in the city that Russia has resumed shelling, according to a local police chief. There was little detail on when a convoy of civilians that had already left the plant, escorted by international officials, would make it to Ukrainian-held territory.
Russian troops suffering from poor morale and “casualty aversion” are making “anemic” advances in their attempt to seize the eastern Donbas region, according to the Pentagon. In the past 24 to 48 hours, Ukrainian forces have pushed back Russian troops and maintained “dominance” of Kharkiv, a battered city about 25 miles from the Russian border. In some cases, the Kremlin is launching new offensives to recapture areas first taken in March that were later liberated by Kyiv’s fighters, according to Washington.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is set to address Ukraine’s legislature via video link later Tuesday, will tell lawmakers that “this is Ukraine’s finest hour.” A draft of a European Union proposal to phase out oil imports from Russia will be circulated among member states and could be formally agreed this week.
Britain's Johnson to address Ukraine's parliament on Tuesday
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to address Ukraine’s Parliament via video link on Tuesday, delivering a speech that recalls an unflinching 1940 oratory by wartime leader Winston Churchill during the darkest hours of World War II.
Johnson will say the British people, like Ukrainians now, showed such unity in the fight against Nazi Germany that “we remember our time of greatest peril as our finest hour.”
“This is Ukraine’s finest hour,” he will say, according to excerpts of the speech released by Downing Street. “Your children and grandchildren will say that Ukrainians taught the world that the brute force of an aggressor counts for nothing against the moral force of a people determined to be free.”
The British leader will unveil around $375 million in new military aid during his speech, his office said, including electronic warfare equipment, a counter battery radar system, GPS jamming equipment and thousands of night vision devices.
Britain will also send a dozen new specialized Toyota Landcruisers in coming weeks to help protect civilian officials in eastern Ukraine and evacuate civilians from front-line areas, following a request from the Ukrainian government.
Johnson made a surprise visit to Kyiv on April 9, during which he called Moscow’s war “inexcusable,” and pledged to intensify sanctions against Russia. The trip was Johnson’s first to the war-ravaged country since the Russian invasion.
Updates from key cities: Teenager killed in Odessa, officials say
After weeks of failed efforts, officials are hopeful that long-awaited evacuations from a steel plant in Mariupol will continue. Elsewhere in the east, front-line fighting continues as Russia seeks more territory in Donbas. Progress is plodding, according to the Pentagon and Western military analysts. Britain’s Defense Ministry said Monday that about a quarter of the 120 battalion tactical groups Russia committed at the start of the war have now been rendered combat ineffective; some could take years to reconstitute.
Here are some of the major developments from across Ukraine:
Mariupol: A convoy of about 100 evacuees from the steel plant in this besieged southern port city is expected to arrive in Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday morning local time, after what President Volodymyr Zelensky described as the first real cease-fire of the war allowed them to flee. Zaporizhzhia, a Ukrainian-held city, is about 130 miles northwest of Mariupol.
Kharkiv: Ukraine’s second-largest city, about 25 miles from the Russian border, has been a target of attacks since the invasion’s earliest days. On Sunday, the head of Kharkiv’s regional government said shelling had killed three people and injured eight, hours after he said the strikes seemed to be slowing. The Washington Post embedded with a team of paramedics there for a grueling 24-hour shift.
Kherson: Moscow appears to have instituted an Internet blackout in this Russian-occupied southern city in a bid to consolidate political control. The city’s pro-Russian puppet government had said Kherson would begin using the Russian ruble on May 1, an indication of the Kremlin’s intention to keep its hold on the city permanently, Western military analysts said. Ukrainian officials said Monday that a man went to the hospital in critical condition after shelling in a Kherson-area village.
Kyiv region: Ukrainian officials said Monday that 148 people have been found in eight mass graves around the region — mostly in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where footage of civilian corpses and accounts of gruesome violence under Russian occupation drew an international outcry last month. Well over a thousand Ukrainians have been killed in the area around the capital, from where Russian forces have now withdrawn, according to the Ukrainian government. Officials reiterated Monday that bodies were found with tied hands and feet, and shots to the head. Journalists have observed similar details.
Odessa: A rocket was fired at one of the city’s “infrastructure facilities,” said regional governor Maksym Marchenko in a Telegram post. “Unfortunately,” he wrote, “there are dead and wounded.” The city council said on Telegram that a 15-year-old boy was killed and another minor was taken to a hospital with injuries.
Inside Russia: The regional governor of Belgorod, a Russian city near Ukraine’s eastern border, said he was awakened in the early hours Monday by two explosions, the latest in unexplained fires and explosions at strategic locations in Russia.
E.U. close to deal on Russian oil phaseout; Hungary, Slovakia object
BRUSSELS — The European Union is close to a deal on phasing out Russian oil imports in response to the war in Ukraine — but objections from Hungary and Slovakia are holding up a sanctions agreement, according to two E.U. diplomats and an E.U. official.
Talks gained momentum last week after a major holdout, Germany, softened its opposition and signaled support for a ban in phases. Over the weekend, officials and diplomats in Brussels discussed the idea of a phaseout by the end of 2022, but Hungary and Slovakia pushed back, according to the diplomats and the official.
The European Commission is preparing the proposal on oil as part of its sixth round of sanctions on Russia over the war. A draft is expected to be circulated to member states on Tuesday and debated by E.U. ambassadors on Wednesday, with a formal agreement possible this week.
