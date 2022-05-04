The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Infrastructure struck across Ukraine; fear for civilians left in Mariupol

Key updates
Updates from key cities: Shelling kills 10 at Donetsk plant; Russian troops try storming Mariupol complex
When their house in Mariupol was hit, this family knew they had to escape to western Ukraine. (Video: Erin Patrick O'Connor, Whitney Shefte/The Washington Post)
By Rachel Pannett
, 
Bryan Pietsch
and 
Andrew Jeong
 
Today at 12:15 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 12:49 a.m. EDT
Russia has stepped up missile attacks across Ukraine, striking railways and power stations in the latest sign that the Kremlin may be trying to restrict the flow of weapons and supplies to battlefields in the east — just as Western countries are boosting Ukraine’s arsenal. The attacks Tuesday hit at least six train stations in central and western Ukraine and three electrical substations in Lviv, officials said.

The first evacuees from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol have reached Zaporizhzhia, a Ukrainian-held city about 130 miles northwest, where they described the horrors of their long underground siege. Officials and aid workers have grave concerns about those who remain in the plant as Russian fighters resumed shelling. Ukrainian officials said there was an attempt to storm the plant’s perimeter after a cease-fire allowed more than 100 people to escape. As many as 200 civilians are still hiding out in bunkers below the plant.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is set to meet with Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Wednesday, following recent reports of explosions in the breakaway region of Transnistria in Moldova that have stoked fears about the expanding scope of Russia’s war in neighboring Ukraine. Meanwhile, the European Commission is preparing a phased ban on Russian oil as part of its latest round of sanctions over the war. E.U. ambassadors are expected to debate a draft on Wednesday, with a formal agreement possible this week.

Here’s what else to know

  • World leaders continue to demonstrate their support for Kyiv: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed Ukrainian legislators on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron told Russian President Vladimir Putin that he is ready to help counter a Russian blockade on Ukrainian food exports, and President Biden visited a factory that produces Javelin missiles that are being sent to Ukraine.
  • Ukraine’s top prosecutor said authorities have found evidence of Russian war crimes in the Kyiv suburb of Irpin, including murder, torture and rape.
  • The U.S. government is now characterizing Brittney Griner’s arrest in Russia as a “wrongful detainment,” signaling it will negotiate her release more aggressively.
  • The Washington Post has lifted its paywall for readers in Russia and Ukraine. Telegram users can subscribe to our channel.
