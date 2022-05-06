At least four dead as explosion rocks historic hotel in Havana

An unexplained explosion at a historic hotel in Old Havana killed at least four people and destroyed much of the building on Friday morning, Cuban officials said.

Thirteen people were missing. Firefighters and a rescue team searched the rubble of the Hotel Saratoga, where people could still be trapped, according to a tweet from the official account of the Cuban presidency. The causes of the explosion were unclear, the tweet said, but preliminary investigation pointed to a gas leak.