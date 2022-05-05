Three people killed in attack near Tel Aviv, Israeli medics say

Placeholder while article actions load

JERUSALEM — At least three people were killed and several others injured during a suspected terrorist attack in an ultra-Orthodox community near Tel Aviv on Thursday evening, according to Israeli public safety officials, marring the country’s annual Independence Day celebrations. The attacks were the latest in a recent string of deadly assaults on civilians.

At least two attackers wielding an ax or knife, and possibly a gun, rampaged through a park in the town of Elad, about eight miles east of Tel Aviv, according to Israeli media reports. The Magen David Adom ambulance service said that in addition to the three confirmed fatalities, it had treated seven people for injuries, including at least three it characterized as serious.

“Three further victims, males of 60 and 35 who were seriously wounded, were treated on scene and then conveyed to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer and Beilinson Hospital, sedated and intubated,” Alon Rizkan, a paramedic, said in a statement. “A 40 year old male in moderate condition was conveyed to Beilinson Hospital, and a 23 year old male who fought with the terrorists was conveyed in mild condition to hospital.”

United Hatzalah, a Jerusalem-based volunteer medical service, said it had treated a number of victims along Elad’s Ibn Gabirol Street. The service said it was dispatching additional psychological counselors and emergency medical technicians to the scene.

“Unfortunately, one of the people injured in the stabbing incident was pronounced dead at the scene,” volunteer EMT Moshe Sa’adon, the head of the Elad chapter for the organization who was one of the first responders at the scene, said in a statement. “We had performed CPR on him in an attempt to save his life but were unsuccessful.”

Police said they had launched a search for the two attackers, who reportedly fled in a vehicle, according to the Times of Israel. Residents in the area had been advised to stay in their homes.

The killings come as tensions have flared in recent weeks. Israeli police and Palestinian protesters clashed repeatedly in Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, mostly around the al-Aqsa Mosque that both Jews and Muslims consider sacred ground.

Hamas, the militant group that governs the Gaza Strip, noted the attack Thursday but did not claim responsibility for it. A spokesman for the group tied the incident to anger at Israeli police incursions at al-Aqsa Mosque.

“The operation is part of our people’s anger at the occupation’s attacks against holy sites,” Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said in a statement. “The storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque cannot go unpunished.”

Islamic Jihad, another militant group, released a statement saying that the “operation in Elad constitutes a victory for Al-Aqsa after the occupation army and settlers crossed the red lines.”

Attacks on Israeli civilians in March and April have raised fears that another wave of violence was emerging in Israel and the West Bank. At least 15 people have been killed in attacks that included shootings outside a Tel Aviv bar and in the ultra-Orthodox cities of Hadera and Bnei Brak, along with a car ramming in the Negev Desert. Last week, a gunman killed a guard outside the major Jewish settlement of Ariel.

The attacks have prompted a crackdown by the Israeli military in several communities in the West Bank, particularly Jenin, where a Palestinian refugee camp has long been a hot spot of militant activity. More than a dozen Palestinians have been killed in military raids, according to Israeli media.

Israelis were on holiday Thursday to celebrate the country’s Independence Day. And the killings followed annual Memorial Day ceremonies Wednesday in which families honor the memories of soldiers killed in action and Israelis slain in terrorist attacks.

Shira Rubin in Tel Aviv and Hazem Balousha in Gaza contributed to this report.

