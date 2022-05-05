The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Heavy fighting at Mariupol plant; E.U. discusses oil embargo

Key updates
Updates from key cities: Russia targets Ukrainian infrastructure
Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said May 4 that there was heavy fighting at the Azovstal steel plant where Ukrainian soldiers and civilians were holding out. (Video: Reuters)
By Bryan Pietsch
and 
Rachel Pannett
 
Today at 12:32 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 1:24 a.m. EDT
European diplomats are set to meet again Thursday as they negotiate a proposal to phase out Russian oil imports, a stern punishment for the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine. The talks are continuing amid news that Mariupol officials have lost contact with forces at the Azovstal steel plant, from which a convoy of civilians was successfully evacuated this week and where Russian troops have since used tanks and heavy bombs to strike at the remaining Ukrainian forces.

The oil proposal could be finalized by the end of the week but must be approved by all E.U. member states, and two countries — Hungary and Slovakia — have reservations.

Meanwhile, Russian forces on Wednesday struck a railroad facility and a bridge in the riverside city of Dnipro, continuing their targeting of infrastructure that is critical to Ukraine’s efforts to resupply its forces. The national railway, Ukrzaliznytsia, noted in a Telegram post that targeting railways is an attack on the “transportation of goods, including military, and the evacuation of civilians.”

Here’s what else to know

  • Ukrainian officials are warily eyeing the calendar, warning that the May 9 Russian holiday of Victory Day could bring expanded war and further destruction.
  • The E.U. plans to boost military aid to Moldova, European Council President Charles Michel said Wednesday, amid fears of spillover from Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine after recent explosions in the breakaway region of Transnistria.
  • The United States has called a meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Thursday, the first scheduled by Washington since the war began.
