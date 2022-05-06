Boris Johnson’s Tories lose some key local elections; Sinn Fein awaits count

Placeholder while article actions load

LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has suffered some key losses in local elections that were seen, in part, as a referendum on his leadership and were described by some in his party as a “wake-up” call for change. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Results from elections in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland were rolling in Friday, the first big test for Johnson’s Conservatives since the emergence of a scandal known as Partygate and amid a cost-of-living crisis marked by rising prices for food, energy and fuel.

Of all the seats up for grabs, those in the Northern Ireland regional assembly are arguably the most consequential. The final count may not be known until Saturday or later, but Sinn Fein was predicted to emerge with the largest number of seats — a first for a party whose ultimate goal is the unification of Ireland, north and south.

There were also council and mayoral elections in England, Scotland and Wales. The general election isn’t until 2024, and midterm voter turnout is often low. People are driven by all sorts of issues — including trash management and hospital waiting times. But some voters said they wanted to punish Johnson’s government for boozy gatherings that broke lockdown rules during the pandemic. He and his wife were among those fined for participating.

But midterms often offer a glimpse into the prospects of main political parties and their support. In this case, the ruling Tories lost ground in some surprising communities, adding to speculation about Johnson’s leadership.

In London, the opposition Labour Party seized two flagship councils from the Conservatives — the borough of Wandsworth, a Conservative stronghold that former prime minister Margaret Thatcher had called her “favorite” council, and the borough of Westminster, which had voted Conservative since its creation in 1964. Westminster is the borough where Johnson voted, with his dog, Dilyn, on leash. (Taking your dog to polling stations is a thing in Britain.)

Gavin Barwell, the former chief of staff for Johnson’s Conservative predecessor, Theresa May, called the results “catastrophic” and said they should be a “wake-up call for the Conservative Party.”

Keir Starmer, the Labour Party leader, hailed the early Friday results as a “big turning point for us.”

But outside of the London gains, initial counts suggested that Labour failed to make substantial inroads in some “red wall” seats in the north of England that could matter more in a general election. These were the areas where, in 2019, Johnson’s Conservatives won huge support from former Labour voters who were pro-Brexit.

Conservative Party Chairman Oliver Dowden told Sky News that as of Friday morning, there were “difficult” results, but he didn’t accept that Labour “had the momentum” to form the next government.

In Northern Ireland, where counting was underway, all eyes were on Sinn Fein — once the political wing of the Irish Republican Army. The idea that Sinn Fein could triumph in these elections would have been unthinkable a generation ago. But the party has risen in opinion polls by focusing on bread-and-butter issues such as the cost-of-living crisis and downplaying its long-term aspirations for border referendums.

Ferguson reported from Belfast.

