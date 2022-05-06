At least four dead as explosion rocks historic hotel in Havana

An unexplained explosion at a historic hotel in Old Havana killed at least four people and destroyed much of the building on Friday morning, Cuban officials said.
Videos and images on social media showed smoke filling the air and crowds gathering in the street outside the hotel. A photo published by the news agency Reuters showed at least one body in the street outside the hotel covered with a sheet.
Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and other officials were at the scene.
The luxury hotel has 96 rooms, two bars, two restaurants, a spa, and a rooftop pool with panoramic view of the Cuban capital, according to its website. A school is located in front of the hotel, and its students were evacuated, the Communist Party newspaper Granma reported.