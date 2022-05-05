Russia-Ukraine war live updates Heavy fighting at Mariupol plant; E.U. discusses oil embargo

Bullet Key update

Russia is launching attacks on electrical infrastructure in western Ukraine. The Pentagon says Moscow’s goal is to disable railways, slowing the flow of supplies to the eastern front. Air raid sirens sounded in cities across Ukraine on Wednesday night. Here are some of the major developments from across the country:

Mariupol: Russian forces in this shattered port city are making preparations for a parade — timed for Victory Day, May 9, when Russians celebrate their role in defeating Nazi Germany. Ukrainian officials say local crews — apparently working in exchange for food — are cleaning the central streets of debris, the bodies of killed and unexploded ordnance. Heavy fighting continued around the city’s Azovstal steel plant, where as many as 200 civilians are still hiding out in underground bunkers. Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces would open more humanitarian corridors this week for civilians to evacuate. Only a couple thousand Russian troops remain in Mariupol, the Pentagon said, as Moscow refocuses on its eastern assault.

Donetsk region: Slovyansk and neighboring Kramatorsk, both of which lie near the western border of the Donetsk region, are considered targets of the Russian advance. Capturing such targets would consolidate Russian military control of the northeastern Donbas, according to Western defense officials, as they attempt to encircle Ukrainian forces. So far, though, Russia has not made much progress outside Mariupol, according to the Pentagon. Forces moving northward from there have stopped around 75 miles to the northwest in a town called Velyka Novosilka. Meanwhile, Russian forces trying to move to the southeast from Izyum have made it about 35 miles to Lyman, a town less than 20 miles from the city of Slovyansk, a U.S. official said Wednesday.

Dnipro: Moscow struck a railroad facility and targeted a bridge in Dnipro on Wednesday, the country’s head of railways said. The city straddles the Dnieper River and is one of Ukraine’s most populous. Video verified by The Post showed explosions on a bridge in the city’s center that appears to be used by both cars and trains. It follows a pattern of strikes on railway and electrical infrastructure across Ukraine in recent days.