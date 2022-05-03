Howitzer delivery to Taiwan delayed by strained U.S. supply chain

Placeholder while article actions load

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense has announced a years-long delay for the delivery of U.S. howitzers, citing limited American production capacity, in a blow to the island democracy’s military upgrades. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight A second delivery of Stinger antiaircraft missiles may also be impacted. Neither delay has been directly connected to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, however American military aid to Ukrainian forces is reportedly depleting weapons stockpiles and putting strain on production.

In a statement Monday, the ministry said that Washington had offered rocket launcher systems as a possible replacement to the $750 million shipment of 40 M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzers, which became the first arms sale to Taiwan under the Biden administration when it was approved by the U.S. Department of Defense in August.

Unless an alternative option is agreed to, delivery for the first batch has been pushed back from 2023 to 2026 at the earliest, during which Taiwan would remain reliant on decades-old artillery systems.

On Tuesday, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry also told journalists of the possible delay to a package of Stinger antiaircraft missiles set to finish delivery by 2026. Chu Wen-wu, deputy head of Taiwan’s army planning department, said that “due to changes in the international situation, there may be a risk of delayed delivery this year of the portable Stinger missiles,” according to Reuters.

Escalating military saber-rattling from China in recent years has pressed self-governing Taiwan’s efforts to revamp its military and prepare to fend off a potential Chinese invasion. Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory and threatens to annex the island of 23.5 million by force should it ever declare legal independence.

China consistently opposes United States arms sales to Taiwan. Even so, the decision to delay the deal was not greeted warmly in Beijing. Chinese military commentator Song Zhongping told nationalist tabloid the Global Times that howitzers are not urgently needed or useful for Taiwan.

If the howitzers are replaced by the M270 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, then that would be “provocation” for Beijing, he told the newspaper.

