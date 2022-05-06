Russia-Ukraine war live updates Evacuation convoy rushes to Mariupol; U.S. intel helped Ukraine sink Moskva warship

Heavy fighting continues at the besieged Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, where Russian forces are intensifying their attack as civilians anxiously wait for another evacuation convoy. In his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russian shelling and assault is not stopping even as “civilians still need to be taken out.” “Just imagine this hell! And there are children!” he said.
United Nations emergency relief coordinator Martin Griffiths said the convoy is aiming to arrive in the shattered port city Friday, while U.N. Secretary General António Guterres confirmed that nearly 500 civilians had been evacuated from the plant and its surroundings in recent days.
The United States provided intelligence that helped the Ukrainian military sink the Moskva, the Russian Black Sea fleet flagship, U.S. officials told The Washington Post. The attack, one of the most dramatic battlefield successes of the war, deprived the Kremlin of a vital vessel. A U.S. official said the United States did not know of the strike in advance, but said Washington shares maritime information with Ukraine to aid in its defense.
The United States and its allies are also rushing more weapons to Ukraine’s armed forces amid intense fighting on the eastern front. Ukraine is “putting up a very stiff resistance,” though Russian forces are making incremental progress in Donbas, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters Thursday. Ukrainian forces have shifted to counterattacks in the cities of Kharkiv and Izyum, while there are heavy clashes in Luhansk, according to Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s top military officer.
Here’s what else to know
Bush praises Zelensky as ‘Winston Churchilll of our time’Return to menu
"I was honored to spend a few minutes talking with President Zelenskyy – the Winston Churchill of our time – this morning. I thanked the President for his leadership, his example, and his commitment to liberty, and I saluted the courage of the Ukrainian people. ... pic.twitter.com/1TNNEQzeeu— George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) May 5, 2022
Former president George W. Bush on Thursday praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “the Winston Churchill of our time,” after the two had a short video conversation.
Bush said he thanked the Ukrainian leader for “his leadership, his example, and his commitment to liberty,” and saluted the courage of the Ukrainian people. “President Zelensky assured me that they will not waver in their fight against Putin’s barbarism and thuggery,” Bush said.
Updates from key cities: Ukranian troops retake territory around KharkivReturn to menu
Here are some of the major developments from across the country:
Mariupol: The Pentagon on Thursday said Mariupol was under siege from continued Russian airstrikes, with Ukrainian soldiers still clinging onto the Azovstal Steel and Iron Works plant, though Russia’s grip on the port city appeared to be tightening. A police chief inside the plant told The Post that the situation on Thursday was “critical.” Mariupol officials said the Kremlin’s forces are planning a parade there to mark the Russian holiday of Victory Day.
Lviv area: Ivano-Frankivsk, a city of some 250,000 people about 80 miles south of the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, has canceled all public events in the coming days and is urging residents to stay inside or leave the area ahead of the Russian holiday of Victory Day on May 9. In Lviv, which has become a refuge for the displaced as well as a diplomatic and humanitarian hub, the realization is sinking in that this isn’t just a quick flare-up as the city scrambles to adapt to the enormous strain on housing, hospitals and other services.
Kharkiv: Ukrainian forces defending this northeastern city have shifted to counterattacks against their Russian enemies, Ukraine’s top military commander said on Thursday. Ukrainian troops are retaking territory around Kharkiv, which Russian forces have been attacking since the earliest days of the invasion. Many residents of the second-most populous Ukrainian city have fled, but those that remain continue sheltering underground.
Russia tightens grip on Mariupol as Ukraine seeks more Western aidReturn to menu
MUKACHEVO, Ukraine — Russian forces appeared to tighten their grip on the southern port city of Mariupol on Thursday, with a senior police official describing “constant” attempts to overrun the last Ukrainian forces holding out at the embattled Azovstal steel plant.
Seizing the plant would give Russia total control of the city — delivering the Kremlin its largest prize in a 10-week-old invasion that has been marked by immense human suffering and logistical failures, and has shifted to focus on eastern Ukraine after attempts to take control elsewhere faltered.
Mykhailo Vershynin, the chief of the Donetsk regional patrol police, said Russian forces had not observed a promised cease-fire in Mariupol, where a slow stream of about 500 evacuations have been reported in recent days.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: European diplomats are set to meet again Thursday as they negotiate a proposal to phase out Russian oil imports. The talks continue amid news that Mariupol officials have lost contact with forces at the Azovstal steel plant.
The fight: Russian forces continue to mount sporadic attacks on civilian targets in a number of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian prosecutors have been taking detailed testimony from victims to investigate Russian war crimes.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.