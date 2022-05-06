The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Evacuation convoy rushes to Mariupol; U.S. intel helped Ukraine sink Moskva warship

Explosions and smoke are seen at the Azovstal steel plant in drone footage published May 5 on the far-right Azov Regiment’s Telegram channel. (Video: Far-right Azov Regiment via Telegram)
By Andrew Jeong
and 
Jonathan Edwards
 
Today at 12:55 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 1:35 a.m. EDT
Heavy fighting continues at the besieged Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, where Russian forces are intensifying their attack as civilians anxiously wait for another evacuation convoy. In his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russian shelling and assault is not stopping even as “civilians still need to be taken out.” “Just imagine this hell! And there are children!” he said.

United Nations emergency relief coordinator Martin Griffiths said the convoy is aiming to arrive in the shattered port city Friday, while U.N. Secretary General António Guterres confirmed that nearly 500 civilians had been evacuated from the plant and its surroundings in recent days.

The United States provided intelligence that helped the Ukrainian military sink the Moskva, the Russian Black Sea fleet flagship, U.S. officials told The Washington Post. The attack, one of the most dramatic battlefield successes of the war, deprived the Kremlin of a vital vessel. A U.S. official said the United States did not know of the strike in advance, but said Washington shares maritime information with Ukraine to aid in its defense.

The United States and its allies are also rushing more weapons to Ukraine’s armed forces amid intense fighting on the eastern front. Ukraine is “putting up a very stiff resistance,” though Russian forces are making incremental progress in Donbas, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters Thursday. Ukrainian forces have shifted to counterattacks in the cities of Kharkiv and Izyum, while there are heavy clashes in Luhansk, according to Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s top military officer.

Here’s what else to know

  • The World Health Organization will consider closing a regional office in Moscow, in a move that would further Russia’s diplomatic isolation.
  • The European Union continues deliberating a proposal to ban all Russian oil by the end of this year, with a formal agreement possible this week.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin offered a rare apology on Thursday to Israel over recent antisemitic comments by Russia’s foreign minister.
  • First lady Jill Biden will travel to Romania and Slovakia this weekend, where she plans to spend Mother’s Day with Ukrainian women who left their home country amid the Russian invasion.
  The Washington Post has lifted its paywall for readers in Russia and Ukraine. Telegram users can subscribe to our channel.
