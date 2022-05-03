Europe Coming of age in a war, one Ukrainian teen finds her ‘mission’ Loading... Anna Melnyk, 16, assists almost daily at the information desk of the main railway station in Lviv, Ukraine, helping passengers find their trains. (Kasia Strek/FTWP)

LVIV, Ukraine — The adults who approach teenager Anna Melnyk sometimes cry, sometimes yell. They see “information” on her green vest at the train station in the western city of Lviv and ask questions: How to get to Poland? Where is the bomb shelter? What to do next? Anna’s calm demeanor seems to reassure these new arrivals, displaced by war from besieged cities. They turn to her for a sign that everything is going to be all right.

“Some of them ask my age and when I say, ‘16,’ they’re shocked,” Anna said. “But I don’t feel a difference. I have one mission: to help.”

She looks impossibly small, not just in the cavernous train depot where she volunteers most days, but in all of this — the giant Russian war machine that has swallowed up a generation of young Ukrainians and turned them into grown-ups overnight.

Anna, herself displaced from Kyiv, is undergoing a drastic transformation alongside other Ukrainian teens, who are trading high school concerns for work that will shape the kind of nation they will inherit once the fighting ends.

The country’s youths already have paid a terrible price in this war. Some have been assaulted and killed. Many others have been uprooted from their homes or even spirited across the border as captives. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, father of a teenage girl and a younger son, has said he doesn’t shield his children from the ugliness because he wants them to understand the stakes.

Just a few months ago, Anna was a typical 10th-grader, still two years away from Ukraine’s legal driving age, obsessed with her best friends and the color-changing lights in her bedroom. She would plead with her mom and stepdad to let her stay out late. She didn’t always do her chores. If she got a bad grade, she said, she’d sulk and think, “Life sucks.”

She now laughs at such frivolous cares. The camera roll on her iPhone traces the abruptness of the before and after. Photos show her posing and singing with classmates, followed by footage of Russian helicopters she recorded from her window. Since a harrowing escape from the capital in March, she has lived with her mom, grandmother, dog and cat in a tiny two-room flat in Lviv.

She spends mornings in class via Zoom, then hops a bus to cross town for an afternoon shift at the train station. She said she feels empowered when she slips on the green vest to assist bewildered families.

“Something changed in the way I see my troubles, my daily life,” Anna said. “Now, every day I wake up and think, ‘Okay, I can do something.’ ”

An only child who didn’t grow up with her biological father, she learned to navigate the world from the hard-working, churchgoing women who made sacrifices to give her a middle-class life in Kyiv. Her mother, Olga Kuzmenko, 36, is a linguist who interprets for Italian companies in Ukraine. Her grandmother, Olena Shevchun, 60, is an ophthalmologist who taught her poetry on walks through their favorite parks.

“We tried to do our best to give her everything we had, our way of looking at life, our values,” Shevchun said. “Life is full not when you are rich or you have everything you want, but when you do what you are meant to do. She makes her own way and we don’t stop her.”

Anna’s mother took her on trips throughout Europe and the Middle East, always reminding her how lucky she was to have such opportunities. She also instilled in her daughter a love for Ukraine, visiting cultural museums and spending time in the Carpathian Mountains. Anna said the stunning vistas were “like freedom.”

“You can see a lot of stars and when they fall, you can make wishes,” she said.

Back then, Anna’s most fervent wish was to win a spot in an exchange program that would send her to the United States. She applied twice and wasn’t accepted. It stung, Anna said, but she told herself it would happen when the time was right.

Like many adolescents, Anna’s family said, she became more rebellious and stubborn around age 13. She reveled in new freedoms such as going to McDonald’s alone with her friends. She crafted her own look — Billie Eilish-inspired baggy clothes, black combat boots, no makeup and short tousled hair. She would spar with her parents over walking the dog or helping with dishes.

On Feb. 23, the day before Russia invaded, she and her classmates chipped in to buy a chocolate birthday cake for a favorite teacher. At the time, rumblings of war were background noise about people and places she didn’t know much about: “Russia, Putin, Donetsk, Luhansk.”

At sunrise the next morning, the sound of explosions jolted the family awake. Kuzmenko crept into her daughter’s room.

“Don’t panic, Anyuta,” the mother said, using her daughter’s nickname. “Just take your stuff, whatever you will need for a couple of weeks.” Kuzmenko remembers that Anna insisted on bringing the cake.

Anna, her mom and stepfather quickly packed some clothes and important documents — as well as the cake. They drove to her grandmother’s house in the northern suburbs, where that night Anna sat bitterly in front of the TV, eating birthday cake while watching news of a war that was suddenly unfolding just outside her window.

Anna filmed helicopters that began buzzing around their area. At first, the family rejoiced, thinking they were Ukrainian aircraft arriving to protect them.

“Then they started shooting,” Kuzmenko said.

Anna’s parents realized they’d made a grave mistake by driving north. Shevchun, the grandma, lives only 10 miles from Bucha, where Russian ground forces would leave a trail of death and destruction. They could hear the bombardment, and they stayed up night after night gaming out how they would react, what they would say, if Russian troops appeared on their doorstep.

Then the first photos emerged of atrocities in Bucha, “and we understood: There would be no talking,” Shevchun said.

The stress and pressure on the family mounted. One day, Anna locked herself in a closet for hours, crying and refusing to eat. The family prayed together and decided to make a run for western Ukraine. The plan was that Anna’s stepdad would accompany the women and then head back to Kyiv. They had no idea which districts were occupied by Russian forces, but their Protestant pastor told them about an escape route through back roads.

“Drive, drive, drive, 15 hours without stopping,” Kuzmenko said, recalling the freezing journey in the dead of winter.

By luck, friends found them the two-room flat in Lviv near Ukrainian Catholic University — the school Anna had dreamed of attending someday.

They had shelter, but they were far from settled. Kuzmenko said she developed an uncontrollable tremor. There was bickering given the cramped space. The dog started growling at air raid sirens. Kuzmenko said it was her daughter who adapted best.

“There were some times when I stayed here and just cried without even seeing the future, the next day, how to go forward,” Kuzmenko said. “And then she comes and says, ‘Mom, do you want me to hug you?’ ”

Within days of arriving in Lviv, Anna set out to join a local volunteer force and was dispatched to weave camouflage tank netting and to help travelers at the depot. Sometimes her work outfit includes Spider-Man socks in honor of her favorite superhero. She likes how he fights big battles for the universe but is equally dedicated to, say, stopping a bicycle thief.

“He’s also a teenager,” Anna said. “And he can make changes around him.”

During her shifts at the train station, Anna has developed a close bond with other volunteers. Masha Riabuha, 16, a reserved girl with long blonde hair, is displaced from the battered city of Kharkiv. Solomiya Oliskevych, 16, with dark curls and a wry sense of humor, lives in Lviv and knew Anna from before the war. “The squad,” Oliskevych said with a grin.

Watching the girls’ enthusiasm gives Anna’s mother and grandmother hope that Ukraine’s next generations won’t grow up feeling yoked by a Soviet legacy.

“She doesn’t have these fears, that she doesn’t have dignity, that she doesn’t have the right to exist, to have her opinions,” Kuzmenko said of her daughter. “She is a full person. She is free.”

Still, both she and Shevchun are urging Anna to wait out the war abroad, perhaps with church friends who offered to host her in Maryland. They arranged a U.S. visa appointment for her next week in Poland. The irony is that the girl who once wished upon a star to go to the United States is now reluctant to leave Ukraine.

Maybe she could go just for the summer, Anna said, but her home is here. She envisions the exact moment she returns to Kyiv and reunites with friends.

“I just imagine how we will run to each other,” she said. “I hope it will be soon. Ukraine will win — I hope with all my heart, and I feel it.”

One evening after volunteering, Anna and two other girls strolled through Lviv city center. As always, the war was never far away. They stopped to play a sidewalk shooting game where they fired pellets into a paper cutout of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s face.

The trio wanted to eat at McDonald’s, but the chain has stopped operations because of the conflict. Instead, they went to KFC, where they dipped french fries in ice cream and scrolled through memes on their phones. Whenever conversation veered into their fears, the mood would grow somber until one of them broke the tension by saying, “Ukraine moment!” and they started giggling again.

The girls wanted to stay out longer, but the weather turned wet. As they walked to a bus stop, they locked arms, threw their heads back and danced in the rain.

