Russia-Ukraine war live updates Infrastructure struck across Ukraine; fear for civilians left in Mariupol

Russia has stepped up missile attacks across Ukraine, striking railways and power stations in the latest sign that the Kremlin may be trying to restrict the flow of weapons and supplies to battlefields in the east — just as Western countries are boosting Ukraine’s arsenal. The attacks Tuesday hit at least six train stations in central and western Ukraine and three electrical substations in Lviv, officials said.
The first evacuees from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol have reached Zaporizhzhia, a Ukrainian-held city about 130 miles northwest, where they described the horrors of their long underground siege. Officials and aid workers have grave concerns about those who remain in the plant as Russian fighters resumed shelling. Ukrainian officials said there was an attempt to storm the plant’s perimeter after a cease-fire allowed more than 100 people to escape. As many as 200 civilians are still hiding out in bunkers below the plant.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is set to meet with Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Wednesday, following recent reports of explosions in the breakaway region of Transnistria in Moldova that have stoked fears about the expanding scope of Russia’s war in neighboring Ukraine. Meanwhile, the European Commission is preparing a phased ban on Russian oil as part of its latest round of sanctions over the war. E.U. ambassadors are expected to debate a draft on Wednesday, with a formal agreement possible this week.
Zelensky says companies that remain in Russia are funding 'war machine'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged global companies to exit Russia, saying on Tuesday that entities that remain in the country are “directly supporting that war machine, the terrorist Russian Federation war machine.”
The Ukrainian leader, whose remarks were interpreted live into English, spoke via video link to the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit in London. “Leaving the Russian market, that is a must,” he said.
Nearly 1,000 companies have curbed operations in Russia since the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a list that researchers at the Yale School of Management are compiling. But more than 200 brands have largely maintained their operations in the country, including Alibaba and Giorgio Armani.
Updates from key cities: Shelling kills 10 at Donetsk plant; Russian troops try storming Mariupol complex
Here are some of the major developments from across Ukraine:
Mariupol: Officials and aid workers remain gravely concerned about those left behind in Mariupol, saying Russian fighters resumed shelling and attempted to storm the Azovstal steel plant’s perimeter after a temporary cease-fire. Two civilians were killed in the attacks, a regional police chief said, and as many as 200 others are still hiding out in bunkers below the plant. The first evacuees from the besieged plant reached Zaporizhzhia, a Ukrainian-held city, on Tuesday.
Lviv: Missile strikes damaged the electrical infrastructure and caused power outages in some areas, local leaders said. Located less than 50 miles from the Polish border, Lviv has been a relative safe haven to date, becoming a hub for diplomats, aid agencies and journalists.
Donetsk: A Russian attack appeared to target a coke plant in Avdiivk, in the eastern region of Donetsk, on Tuesday, killing at least 10 people and injuring 15 others, a local leader said. Metinvest — the country’s largest steel firm — confirmed the attack and saidRussian troops fired on a busload of its workers just after their shift had ended. Metinvest also owns the embattled steel works in Mariupol.
Kharkiv: Ukrainian forces have pushed back Russian troops in recent days and maintained their dominance of Kharkiv, an eastern city about 25 miles from the Russian border, according to the Pentagon.
Louisa Loveluck, David Stern, Hannah Allam and Brittany Shammas contributed to this report.
Evacuees from Mariupol steel plant describe brutality of long siege
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — From their cold and fetid bunker, deep underground, the survivors of Mariupol’s Azovstal Iron and Steel Works had feared the wreckage that would greet them if they made it out alive.
As they staggered upstairs and into the light this week, the scene of charred and twisted metal eclipsed their worst nightmares.
After a three-day-long evacuation from the steelworks under Russian siege, during which Ukrainian soldiers have been staging a dramatic last stand for weeks with hundreds of civilians also sheltering there, the first 100 civilians arrived 140 miles northwest in the relative safety of the town of Zaporizhzhia, and began to tell their stories.
Women and the elderly said that they had lived for more than a month without sunlight as fear pervaded and food dwindled. Russian bombardments struck the sprawling complex so hard that dust swirled down from the bunker’s ceiling.
When several dozen civilians finally stepped above ground Friday to meet a U.N.-backed evacuation convoy, that first daylight in weeks felt like it was burning people’s eyes as the scene they witnessed sent some into shock.
