Russia-Ukraine war live updates Heavy fighting at Mariupol plant; E.U. discusses oil embargo

European diplomats are set to meet again Thursday as they negotiate a proposal to phase out Russian oil imports, a stern punishment for the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine. The talks are continuing amid news that Mariupol officials have lost contact with forces at the Azovstal steel plant, from which a convoy of civilians was successfully evacuated this week and where Russian troops have since used tanks and heavy bombs to strike at the remaining Ukrainian forces.
The oil proposal could be finalized by the end of the week but must be approved by all E.U. member states, and two countries — Hungary and Slovakia — have reservations.
Meanwhile, Russian forces on Wednesday struck a railroad facility and a bridge in the riverside city of Dnipro, continuing their targeting of infrastructure that is critical to Ukraine’s efforts to resupply its forces. The national railway, Ukrzaliznytsia, noted in a Telegram post that targeting railways is an attack on the “transportation of goods, including military, and the evacuation of civilians.”
Here’s what else to know
- Ukrainian officials are warily eyeing the calendar, warning that the May 9 Russian holiday of Victory Day could bring expanded war and further destruction.
- The E.U. plans to boost military aid to Moldova, European Council President Charles Michel said Wednesday, amid fears of spillover from Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine after recent explosions in the breakaway region of Transnistria.
- The United States has called a meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Thursday, the first scheduled by Washington since the war began.
- The Washington Post has lifted its paywall for readers in Russia and Ukraine. Telegram users can subscribe to our channel.
Ukrainian band releases remix with Ed Sheeran — while fighting RussiaReturn to menu
LONDON — In his hit single “2step,” British artist Ed Sheeran sings about how dancing with the woman he loves makes his troubles disappear.
That line has special resonance for the Ukrainian band Antytila, whose members are now fighting Russia, and who just released a remix of “2step” with Sheeran to benefit the war effort.
“Personally, I am singing to my sweetie, to my wife, [who is] now in the United States with my kids,” says Taras Topolia, 34, the band’s lead singer-turned paramedic.
Topolia, who sings a new verse in Ukrainian that he wrote himself in the remix, is away from his wife and three children, who fled the invasion. Topolia said he — and the thousands of men who have joined Ukraine’s army since the war began — want only one thing: For the war to be over, and to be free once again to dance with the people they love.
Video: A Ukrainian family’s harrowing escape from MariupolReturn to menu
When their house in Mariupol was hit, this family knew they had to escape to western Ukraine. After a harrowing journey to Lviv, they’re now trying to figure out what’s next.
Updates from key cities: Russia targets Ukrainian infrastructureReturn to menu
Russia is launching attacks on electrical infrastructure in western Ukraine. The Pentagon says Moscow’s goal is to disable railways, slowing the flow of supplies to the eastern front. Air raid sirens sounded in cities across Ukraine on Wednesday night. Here are some of the major developments from across the country:
Mariupol: Russian forces in this shattered port city are making preparations for a parade — timed for Victory Day, May 9, when Russians celebrate their role in defeating Nazi Germany. Ukrainian officials say local crews — apparently working in exchange for food — are cleaning the central streets of debris, the bodies of killed and unexploded ordnance. Heavy fighting continued around the city’s Azovstal steel plant, where as many as 200 civilians are still hiding out in underground bunkers. Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces would open more humanitarian corridors this week for civilians to evacuate. Only a couple thousand Russian troops remain in Mariupol, the Pentagon said, as Moscow refocuses on its eastern assault.
Donetsk region: Slovyansk and neighboring Kramatorsk, both of which lie near the western border of the Donetsk region, are considered targets of the Russian advance. Capturing such targets would consolidate Russian military control of the northeastern Donbas, according to Western defense officials, as they attempt to encircle Ukrainian forces. So far, though, Russia has not made much progress outside Mariupol, according to the Pentagon. Forces moving northward from there have stopped around 75 miles to the northwest in a town called Velyka Novosilka. Meanwhile, Russian forces trying to move to the southeast from Izyum have made it about 35 miles to Lyman, a town less than 20 miles from the city of Slovyansk, a U.S. official said Wednesday.
Dnipro: Moscow struck a railroad facility and targeted a bridge in Dnipro on Wednesday, the country’s head of railways said. The city straddles the Dnieper River and is one of Ukraine’s most populous. Video verified by The Post showed explosions on a bridge in the city’s center that appears to be used by both cars and trains. It follows a pattern of strikes on railway and electrical infrastructure across Ukraine in recent days.
Dan Lamothe, Karoun Demirjian and Sara Sorcher contributed to this report.
Kremlin is targeting Ukraine resupply infrastructure, officials sayReturn to menu
The Kremlin is carrying out strikes on infrastructure that is critical to Ukraine’s efforts to resupply its forces in their defense against Russia’s invasion, Ukrainian officials and the Pentagon said Wednesday.
A senior U.S. defense official, speaking to reporters on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the Pentagon, said Ukraine is still able to move weapons through the country.
Russia’s targets on Tuesday and Wednesday included electrical substations, a railroad facility and a bridge in two major cities in western and central Ukraine. Strikes on Tuesday night caused severe damage at three electrical substations in Lviv, a critical hub for assistance entering the country from Eastern Europe, delaying trains and wiping out power for about a quarter of a million people.
“It was a deliberate blow to supply chains,” Lviv’s regional governor, Maksym Kozytskyy, said in a statement.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: European diplomats are set to meet again Thursday as they negotiate a proposal to phase out Russian oil imports. The talks continue amid news that Mariupol officials have lost contact with forces at the Azovstal steel plant.
The fight: Russian forces continue to mount sporadic attacks on civilian targets in a number of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian prosecutors have been taking detailed testimony from victims to investigate Russian war crimes.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.