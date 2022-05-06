The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Americas

At least four dead as explosion rocks historic hotel in Havana

By Samantha Schmidt
and 
Ana Vanessa Herrero
 
Today at 12:51 p.m. EDT|Updated today at 1:03 p.m. EDT
Rescue workers at the Hotel Saratoga in Havana after an explosion Friday morning. (Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters)
An unexplained explosion at a historic hotel in Old Havana killed at least four people and destroyed much of the building on Friday morning, Cuban officials said.

Thirteen people were missing. Firefighters and a rescue team searched the rubble of the Hotel Saratoga, where people could still be trapped, according to a tweet from the official account of the Cuban presidency. The causes of the explosion were unclear, the tweet said, but preliminary investigation pointed to a gas leak.

Videos and images on social media showed smoke filling the air and crowds gathering in the street outside the hotel. A photo published by the news agency Reuters showed at least one body in the street outside the hotel covered with a sheet.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and other officials were at the scene.

The luxury hotel has 96 rooms, two bars, two restaurants, a spa, and a rooftop pool with panoramic view of the Cuban capital, according to its website. A school is located in front of the hotel, and its students were evacuated, the Communist Party newspaper Granma reported.

