Russia-Ukraine war live updates Infrastructure struck across Ukraine; fear for civilians left in Mariupol

Bullet Key update

Here are some of the major developments from across Ukraine:

Mariupol: Officials and aid workers remain gravely concerned about those left behind in Mariupol, saying Russian fighters resumed shelling and attempted to storm the Azovstal steel plant’s perimeter after a temporary cease-fire. Two civilians were killed in the attacks, a regional police chief said, and as many as 200 others are still hiding out in bunkers below the plant. The first evacuees from the besieged plant reached Zaporizhzhia, a Ukrainian-held city, on Tuesday.

Lviv: Missile strikes damaged the electrical infrastructure and caused power outages in some areas, local leaders said. Located less than 50 miles from the Polish border, Lviv has been a relative safe haven to date, becoming a hub for diplomats, aid agencies and journalists.

Donetsk: A Russian attack appeared to target a coke plant in Avdiivk, in the eastern region of Donetsk, on Tuesday, killing at least 10 people and injuring 15 others, a local leader said. Metinvest — the country’s largest steel firm — confirmed the attack and saidRussian troops fired on a busload of its workers just after their shift had ended. Metinvest also owns the embattled steel works in Mariupol.

Kharkiv: Ukrainian forces have pushed back Russian troops in recent days and maintained their dominance of Kharkiv, an eastern city about 25 miles from the Russian border, according to the Pentagon.